BNK Invest, Inc.: BNK Invest Highlights Five Financial Tools

JERICHO, NY / ACCESS Newswire / September 23, 2025 / "Over the years we have provided many well-received financial research websites to the public, each bringing specific utility to investors," said the company's Chief Operating Officer. "The below five examples are this month's highlights."

ValueForum - at www.ValueForum.com, this discussion forum community is open for any serious investor to join to discuss undervalued stocks and investing strategies. Launched in 2003, the site's motto is to be the community for value and income investors who don't swim with the crowd. Affectionately known as 'VF,' Value Forum is home to hundreds of investors who collaborate to research, discuss, and perform due diligence on value stocks and strategies, using the site's unique tools and features including over 100 message board discussion topics, a stock ratings system with over 1000 rated stocks, quarterly and year-long stock picking contests, group polls, shared portfolios, a group calendar system, and other online collaboration tools.

Next Earnings Date - at www.NextEarningsDate.com, this handy site keeps track of upcoming earnings dates for public companies. Next earnings dates are critical for investors to pay attention to, but it isn't always easy to keep track of upcoming next earnings dates for stocks of interest. The Next Earnings Date website makes it easy to find out the next earnings date for any ticker symbol in its coverage universe.

Cheap Stocks Channel - at www.CheapStocksChannel.com, this outstanding research website features a low PE ranking algorithm based on an in-house formula, which ranks the stock market looking for cheap stocks relative to their earnings. Various screener options are presented such as sector-by-sector lists, small-caps, midcaps, and stocks in different dollar price ranges.

Historical Earnings - at www.HistoricalEarnings.com, this earnings research website is an invaluable tool, because the historical earnings of a company are arguably crucial for self directed investors to pore over. That's because in order to understand where a stock is going, one must first know where the underlying company came from, from a historical earnings perspective. This website is a convenient way to research historical earnings dates and results for a given company. The site presents historical earnings per share charts and historical revenue charts and tables.

Chart Zero - at www.ChartZero.com, the Chart Zero stock market game presents users with a random chart from within the S&P 500 components at a random point in time in history, without axis labels and without displaying any data or labeling that would reveal which stock is being shown. Simply based upon the information shown in the chart, users are then asked to predict whether that stock was higher or lower two weeks later. After the user makes their prediction, the answer is shown, with the last two weeks of the same chart now filled in with the actual historical data. The game helps users to discover whether historical trading history alone can help predict where a stock is headed.

