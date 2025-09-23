Company speakers to share their insights on AI innovations, transceiver performance breakthroughs, and next-generation transport optimization

Lumentum Holdings Inc. ("Lumentum"), a global leader in optical and photonic technology, today announced its speaker line-up at ECOC, the European Conference on Optical Communications. The event will be held from September 28 October 2 at the Bella Center in Copenhagen, Denmark.

Lumentum representatives include:

Matt Sysak, CTO, Cloud and Networking

ECOC Panelist: Workshop 9: AI Interconnect Dilemma: Which Technology Is Doomed VCSELs or Silicon Photonics? Sunday, September 28 at 2:00 p.m.



Simon Warren, Senior Director, PLM, Cloud and Networking

Market Focus Speaker: Optimizing Transport Components for Multi-Rail Line System Architectures Tuesday, September 30 at 11:20 a.m.



Kazuhiko Naoe, R&D Director, Cloud and Networking

ECOC Speaker: Workshop 10: High Symbol-rate Transceivers -How to get to the pinnacle of performance? Sunday, September 28 at 2:00 p.m.



Selina Farwell, Senior Principal Engineer, Cloud and Networking

ECOC Subcommittee 2 Chair: Discrete Photonic Devices and Technologies

Organizer Workshop 2: AI-Driven Innovations in Photonic Device Design, Fabrication, Testing, and Integration Sunday, September 28 at 9:00 a.m.

Session Chair: PCSELs, VCSELs and EML Wednesday, October 1 at 9:00 a.m.



Visit Lumentum's Stand C2421 for live technology demonstrations of high-speed, scalable, and power efficient products for AI, data center and telecommunications networks.

For more information about this event, visit ECOC-25.

About Lumentum

Lumentum (NASDAQ: LITE) is a market-leading designer and manufacturer of innovative optical and photonic products enabling optical networking and laser applications worldwide. Lumentum optical components and subsystems are part of virtually every type of telecom, enterprise, and data center network. Lumentum lasers enable advanced manufacturing techniques and diverse applications, including next-generation 3D sensing capabilities. The company is headquartered in San Jose, California, with R&D, manufacturing, and sales offices worldwide. For more information, visit www.lumentum.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250923267096/en/

Contacts:

Media: Victoria McDonald, +1.408.404.0636, media@lumentum.com

Investors: Kathy Ta, +1.408.750.3853; investor.relations@lumentum.com