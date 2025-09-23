Chemonics International; Connexi: Connexi Expands Global Supply Chain Capabilities with Acquisition of Crown Agents Inspections Private Limited

WASHINGTON and NEW DELHI, Sept. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Connexi, Chemonics International's supply chain subsidiary, today announced the acquisition of Crown Agents Inspections Private Limited, or CA Inspections, a leading quality assurance and inspection services provider in India.

The acquisition strengthens Connexi's ability to deliver end-to-end supply chain solutions, expanding its reach in Asia and enhancing its capacity for product inspections, quality control, and supplier compliance. By integrating CA Inspections' deep regional expertise and technical capabilities, Connexi will provide clients with even greater assurance of product integrity, safety, and on-time delivery.

"This acquisition is an important step in Connexi's growth strategy," said Ramesh Rajeswaran, President of Connexi. "Adding CA Inspections' proven expertise allows us to better serve our global customers, improve transparency in complex supply chains, and ensure the highest quality standards from source to delivery."

With this move, Connexi further solidifies its position as a trusted partner for organizations seeking reliable, scalable, and innovative supply chain solutions worldwide.

About Connexi

Connexi is a global supply chain solutions provider and a subsidiary of Chemonics International. We deliver integrated procurement, logistics, and quality assurance services that help clients in the public and private sectors operate more efficiently, transparently, and sustainably. For more information, please visit www.connexi.com.

About CA Inspection

CA Inspections Private Limited is a leading provider of end-to-end inspection and audit services in India and beyond. Providing comprehensive solutions across diverse industries including water, power infrastructure, health, and humanitarian response, CA Inspections leverages rigorous processes to ensure product conformity, supplier compliance, and regulatory adherence at every stage of the supply chain. With deep local expertise and a commitment to accuracy, transparency, and efficiency, CA Inspections is trusted by clients to safeguard product integrity and mitigate risk across dynamic market landscapes.

About Chemonics

Chemonics International is a leading global sustainable solutions firm that has worked in more than 160 countries around the world. Our mission is to promote meaningful change to help people live healthier, more productive, and more independent lives. For more information, please visit www.chemonics.com.

