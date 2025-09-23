Mr. Peterson, former CEO of S&P Global, joins OneChronos leadership team effective September 23.

Appointment marks a milestone as OneChronos enters FINRA's top-10 ATSs for the first time, reaches $10 billion in daily trading volume, and expands into Europe and Asia.

OneChronos, the technology company advancing auction theory and computer science to optimize financial markets, today announced the appointment of Douglas L. Peterson, former CEO of S&P Global, as Executive Chairman. Mr. Peterson will play a central role in strengthening institutional relationships, guiding global growth across asset classes, and scaling OneChronos' trading model internationally.

"We are thrilled to welcome Doug to help OneChronos scale and seize the opportunities that lie ahead," said Kelly Littlepage, Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of OneChronos. "He has successfully guided transformation at the highest levels of global finance and is known throughout the industry as not only a proven strategist, but as an operator who grows businesses and delivers incredible value. His experience is exactly what we need as we build on our momentum in U.S. equities and expand into new markets."

Mr. Peterson brings more than three decades of leadership experience at the forefront of global finance. As CEO of S&P Global, one of the world's most influential providers of financial information and benchmarks, Mr. Peterson was a visionary leader who led the Company through transformational growth and success. During his tenure as CEO, S&P Global completed the landmark acquisition of IHS Markit and delivered substantial value growing market capitalization from $16 billion to over $150 billion with over $30 billion in capital returned to shareholders. Previously, Mr. Peterson spent 26 years at Citigroup, including as Chief Operating Officer of Citibank, N.A., Citigroup's principal banking entity that operates in more than 100 countries. He also spent six years as CEO of Citigroup Japan, where he managed operations spanning capital markets, corporate and investment banking, and global transaction services.

"I'm delighted to join OneChronos as Executive Chairman and work alongside such a talented and forward-thinking management team. OneChronos' distinctive model applying unique auctions and advanced mathematics positions it to unlock value for institutions and their clients," Mr. Peterson said. "With significant runway ahead, I see tremendous global growth potential and look forward to bringing my experience to support the team as we scale across asset classes and geographies."

Launched in 2022, OneChronos has become one of the fastest-growing equity trading venues in the U.S. Its Smart Market technology solves unprecedented technical challenges by operating combinatorial auctions at the speed and scale of capital markets, running sophisticated optimization algorithms within milliseconds to unlock trading opportunities often missed by legacy formats. This model has resonated with major broker-dealers and buy-side firms, driving adoption that now sees as much as $10 billion traded daily. Since launch, OneChronos has facilitated over two trillion dollars in securities transactions, proof that its system can scale at the speed and volume of global capital markets.

Mr. Peterson's appointment comes amid strong momentum for OneChronos. The company recently entered FINRA's top-10 ATSs for the first time by volume in Tier 1 securities and expanded internationally with new leadership in Japan and teams in Europe. These milestones highlight OneChronos' growing role in modernizing financial markets and laying the foundation for new asset classes.

About Douglas L. Peterson

Mr. Peterson serves as a senior advisor to S&P Global. He was President and Chief Executive Officer from 2013 until November 1, 2024, and served on the board from July 2013 to May 2025. In May 2025, Mr. Peterson joined the Morgan Stanley Board of Directors.

Through a mix of organic investments and strategic transactions, including the successful integration of IHS Markit in 2022, Mr. Peterson transformed S&P Global to realize its vision of "Powering Global Markets" with data, analytics, and benchmarks. His dedication to the company's people, customers, and partners, combined with his emphasis on international expansion, innovative technology, early adoption of AI, and leading sustainability services, forms the foundation of the company's strategy today. Under his leadership, S&P Global returned over $30 billion to shareholders, and the company's market capitalization increased from $16 billion to over $150 billion.

Before joining S&P Global, Mr. Peterson was the Chief Operating Officer of Citibank. Over his 26 years at Citigroup, he served as CEO of Citigroup Japan, Citigroup's Chief Auditor, and in leadership roles in Latin America, always delivering growth through exceptional performance.

In 2019, Harvard Business Review named Mr. Peterson one of the 100 best-performing CEOs in the world. Doug has also been ranked the #1 CEO in the Business, Education and Professional Services Sector by Institutional Investor annually over the last five years.

Mr. Peterson is also a member of Boards of Directors of the Japan Society and National Bureau of Economic Research. In addition, he serves on the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation's Systemic Resolution Advisory Committee, Doug is also a Trustee of Claremont McKenna College. Mr. Peterson received an MBA from the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania and an undergraduate degree from Claremont McKenna College.

About OneChronos

OneChronos is a technology company of diverse thinkers innovating at the intersection of capital markets, mechanism design, and operations research, working to grow the global GDP by designing and operating matching markets leveraging advances in auction theory and artificial intelligence.

OneChronos currently operates, through its subsidiary, OneChronos Markets LLC, a broker-dealer that operates an alternative trading system trading U.S. equities, regulated by the SEC and FINRA. Member FINRA/SIPC.

