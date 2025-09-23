MNT Discount Buy, MNT Pass, and More MNT-Exclusive Benefits Now Live on Bybit

DUBAI, UAE, Sept. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Bybit , the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, is excited to unlock new benefits for Mantle (MNT) holders across its trading platform and offerings. From Earn, fee discounts, to a fast track to VIP, MNT has emerged as the ultimate booster for Bybit users on their trading journey.

MNT's breakout performance, driven by rising institutional recognition, evolving utilities, and expansive Bybit integrations, has garnered significant investor and trader interest in recent weeks, pushing MNT price to $1.81, up by 48.05% in a month. In a move to empower the Bybit community in sharing in MNT's growth, the exchange is announcing two major MNT-exclusive perks within a week:

MNT Pass: Fast Pass to VIP & Lower Fees

The MNT prestige is real on Bybit. Starting September 23, 2025, MNT holders can witness the magic of MNT as a special pass when trading on Bybit:



? Using MNT to Save on Trading Fees: Eligible users stand to get up to 25% off Spot trading fees and up to 10% discount in select Futures trading fee categories when they pay with MNT . The second offer applies to traders of USDT Perpetuals, USDT Expiry Contracts, and USDC Perpetuals. Trading via API is excluded.

? Holding MNT for Accelerated VIP Progression: Holding MNT on Bybit will bring users closer to the next VIP tier requirements faster. With the MNT Multiplier increasing their assets' market value by up to 1.5x for VIP advancement purposes, an eligible Bybit user holding MNT and USDT will be evaluated based on their "Pass Value" instead of market value. The benefit could help users reach the next VIP tier upgrades that would conventionally require higher capital commitment.



The program allows MNT holders and users to speed up their journey towards Bybit's signature VIP program , through which they can unlock even more benefits and exclusive experiences.



Advanced Earn Integration: MNT Discount Buy

Complementing the MNT Pass launch, MNT investors will also qualify for MNT Discount Buy on Bybit Advanced Earn , available from September 22, 2025. This innovative product offers users guaranteed MNT acquisition at a preset discount price with no knockout restrictions, while simultaneously providing MNT holding benefits throughout the investment period.



Key Advantages of Bybit MNT Discount Buy :

? Guaranteed MNT purchase at discount prices upon term completion

? Access to Mantleverse ecosystem benefits during the investment period

? Loyalty rewards scaling with investment size and duration

? Strategic positioning for long-term appreciation for traders bullish on MNT

The comprehensive programs demonstrate how utility tokens can create value for Bybit's community. While transforming MNT into both an accelerant for VIP progression and a direct cost-saving tool, Bybit also offers attractive MNT purchase options through its Advanced Earn platform. The initiatives underscore Bybit's commitment to providing Bybit users with seamless access to opportunities ahead of the curve.

Terms and conditions apply to all sets of offers. For details on restrictions and eligibility, users may explore the MNT Pass program and MNT Bybit Discount Buy .

About Bybit

Bybit is the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, serving a global community of over 70 million users. Founded in 2018, Bybit is redefining openness in the decentralized world by creating a simpler, open and equal ecosystem for everyone. With a strong focus on Web3, Bybit partners strategically with leading blockchain protocols to provide robust infrastructure and drive on-chain innovation. Renowned for its secure custody, diverse marketplaces, intuitive user experience, and advanced blockchain tools, Bybit bridges the gap between TradFi and DeFi, empowering builders, creators, and enthusiasts to unlock the full potential of Web3.

