LATICRETE Implements John Galt Solutions' Atlas Planning Platform to Optimize Supply Chain and Enhance Customer Experience

Leading Manufacturer Leverages Advanced Planning to Meet Evolving Market Needs and Support Product Innovation

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESS Newswire / September 23, 2025 / John Galt Solutions, the fastest way to achieve more value from the supply chain, today announced that LATICRETE, a global manufacturer of premium construction solutions for the building industry, has implemented the company's Atlas Planning Platform to advance its supply chain planning strategy, drive efficiencies, and support business growth.

Founded in 1956 and with operations in more than 100 countries, LATICRETE is well-recognized for delivering exceptional service and technical innovation in iconic projects including the Burj Khalifa, the impressive Petronas Towers in Malaysia, and the infinity pools atop Singapore's Marina Bay Sands. Like many companies in the building materials industry, LATICRETE has faced supply chain disruptions. To drive resilience and ensure its customers are not impacted by fluctuations across the supply chain, the company has taken a proactive approach and implemented the Atlas Planning Platform.

Atlas strengthens the LATICRETE supply chain planning capabilities to better align with its increasing portfolio complexity, geographic expansion, and evolving customer needs.

"Our customers have relied on us for nearly 70 years to deliver innovative, high-performance solutions and unparalleled service," said Alex Rothberg, Senior Integration Manager at LATICRETE. "As we expand into new markets and broaden our product portfolio, our supply chain becomes more complex, and we needed a planning platform to support that vision. The Atlas Planning Platform provides the advanced capabilities and visibility we need to deliver the highest levels of service while positioning ourselves for long-term success."

LATICRETE selected John Galt Solutions' Atlas Planning Platform after recognizing limitations in its legacy systems, which led to challenges in maintaining optimal service levels and inventory efficiency. The company needed a more advanced supply chain planning solution that could scale with its growing SKU portfolio and new product launches as the business expands.

With Atlas implemented across the LATICRETE North American division, the company has stronger capabilities for demand forecasting, improved visibility into potential risks, and the ability to align inventory levels with customer expectations.

The platform helps the company further improve fill rates and strengthen its on-time, in-full (OTIF) performance, moving these critical service levels in the right direction to deliver to customers when and how they expect. At the same time, Atlas enables the business to manage the complexities of a rapidly expanding product portfolio.

Rothberg continued, "Atlas is fostering a cultural shift towards more proactive planning, equipping the team with the insights we need to be more strategic and forward-looking in our decision-making."

Looking ahead, LATICRETE plans to expand its use of Atlas across its global operations to further unify planning across regions, manage longer lead times, and support its continued growth into new markets.

"We are proud to partner with LATICRETE as they expand globally and bring more comprehensive solutions to the building industry," said Matt Hoffman, VP of Product and Industry Solutions at John Galt Solutions. "LATICRETE installation systems are trusted in some of the world's most demanding projects, which means their supply chain is highly complex, involving advanced technical components, longer lead times, and intricate formulations, all of which require careful planning. Atlas delivers the visibility and agility the team needs to manage that complexity while continuing to deliver world-class products and solutions."

About LATICRETE

LATICRETE is a leading manufacturer of globally proven construction solutions for the building industry. LATICRETE offers a broad range of products and systems covering tile & stone installation systems; tile, stone & surface care; adhered facade & wall finish systems; and concrete & substrate preparation, including the high volume self-leveling SUPERCAP® System.

For nearly 70 years, LATICRETE has been committed to research and development of innovative installation products, building a reputation for superior quality, industry-leading technology, performance, and customer service. LATICRETE methods, materials, and technology have been laboratory-tested and field-proven by R&D, design, and construction teams including architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and independent labs. Offering an array of low VOC and green features, LATICRETE® products contribute to LEED certification, exceed commercial/residential VOC building requirements, and are backed by the most comprehensive warranties in the industry.

For more information, visit laticrete.com

About John Galt Solutions

John Galt Solutions is the fastest way for businesses to get more value from their supply chain. The Atlas Planning Platform helps companies make faster decisions and see real results quickly across the end-to-end supply chain. Atlas configures to even the toughest business requirements and goes live so fast clients see an ROI before their boss even thinks to ask about it. With the highest customer satisfaction rating in the industry, John Galt meets clients where they are, works side-by-side with them to grow, and shows them the fastest path to success. To learn how John Galt Solutions can help you improve supply chain performance, visit? johngalt.com .

SOURCE: John Galt Solutions

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/laticrete-implements-john-galt-solutions-atlas-planning-platform-1075960