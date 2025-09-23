Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 23.09.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Avanti Gold steigt um 1.500% - und steht womöglich erst am Anfang
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
23.09.2025 15:48 Uhr
147 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Chemonics International; Connexi: Connexi Expands Global Supply Chain Capabilities with Acquisition of Crown Agents Inspections Private Limited

WASHINGTON and NEW DELHI, Sept. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Connexi, Chemonics International's supply chain subsidiary, today announced the acquisition of Crown Agents Inspections Private Limited, or CA Inspections, a leading quality assurance and inspection services provider in India.

Connexi logo

The acquisition strengthens Connexi's ability to deliver end-to-end supply chain solutions, expanding its reach in Asia and enhancing its capacity for product inspections, quality control, and supplier compliance. By integrating CA Inspections' deep regional expertise and technical capabilities, Connexi will provide clients with even greater assurance of product integrity, safety, and on-time delivery.

"This acquisition is an important step in Connexi's growth strategy," said Ramesh Rajeswaran, President of Connexi. "Adding CA Inspections' proven expertise allows us to better serve our global customers, improve transparency in complex supply chains, and ensure the highest quality standards from source to delivery."

With this move, Connexi further solidifies its position as a trusted partner for organizations seeking reliable, scalable, and innovative supply chain solutions worldwide.

About Connexi

Connexi is a global supply chain solutions provider and a subsidiary of Chemonics International. We deliver integrated procurement, logistics, and quality assurance services that help clients in the public and private sectors operate more efficiently, transparently, and sustainably. For more information, please visit www.connexi.com.

About CA Inspection

CA Inspections Private Limited is a leading provider of end-to-end inspection and audit services in India and beyond. Providing comprehensive solutions across diverse industries including water, power infrastructure, health, and humanitarian response, CA Inspections leverages rigorous processes to ensure product conformity, supplier compliance, and regulatory adherence at every stage of the supply chain. With deep local expertise and a commitment to accuracy, transparency, and efficiency, CA Inspections is trusted by clients to safeguard product integrity and mitigate risk across dynamic market landscapes.

About Chemonics

Chemonics International is a leading global sustainable solutions firm that has worked in more than 160 countries around the world. Our mission is to promote meaningful change to help people live healthier, more productive, and more independent lives. For more information, please visit www.chemonics.com.

CA Inspections logo


Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2779758/Connexi.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2779759/CA_Inspections.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1040652/Chemonics_International_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/connexi-expands-global-supply-chain-capabilities-with-acquisition-of-crown-agents-inspections-private-limited-302564505.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Epische Goldpreisrallye
Der Goldpreis hat ein neues Rekordhoch überschritten. Die Marke von 3.500 US-Dollar ist gefallen, und selbst 4.000 US-Dollar erscheinen nur noch als Zwischenziel.

Die Rallye wird von mehreren Faktoren gleichzeitig getrieben:
  • · massive Käufe durch Noten- und Zentralbanken
  • · Kapitalflucht in sichere Häfen
  • · hohe Nachfrage nach physisch besicherten Gold-ETFs
  • · geopolitische Unsicherheit und Inflationssorgen

Die Aktienkurse vieler Goldproduzenten und Explorer sind in den vergangenen Wochen regelrecht explodiert.

Doch es gibt noch Titel, die Nachholpotenzial besitzen. In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Goldaktien jetzt besonders aussichtsreich sind und warum der Aufwärtstrend noch lange nicht vorbei sein dürfte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter und profitieren Sie von der historischen Gold-Hausse.

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.