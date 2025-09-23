Mission Viejo, California--(Newsfile Corp. - September 23, 2025) - Vasis Medical LLC is an R&D-driven venture creator that transforms breakthrough ideas into disruptive companies, bridging healthcare innovation with scalable commercial opportunities, today announced it has been named a finalist for the Best Emerging Disruptor category atOctane's 2025 High Tech Awards. The winners will be announced at a gala ceremony on September 25, 2025, at the AV Irvine in Irvine, California.

"The level of innovation and leadership demonstrated by this year's High Tech Awards finalists is truly exceptional," said Rita Battocchio, Head of Signature Events at Octane OC. "Each nominee represents the very best of Southern California's thrivingtechnology and life sciences ecosystem, and we are proud to celebrate their remarkable achievements."

The High Tech Awards celebrate and recognize those individuals and companies who make Orange County a center of technology and medical technology innovation.

About Vasis Medical LLC

Vasis Medical creates disruptive ventures at the intersection of healthcare and advanced technology. Its latest spinout, Ungula, is pioneering advanced 3D imaging systems that deliver photorealistic precision with certified image integrity - enabling use in diagnostics, insurance, and healthcare verification where trust is critical. At the same time, the platform is adaptable to broader markets such as retail and e-commerce, where speed to adoption is faster and regulatory hurdles are lower. By bridging rigorous medical applications with scalable commercial opportunities, Vasis Medical creates ventures that are both transformative and investment-ready, where trust and precision are critical. The company is driven by seasoned leadership with experience taking medical devices from concept through large-scale operations, with CTO Alex Conesa leading AI and software development, and a growing multidisciplinary team bringing these innovations to life.

About the High Tech Awards

The High Tech Awards, produced annually by Octane, is Southern California's premier awards program celebrating achievement and leadership in the region's technology and life sciences industries.

