ThoughtSpot Joins Forces with Snowflake and Industry Leaders to Spearhead Open Semantic Interchange, Ushering in a New Era of Data and AI Interoperability

The Open Semantic Interchange creates a universal semantic data framework for all companies to standardize their fragmented data semantics with an open, vendor-neutral specifications

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Sept. 23, 2025, the Agentic Analytics Platform company, today announced it is joining Snowflake , the AI Data Cloud company, and other industry leaders as a founding member of the Open Semantic Interchange (OSI), a new open source initiative. This initiative is poised to establish a universal, vendor-neutral specification for the semantic layer, addressing a critical need for standardized data definitions and a single source of truth across the modern data stack. By providing this open framework, OSI will enhance interoperability across various tools and platforms, ensuring a unified understanding of key metrics and definitions across dashboards, notebooks, AI agents and machine learning models.

"The semantic layer has been a foundational part of ThoughtSpot's DNA. We built our platform on the power of search to empower everyone to get trusted answers from data instantly. We've seen firsthand how fragmented data definitions cause confusion and erode trust, and the Open Semantic Interchange is what the industry has needed for a long time-a universal framework to ensure a single source of truth," said Francois Lopitaux, SVP or Product Management at ThoughtSpot. "By joining this open source initiative, we are making data access and analysis seamless, easy, and trusted for our customers. GenAI has accelerated the need for this unified approach, and together with Snowflake and other industry players, we are building the foundation for a more intelligent and fact-driven data ecosystem for everyone."

As a launch partner, ThoughtSpot will be a critical contributor to this transparent and community-driven effort, which is essential for our customers. OSI's open framework will not only streamline operations and reduce complexity but will also accelerate the adoption of AI and BI tools. By unifying data definitions across the entire data stack, this initiative enables more accurate data analysis and seamless data product sharing to fuel AI innovation, ultimately providing our customers with greater flexibility and efficiency gains in building their data infrastructure leading to accelerated innovation and data informed decision making.

"The Open Semantic Interchange is a critical step toward unlocking a new era of interoperability across the data and AI ecosystem," said Josh Klahr, Director of Analytics Product Management, Snowflake. "We are pleased to work with ThoughtSpot as a launch partner on this open-source initiative. Together with the OSI, we are ensuring a common, standardized understanding of semantic data across the ecosystem, ultimately simplifying data operations and providing our joint customers with the trusted data and insights they need to drive their business forward."

OSI is poised to revolutionize interoperability within the data and AI ecosystem by providing a transparent, community-driven standard. This collaborative effort simplifies data operations, unlocks new possibilities for innovation, and ultimately gives organizations the flexibility and efficiency they need to build a future-ready data infrastructure.

To learn more about the Open Semantic Interchange, read our blog post here .

About ThoughtSpot

ThoughtSpot is the Agentic Analytics Platform that empowers every enterprise to transform insights into action. Our mission is to create a more fact-driven world by delivering a platform where anyone can effortlessly explore any data, ask any question, and uncover actionable insights faster-leading to growth, better business outcomes, and efficiency in their organizations. Agentic AI combined with ThoughtSpot's intuitive natural language search, every user can confidently discover proactive insights from their business data creating real-time decisioning with impact. The platform's unified capabilities, along with our agentic AI analyst, Spotter , ensures insights are connected and pervasive, enabling users to create precise, transparent, personalized, and actionable insights with enterprise grade trust, security, and scale. Accessible via the web and mobile app, ThoughtSpot ensures intelligent decision-making happens seamlessly, wherever and whenever needed. For organizations looking to drive value, ThoughtSpot Embedded provides a low-code solution to integrate AI-powered analytics directly into products and services that make every application an intelligent experience, driving data monetization and boosting user engagement for customers. Industry leaders like Lyft, Toyota, Hilton Worldwide, Capital One and Matillion rely on ThoughtSpot to transform how their employees and customers take advantage of data to create better business outcomes. Try ThoughtSpot today and experience the new era of analytics.

