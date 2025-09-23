Montreal, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - September 23, 2025) - Defence Therapeutics Inc. (CSE: DTC) (FSE: DTC) (OTCQB: DTCFF) ("Defence" or the "Company"), a leading biotechnology company specialized in drug delivery technologies, is pleased to share the interview of Dr. Amie Phinney, Defence's director, strategy & business advisor, with Ellis Martin on Money Talk Radio.

To listen to the interview, please visit:

https://youtu.be/HhhfU2exrqw

What you'll learn in this interview:

How Dr. Phinney's career path from the University of Guelph to the University of Basel, and into global pharma leadership, shaped her unique perspective on the intersection of science and business.

Why Accum® is a game-changer for ADC delivery, giving drugs "laser-guided precision" inside cancer cells, improving payload efficiency, and reducing toxic side effects.

The analogy: instead of sending 100 soldiers to target a cancer cell with only 2 reaching the nucleus, Accum® allows 10 to go in with 2 succeeding-achieving the same effect with far less collateral toxicity.

Why ADCs, though powerful, are often relegated to second-line therapy due to dose-limiting toxicity-and how Accum® may enable their use as first-line therapies.

Defence's strategy to protect its strong IP portfolio worldwide, including a "picket fence" approach covering multiple aspects of the delivery platform.

Near-term revenue outlook: how Defence plans to partner with existing ADC developers, manufacture Accum®, and expand its applications to novel therapies.

Why this matters:

Antibody-drug conjugates are among the most effective anti-cancer drugs available, but their broader use has been limited by toxicity. Defence Therapeutics' Accum® platform could change the paradigm-enabling safer, more efficient, and more widely adopted precision oncology treatments.

This interview highlights how Defence is moving from scientific discovery to impactful innovation, leveraging Accum® to transform the biotech landscape. With partnerships, IP protection, and strategic execution, the Company is positioning itself as a leader in next-generation drug delivery.

About The Ellis Martin Report:

The Ellis Martin Report (TEMR) and Money Talk Radio feature interviews with industry leaders in mining, biotech, energy, and technology. The program is globally syndicated through multiple financial platforms and streaming services.

About Defence:

Defence Therapeutics is a publicly-traded clinical-stage biotechnology company developing and engineering the next generation of ADC products using its proprietary platform. The core of Defence Therapeutics platform is the ACCUM® technology, which enables precision delivery of ADCs in their intact form to target cells. As a result, increased efficacy and potency can be reached against cancer.

