23.09.2025 16:02 Uhr
Ready Computing LLC: Ready Computing Earns HITRUST Certification, Reinforcing Commitment to Security, Privacy, and Trust

Achieving HITRUST i1 Certification validates Ready Computing's adherence to the industry's most rigorous security and privacy framework.

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK / ACCESS Newswire / September 23, 2025 / Ready Computing, a leader in healthcare technology solutions, today announced that its Channels360® and Wellbase® solutions residing on Amazon Web Services and Google Cloud have earned HITRUST Risk-based, 1-year (i1) Certification, the most widely recognized security and privacy framework in the healthcare and social-care industries.

Ready Computing

Ready Computing

This achievement underscores Ready Computing's unwavering commitment to safeguarding sensitive data and ensuring the highest levels of trust with clients, partners, and communities. The HITRUST i1 Certification demonstrates that Ready Computing's information security program meets key regulations and industry-defined requirements by leveraging a set of curated controls to protect against current and emerging threats. The HITRUST i1 Validated Assessment and Certification helps organizations address cybersecurity challenges and remain cyber resilient over time.

"HITRUST Certification is the gold standard for healthcare security and compliance," said Chad Root, CISO, Ready Computing. "This milestone reflects the depth of our commitment to protecting our customers' data, ensuring regulatory compliance, and delivering peace of mind across every solution we provide-from our Channels360® platform to our Wellbase® managed services."

With HITRUST Certification, Ready Computing continues to position itself as a trusted partner for healthcare and social-care organizations nationwide. Its solutions-ranging from advanced data integration and care coordination through Channels360®, to proactive monitoring and security services through Wellbase®-empower clients to focus on improving health outcomes while Ready Computing ensures their systems remain secure, reliable, and compliant.

About Ready Computing
Ready Computing delivers innovative technology solutions to improve health and social care. With expertise in system integration, data management, and patient and community engagement, Ready Computing's flagship solutions-Channels360® and Wellbase®-help organizations bridge gaps across clinical and social-care systems, enhance equity, and strengthen whole-person care.

For more information, please visit www.readycomputing.com.

Contact Information

Michael LaRocca
CEO of Ready Computing
info@readycomputing.com
(212) 877-3307

Mark Taylor
VP of Market Strategy
mark.taylor@readycomputing.com
+1(212) 877 3307 Ext 108

.

SOURCE: Ready Computing LLC



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/ready-computing-earns-hitrust-certification-reinforcing-commitmen-1074837

