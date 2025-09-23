Survey reveals how organizations harness optimization and emerging AI technologies to address strategic and operational challenges across industries.

Gurobi Optimization, LLC, the leader in decision intelligence technology, is pleased to announce the release of its 2025 State of Mathematical Optimization Report. This year's report, based on a survey of commercial users of mathematical optimization, sheds light on how organizations are leveraging optimization alongside other technologies, such as generative artificial intelligence (GenAI).

Although just 6% of respondents currently combine optimization with GenAI or large language models, 24% report that they are experimenting with the two technologies, and 30% are interested but have not yet started. Meanwhile, 41% expect GenAI to play a "significant role" in their organization's decision-making over the next two years.

Other key findings include:

In a year marked by organizational restructuring, demand for applied optimization professionals is still high-77% of respondents said they work in organizations with more than one optimization professional, up from 68% last year.

For the third consecutive year, 81% of respondents reported that their organization currently combines machine learning with mathematical optimization for at least one project.

When asked where GenAI might add value to their work, respondents selected model generation or code assistance (51%), business user interfaces to optimization (45%), scenario design automation (42%), and data preparation or problem framing (41%) as potential use cases.

When asked which business objectives optimization has helped their companies achieve, respondents cited minimized costs, improved operational efficiency, maximized profits and revenue, improved customer satisfaction, and reduced waste.

"The State of Mathematical Optimization Report shines a light on how optimization continues to expand across mission-critical use cases," said Duke Perrucci, CEO of Gurobi Optimization. "As the leader in this space, Gurobi is proud to provide the clarity organizations need to understand where the market is heading-and how optimization and GenAI are shaping the future together."

The 2025 State of Mathematical Optimization Report is available for download on the Gurobi website.

About Gurobi Optimization

With Gurobi's decision intelligence technology, customers can make optimal business decisions in seconds. From workforce scheduling and portfolio optimization to supply chain design and everything in between, Gurobi identifies the optimal solution, out of trillions of possibilities.

As the leader in decision intelligence, Gurobi delivers easy-to-integrate, full-featured software and best-in-class support, with an industry-leading 98% customer satisfaction rating.

Founded in 2008, Gurobi has operations in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. It serves customers in nearly all industries, including organizations like SAP, Air France, and the National Football League. For more information, please visit https://www.gurobi.com/ or call +1 713 871 9341.

