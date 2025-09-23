Pictor Holdings Inc.: Pictor Secures Funding to Accelerate U.S. Expansion through Partner-Informed Proteomics Solutions

CARLSBAD, Calif., Sept. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Pictor Holdings Inc., a global leader in targeted, multiplex proteomics, today announced the close of a convertible note funding round led by existing investors. The raise underscores strong confidence in Pictor's strategic expansion and recent establishment of its U.S. headquarters in Carlsbad, California.

The convertible note funding represents a significant milestone in Pictor's growth trajectory and will serve as a bridge to the company's upcoming Series A funding round. Lead investor Marko Bogoievski commented, "I am proud to support Pictor at this growth stage. Their innovative multiplex platform, designed for affordability and scalability, is transforming the proteomics landscape. With a strong leadership team and a clear global strategy, Pictor is uniquely positioned to deliver meaningful impact across both human and animal health markets."

Pictor will deploy the new capital to further fuel its market expansion and commercial operations across the United States following the successful establishment of its Carlsbad headquarters. The funding will also support and advance partner-driven product development initiatives, including expansion of the company's patented PictArray across both human and animal health applications.

"This funding accelerates our mission to enable clinical and veterinary labs to improve performance, reduce costs, and increase quality through proteomics made simple." said Dr. Jamie Platt, CEO of Pictor. "We're excited to help partners advance innovation and expand our reach to deliver affordable, scalable solutions to labs globally."

The funding comes at a pivotal time in the diagnostics industry, following the recent U.S. federal court ruling in ACLA et al v. FDA, reaffirming the well-established pathway for diagnostics as professional services in properly credentialed laboratories. This ruling allows labs to address the heightened demand for more affordable, innovative diagnostics. Pictor's platform is a powerful tool for rapid development of tests capable of simultaneously detecting multiple biomarkers from a single sample, delivering faster, more affordable results.

Pictor's competitive advantage lies in its unique combination of affordability and performance. The company's platform delivers low per sample pricing with turnaround times under four hours and capacity for up to 50 analytes per test across multiple sample types including blood, saliva, nasal swabs, plasma, and milk.

About Pictor

Pictor is a leader in flexible, targeted proteomics, delivering next generation multiplex solutions that empower clinical labs, diagnostic manufacturers, and veterinary providers worldwide. Powered by its patented PictArray, PictImager, and AI-powered Pictorial software, Pictor's platform delivers deeper insights from a single sample, offering faster, more affordable, and scalable results.

From infectious diseases to oncology, Pictor's innovative technology is advancing testing capabilities to support better human and animal health. Headquartered in Carlsbad, California Pictor Holdings Inc. is committed to driving innovation through solutions designed for unmatched performance, cost efficiency and productivity.

Discover how Pictor is shaping the future of proteomics testing at www.pictordx.com.

Legal Disclaimer / Forward-Looking Statements

This press release is not an offer to sell securities or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities and may not be relied upon in connection with the purchase or sale of any company security. This release may contain forward-looking statements regarding, amongst other things, the company's expansion plans, product development initiatives, financing objectives, strategic partnership outcomes, and market positioning. Such statements are forward-looking statements and there can be no assurance that the results stated or implied by these forward-looking statements will actually be realized or achieved by the company. Forward-looking statements may be based on management assumptions that could prove to be incorrect. The company's predictions may not be realized for a variety of reasons as the company's business is subject to substantial risks and potential events beyond its control that could cause material differences between predicted and actual results.

