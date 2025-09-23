Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 23.09.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Avanti Gold steigt um 1.500% - und steht womöglich erst am Anfang
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
23.09.2025 15:06 Uhr
26 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Garrett Metal Detectors: Garrett Paragon Achieves Coveted ECAC 2.1 Airport Security with SMD

GARLAND, Texas, Sept. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Texas-based Garrett Metal Detectors announced yesterday that its Paragon walk-through metal detector had met the European Civil Aviation Conference (ECAC) Standard 2.1 with SMD performance requirements.

Closeup of the Paragon's Control Panel. Paragon can also be programmed via IR Remote Control, NFC, and wireless or wired ethernet connection. Flexible programming and remote networking make Paragon ideal for busy airport checkpoints.

Meeting the laboratory testing requirements and subsequently receiving the review and endorsement of the ECAC CEP Management Group is the most stringent prerequisite to achieving ECAC certification and grants automatic eligibility for EU approval of the product along with the stamp that marks products as confirmed by the CEP to meet ECAC/EU performance standards. Products listed on the European Commission's KSDA site are also eligible to pursue non-aviation bids and RFQs that list ECAC-certification as a product spec.

"ECAC certification is a critical confirmation of Paragon's premium capabilities and suitability for high-security applications in the global marketplace," said Leonid Zelenkevich, Garrett Director of International Security Sales. "ECAC testing standards are respected well beyond the borders of the European Union, and this achievement will allow Paragon to bring its advanced feature set and industry-leading detection precision to the fast-moving and sophisticated world of airport security. Airports and other pedigree institutions previously forced to settle for outdated - but certified - models can breathe a sigh of relief now that a modern metal detection system has achieved this important performance benchmark. More than that, end users can look forward to a long future of product development within this advanced platform, with groundbreaking software updates, powerful new accessories, and other enhancements designed especially to serve the needs of the aviation industry."

The Garrett Paragon is manufactured at Garrett's Garland, Texas facility with appropriate design patents and trademark protections. All Paragon units with software version 2.00.1 or later contain the passing version of the ECAC screening program. Garrett encourages security customers to insist on buying genuine products from reputable companies to ensure quality, product performance, and effective security operations.

About Garrett Metal Detectors
Garrett Electronics is headquartered in Garland Texas and is a global leader of metal detection products for security and law enforcement applications worldwide. Garrett designs and builds its products in Texas under International Standards Organization (ISO) 9001:2015, 14001:2015, and 45001:2018.

Related Link: Paragon Walk-Through Metal Detector | Garrett

The Paragon Logo. Paragon is the most sophisticated walk-through metal detector for weapons detection on the market, with Zero Touch NFC technology, Ambiscan directional programming, and AI-powered precision zone indication.

Garrett Metal Detectors

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2777746/Garrett_Metal_Detectors.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2777747/Paragon_logo.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/715096/Garrett_Metal_Detectors_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/garrett-paragon-achieves-coveted-ecac-2-1-airport-security-with-smd-302562633.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Solarbranche vor dem Mega-Comeback?
Lange galten Solaraktien als Liebling der Börse, dann kam der herbe Absturz: Zinsschock, Überkapazitäten aus China und ein Preisverfall, der selbst Marktführer wie SMA Solar, Enphase Energy oder SolarEdge massiv unter Druck setzte. Viele Anleger haben der Branche längst den Rücken gekehrt.

Doch genau das könnte jetzt die Chance sein!
Die Kombination aus KI-Explosion und Energiewende bringt die Branche zurück ins Rampenlicht:
  • Rechenzentren verschlingen Megawatt – Solarstrom bietet den günstigsten Preis je Kilowattstunde
  • Moderne Module liefern Wirkungsgrade wie Atomkraftwerke
  • hina bremst Preisdumping & pusht massiv den Ausbau
Gleichzeitig locken viele Solar-Aktien mit historischen Tiefstständen und massiven Short-Quoten, ein perfekter Nährboden für Kursrebound und Squeeze-Rally.

In unserem exklusiven Gratis-Report zeigen wir dir, welche 4 Solar-Aktien besonders vom Comeback profitieren dürften und warum jetzt der perfekte Zeitpunkt für einen Einstieg sein könnte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter, bevor die Erholung am Markt beginnt!

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.