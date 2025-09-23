Garrett Metal Detectors: Garrett Paragon Achieves Coveted ECAC 2.1 Airport Security with SMD

GARLAND, Texas, Sept. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Texas-based Garrett Metal Detectors announced yesterday that its Paragon walk-through metal detector had met the European Civil Aviation Conference (ECAC) Standard 2.1 with SMD performance requirements.

Meeting the laboratory testing requirements and subsequently receiving the review and endorsement of the ECAC CEP Management Group is the most stringent prerequisite to achieving ECAC certification and grants automatic eligibility for EU approval of the product along with the stamp that marks products as confirmed by the CEP to meet ECAC/EU performance standards. Products listed on the European Commission's KSDA site are also eligible to pursue non-aviation bids and RFQs that list ECAC-certification as a product spec.

"ECAC certification is a critical confirmation of Paragon's premium capabilities and suitability for high-security applications in the global marketplace," said Leonid Zelenkevich, Garrett Director of International Security Sales. "ECAC testing standards are respected well beyond the borders of the European Union, and this achievement will allow Paragon to bring its advanced feature set and industry-leading detection precision to the fast-moving and sophisticated world of airport security. Airports and other pedigree institutions previously forced to settle for outdated - but certified - models can breathe a sigh of relief now that a modern metal detection system has achieved this important performance benchmark. More than that, end users can look forward to a long future of product development within this advanced platform, with groundbreaking software updates, powerful new accessories, and other enhancements designed especially to serve the needs of the aviation industry."

The Garrett Paragon is manufactured at Garrett's Garland, Texas facility with appropriate design patents and trademark protections. All Paragon units with software version 2.00.1 or later contain the passing version of the ECAC screening program. Garrett encourages security customers to insist on buying genuine products from reputable companies to ensure quality, product performance, and effective security operations.

Garrett Electronics is headquartered in Garland Texas and is a global leader of metal detection products for security and law enforcement applications worldwide. Garrett designs and builds its products in Texas under International Standards Organization (ISO) 9001:2015, 14001:2015, and 45001:2018.

