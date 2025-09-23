The Brattle Group Welcomes Competition Economist Mihael Raveggi as Principal in Rome

ROME, Sept. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Brattle Group is pleased to announce that Mihael Raveggi has joined its Rome office as a Principal in the firm's European Antitrust & Competition practice. He brings over 20 years of experience advising clients on high-profile mergers, cartels, and anticompetitive agreements across a wide range of industries and jurisdictions.

An expert in the economics of competition policy, Mr. Raveggi has provided economic analyses in competition investigations, regulatory proceedings, and litigation across Europe. He has led assessments in over two dozen Phase I and Phase II merger investigations - including before the European Commission, the UK's Competition and Markets Authority (CMA), China's State Administration for Market Regulation (SAMR), and over a dozen other large national competition authorities in Europe and internationally. Recent high-profile mergers he has prepared submissions for in recent years include Omnicom/IPG, Disney/Reliance, and Booking/eTraveli.

"Mihael's arrival strengthens Brattle's ability to serve clients in complex multi-jurisdictional merger proceedings and other competition matters across Europe," said Torben Voetmann, Brattle President & Principal. "His track record before the European Commission and national competition authorities, coupled with strong technical skills and experience leading large teams, makes him an outstanding addition to our Antitrust & Competition team."

Mr. Raveggi's work has spanned various sectors, including commodities, technology, advertising, media, airlines, banking, pharmaceuticals, and medical equipment. Beyond merger proceedings, he has advised clients on abuse of dominance and other antitrust issues and has provided damages estimation in litigation contexts.

"I was drawn to Brattle's reputation for intellectual rigor and collaborative culture that values the pursuit of high-quality economic analysis," said Mr. Raveggi. "I am excited to join such a strong network of experts and look forward to working with clients in Italy and beyond."

Prior to joining Brattle, Mr. Raveggi spent more than two decades at a competition economics consultancy in Brussels. He has also lectured on competition policy at Sciences Po-Dijon for a decade.

To learn more about Mr. Raveggi, please see his full bio at https://www.brattle.com/experts/mihael-raveggi/.

