PR Newswire
23.09.2025 15:18 Uhr
LabConnect Partners with The Bracken Group to Expand Radiopharmaceutical Support Services

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn., Sept. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- LabConnect, a leading provider of global central laboratory and support services for clinical trials, announces a strategic collaboration with The Bracken Group to enhance its radiopharmaceutical support capabilities.

LabConnect Logo

As demand for radiopharmaceutical expertise continues to surge, with industry growth estimated between 15% and 20% annually, this collaboration positions LabConnect to better serve biotech and pharmaceutical clients advancing targeted treatments and diagnostics.

The Bracken Group (Bracken) is widely recognized for its scientific leadership and strategic expertise in the radiopharma space. Known for key opinion leadership and a broad scientific approach, Bracken brings unmatched insights across development, regulatory, and commercialization efforts.

"This partnership creates a unique opportunity to integrate operational excellence with deep scientific acumen," said Wes Wheeler, CEO at LabConnect. "Bracken's expertise strengthens our ability to support global clients with the complex logistical and analytical challenges specific to radiopharmaceutical trials."

"LabConnect's commitment to innovation aligns with Bracken's mission," said Colin Miller, PhD, CEO at Bracken Consulting. "Together, we're creating a bridge between medicine, science, and operations that is unmatched in our industry." He went on to say "Bracken is the global leader in consulting for radiopharmaceutical development from pre-clinical to market strategy. In partnering with LabConnect we have the opportunity to further build out the expertise aligning LabConnect as the go to partner organization for their clients developing radiopharmaceuticals, both diagnostics and radiolabeled therapy (RLT)."

The collaboration will focus on enhanced service delivery in areas such as sample processing, logistics, and scientific oversight-all critical components in the complex and highly regulated radiopharmaceutical field.

About LabConnect
LabConnect, LLC is the leading provider of Central Laboratory Services, FSP and Scientific Consulting, and Data Integration and Transformation Services for analytically and logistically complex studies such as immuno-oncology, cell and gene therapies, and rare & orphan diseases.

LabConnect's unique combination of state-of-the-art technology, world-class laboratories, easy access to major and emerging markets, and extensive specialized testing expertise means that drug development companies can rely on one provider for all their central laboratory service needs.

Learn more at www.labconnect.com and follow on LinkedIn.

About Bracken
The Bracken Group offers consulting, regulatory, analytics, marketing, and sales enablement solutions for the life sciences and digital health industries. Through highly experienced consultative support, business programs, and data-enabled products, Bracken provides a multidisciplinary approach to exceeding goals for their clients.

Learn more at www.thebrackengroup.com and follow on LinkedIn.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2611513/LabConnect_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/labconnect-partners-with-the-bracken-group-to-expand-radiopharmaceutical-support-services-302563860.html

