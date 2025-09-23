NDT Pharmaceuticals Inc.: NDT Pharmaceuticals' Good Salt Life Subsidiary Unveils Scalable Antimicrobial Platform to Drive Health, Safety, and Sustainability Across Global Markets

ATHENS, GEORGIA / ACCESS Newswire / September 23, 2025 / Good Salt Life, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of NDT Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCID:NDTP) ("NDTP" or the "Company"), today shared insight into its strategic initiative designed to build value through investments in sustainable, science-driven health and wellness brands that protect people, pets, and the planet. Good Salt Life targets the $148 billion global biosafety market with a vertically integrated approach that combines proprietary hardware and EPA-approved antimicrobial solutions.

At the heart of Good Salt Life's innovation is hypochlorous acid (HOCl), a naturally occurring substance produced by the human body to combat infection. Through proprietary electrolysis, Good Salt Life transforms salt and water into powerful, eco-friendly solutions for home care, pet wellness, skincare, and professional biosafety. The Company's products are non-toxic, family-safe, and environmentally conscious, meeting the highest performance standards backed by EPA registration and rigorous third-party testing.

Trusted by Industry Leaders

Good Salt Life's breakthrough technologies have earned the trust of leading organizations across multiple sectors, including:

Animal Health: Strengthening welfare and biosecurity outcomes in critical environments to reduce mortality and ensure human health.

Cruise Industry: Partnering with industry giants such as Virgin, Royal Caribbean, Carnival Corp, and Norwegian Cruise Line to establish new benchmarks for passenger health and safety at sea.

Education & Healthcare: Providing solutions to renowned institutions like the Baptist Hospital System and Cleveland Clinic, ensuring the safety of vulnerable populations in hospitals and schools.

Government & Nonprofits: Offering proven solutions for maintaining hygiene in the Tennessee State Prison System, NY State Prison, New York City Fire Department, and Ronald McDonald House.

Sports: Collaborating with the New York Yankees, Boston Red Sox, Tampa Bay Rays, and NCAA programs including Ole Miss, Alabama, Clemson, LSU, and WKU Football to enhance safety and health standards.

Retail and E-Commerce: Expanding reach through partnerships with major distributors such as Amazon, Chewy, Walmart, Staples, Ecolox Tech, Imperial Dade, Veritiv, and System Chemical, making innovative products accessible to consumers.

Driving Scalable Impact

From households to large institutions, Good Salt Life's solutions are reshaping the meaning of cleanliness and protection. Whether reducing pathogens in animal shelters, safeguarding healthcare workers on the frontlines, or ensuring cruise passengers travel with peace of mind, Good Salt Life is scaling across markets where safety and sustainability are essential.

Investing in the Future

Good Salt Life is also focused on next-generation technologies that extend beyond chemistry. With advancements in robotics, AI-driven automation, and pioneering indoor air quality sensors, Good Salt Life is building a holistic ecosystem of safety solutions. These innovations will reduce labor costs, improve efficiency, and provide proactive protection against emerging health risks.

Commitment to Responsibility

"Good Salt Life stands at the intersection of innovation and responsibility," said Zach O'Shea, President and CEO of NDT Pharmaceuticals. "We are not just creating products; we are building a platform for healthier living, animal welfare, and environmental stewardship. As we grow alongside world-class partners and distributors, our vision remains clear: to lead the global shift toward safer, cleaner, and more sustainable living for future generations."

About NDT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTC:NDTP)

NDT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTC:NDTP) is a publicly traded company focused on advancing innovative consumer health and wellness solutions. With its recent acquisition of Good Salt Life Inc., NDTP has expanded its strategic direction into sustainable, science-driven products that promote healthier living. The Company is committed to building value through investments in brands that protect people, pets, and the planet while aligning with growing consumer demand for eco-friendly and health-conscious alternatives.

About Good Salt Life, Inc.

Good Salt Life is dedicated to promoting vitality through eco-friendly, nature-derived products that support healthier living environments. With a focus on innovation and sustainability, the company offers safe and effective solutions for home, pet, personal care, and animal health. Through strategic partnerships, including collaborations in the B2B animal health sector, Good Salt Life continues to drive advancements that benefit both people and animals. For more information, visit www.goodsaltlife.com.

