Will Provide Funding for Clinical Trials of Neurocentrx's Novel Ketamine Prescription Option for Clinic-to-Home Based Care

Wellcome Investment for a Phase 2 Trial in Bipolar Depression Starting in 2026

Company is Pursuing Series A Investment for Phase 2 and 3 Trials in Treatment-Resistant Major Depression

Neurocentrx Pharma, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering safer, more accessible treatments for major mental health conditions, today announced the close of its seed extension funding round, which includes an award of over $5 million investment from the Wellcome Trust, to accelerate the company's clinical development programs.

Wellcome's investment was awarded to support a proof-of-concept Phase 2 clinical trial in treatment resistant bipolar depression (TR-BPD) starting in Q1 2026. The trial will evaluate the safety, tolerability, and efficacy of Neurocentrx's novel ketamine abuse-deterrent capsule formulation and digital care combination product, with the goal of advancing toward FDA regulatory approval and the launch of a new ketamine prescription option for providers and patients to manage home-based depression care.

The company is currently seeking Series A investment to support Phase 2 and Phase 3 trials in its lead indication, treatment-resistant major depressive disorder (TR-MDD).

"This funding reflects confidence in our novel approach and recognition of the urgent need for innovative mental health treatments," said Ronald Lindsay, founding director of Neurocentrx. "It positions us to deliver a safe, scalable, and effective treatment model for patients living with severe mood disorders worldwide."

Pioneering Safe, Accessible Ketamine Prescription Therapy

Neurocentrx is developing the first abuse-deterrent oral ketamine prescription for major mental health conditions. Its approach combines novel formulation technology with proprietary digital prescription software to create a regulated clinic-to-home care pathway. Their digital prescription care platform will enable global support for patient safety, provider communication, and medication adherence for ketamine-based treatment, as well as a scalable solution for other treatments helping to optimize care delivery for both patients and clinicians, while maintaining safety and clinical efficacy.

In combining digital health and drug product innovation, Neurocentrx seeks to lower barriers to evidence-based prescription ketamine treatment by providing a safe transition from in-clinic to at-home care. The company's approach aims to improve patient access to therapy, optimize mental health care delivery, and enhance quality of life for millions of patients with severe depression and mood disorders.

About Neurocentrx Pharma.

Headquartered in the UK and with operations across the US and Australia, Neurocentrx leverages world-leading clinical experts and global clinical research to accelerate its product development programs, targeting severe mood disorders that are poorly addressed by other treatments. Initially focusing on TR-MDD and TR-BPD, Neurocentrx aims to deliver safe, effective, and accessible mental health care worldwide by combining cutting-edge drug formulation technologies with a scalable digital prescription care platform.

About Wellcome

Wellcome supports science to solve the urgent health challenges facing everyone. We support discovery research into life, health and wellbeing, and we're taking on three worldwide health challenges: mental health, infectious disease and climate and health.

