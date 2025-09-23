Eutecma (or "the Company"), a German-based developer of sustainable, modular, and reusable temperature controlled packaging solutions for pharmaceutical cold chain shipments, today announced the appointment of Kevin Grogan as Chief Executive Officer to lead the Company's global operations and expansion.

Mr. Grogan has nearly thirty years of industry expertise in pharmaceutical, healthcare and foodservice packaging solutions across North America, Asia and Europe, most recently as President of RLG Healthcare, part of Resource Label Group. Mr. Grogan has held key leadership positions at MedLit Solutions, Liquibox, DS Smith Plastics, Pactiv Evergreen and ThermoSafe.

"I am thrilled to join Eutecma at such a pivotal moment for the healthcare industry so many life-saving and life-sustaining therapies are reaching the market and engineered insulated packaging solutions play a critical part in their success," said Mr. Grogan. "I look forward to leveraging my experience to ensure that Eutecma's solutions help this industry continue to thrive and meet the needs of our pharmaceutical and biotech partners while contributing to a more sustainable future."

In June, Eutecma announced a strategic partnership with Great Point Partners ("GPP"), a Greenwich-based private investment firm focused exclusively on the health care industry. The firm has had a number of successes in the pharmaceutical packaging industry, including GPP's prior investment in Softbox Systems, a UK-based global provider of passive temperature-controlled packaging solutions.

"We are excited to bring Mr. Grogan on board as Eutecma's CEO," said Eddie Hjerpe, Principal at GPP. "His expertise will be instrumental in strengthening the Company's global market leadership and accelerating growth in this next phase."

Since its founding in 2008, Eutecma has been committed to producing sustainable, passive cooling systems that make transport and logistics more efficient. Eutecma is a leader in the packaging industry, being a top choice among pharmaceutical, medical and laboratory diagnostics businesses. Eutecma's "retecma" technology has created a unique, patented solution to enabling packaging materials to thrive in the circular economy. The process ensures materials remain in circulation for as long as possible while shrinking carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions and providing real-time CO2 reduction data to clients.

"We're confident that with Mr. Grogan at the helm, Eutecma will continue to pioneer breakthrough solutions that meet the challenges of pharmaceutical logistics while setting new benchmarks for environmental responsibility," said Eutecma Co-Founders, Markus Baumgärtner and Florian Zeilfelder.

About Eutecma

Founded in 2008 by co-founders Florian Zeilfelder and Markus Baumgärtner, Eutecma (eutecma.com) is a leading designer and manufacturer of sustainable, modular, and reusable temperature controlled packaging solutions for pharmaceutical clients. The Company is headquartered in Mannheim, Germany with Refreshment Centers in the EU and U.S. Eutecma's product portfolio is designed to be reused for multiple shipments, which enables clients to meet their sustainability initiatives while simultaneously yielding lower upfront and total cost of shipment compared to other TCP solutions. To pair with its reusable TCP solutions, Eutecma's "retecma" program enables the evaluation of used packaging at their Refreshment Centers for evaluation and refurbishment before reusing or recycling the solutions for future shipments. This refurbishment process creates a circular economy whereby Eutecma products are reused until their end of life, at which point they are recycled creating a fully circular, sustainable economy.

About Great Point Partners

Great Point Partners, founded in 2003 and based in Greenwich, CT, is a leading health care investment firm with 30 professionals, investing in the United States, Canada, and Western Europe. GPP is currently making new minority and majority private equity investments from GPP IV. Great Point manages approximately $1.5B of capital (including committed and uncalled capital) in its private funds and public life sciences equity strategy (BioMedical Value Fund). Great Point Partners has provided growth equity, growth recapitalization, and management buyout financing to more than 100 growing health care companies. The private equity funds invest across all sectors of the health care industry with a particular emphasis on biopharmaceutical services and supplies, alternate site care, medical device contract manufacturing and information technology enabled businesses. The firm pursues a proactive and proprietary approach to sourcing investments and tuck-in acquisitions for its portfolio companies.

