Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (Credo) (NASDAQ: CRDO), an innovator in providing secure, high-speed connectivity solutions that deliver improved reliability and energy efficiency, will showcase its latest optical interconnect portfolio in booth C3432 at the European Conference on Optical Communication (ECOC) Exhibition from September 29 October 1, 2025 in Copenhagen, Denmark. Credo's live demonstrations at the booth will include its 1.6Tbps Bluebird optical digital signal processor (DSP) which supports energy-efficient 224Gbps per lane PAM4 data transmission for high-bandwidth, low-latency AI networks.

"The ECOC Exhibition is a premier global event that unites the optical communications industry to explore the cutting-edge technologies driving the evolution of next-generation networks," said Chris Collins, Vice President of Product for DSP and Optical at Credo. "This year at ECOC, Credo will demonstrate breakthrough power efficiency for transceivers utilizing our 1.6Tbps and 800Gbps optical DSPs. Our innovations in power and performance are helping revolutionize the scale-out fabric required to deliver on the promise of AI."

At ECOC 2025, Credo will demonstrate:

Ultra-low power, 1.6T performance with its recently announced Bluebird DSP.

800G transceivers powered by the Credo Lark 850 DSP consuming less than 10W of power.

Credo will be in booth C3432 in Hall C of the Bella Center. To request a meeting or product demo please contact sales@credosemi.com.

About Credo

Credo's mission is to redefine high-speed connectivity by delivering breakthrough solutions that enable the next generation of AI-driven applications. We are committed to enabling faster, more reliable, more energy-efficient, and scalable solutions that support the ever-expanding demands of AI, cloud computing, and hyperscale networks. Our innovations ease system bandwidth bottlenecks while simultaneously improving on power, security, and reliability. Our connectivity solutions are optimized for optical and electrical Ethernet applications, including the emerging 100G (or Gigabits per second), 200G, 400G, 800G and the emerging 1.6T (or Terabits per second) port markets. Credo products are based on our proprietary Serializer/Deserializer (SerDes) and Digital Signal Processor (DSP) technologies. Our product families include Integrated Circuits (ICs) for the optical and line card markets, Active Electrical Cables (AECs) and SerDes Chiplets. Our intellectual property (IP) solutions consist primarily of SerDes IP licensing.

