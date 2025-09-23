PsyTechVR Launches Version 2.1: Smarter AI, Dynamic Visual Effects and Gradual Control to Empower Therapists

FREDERICK, MD / ACCESS Newswire / September 23, 2025 / PsyTechVR, the global leader in immersive mental health VR therapy, is announcing the release of version 2.1 - our third major update of the year, designed to empower mental health professionals with new tools for immersive therapy. This update brings more realistic environments, stronger telemedicine tools and smarter AI features. For therapists this means smoother workflows, enhanced therapy experiences and more flexible tools to customize therapy - whether sessions take place in person or remotely.

Safe Place AI - Enhanced Immersion

One year ago, PsyTechVR introduced AI-generated 360° environments from plain text prompts. With 2.1 version, Safe Place AI takes a major step forward:

It now creates fully immersive environments with motion effects and soundscapes , giving clients a deeper sense of calm and safety. Therapists can add a dynamiclayer of weather, smoke, fire, flora, and more animations on top of your custom created 360-degree image. These elements make safe spaces more alive.



Within seconds, therapists can generate a snowy forest, a field of butterflies, an underwater world with fish, or a Japanese garden with falling cherry blossoms.

These safe places are more immersive than ever, helping clients reach profound states of relaxation. PsyTechVR is among the first to bring these capabilities to market.

Exposure AI - Dynamic Visual Effects

Just as Safe Place AI evolved, so did our Exposure AI. Mental health professionals can now gradually increase exposure intensity with the help of visual effects.

Generate a house fire and watch flames spread across the room.

Create a combat scene and activate explosions or smoke grenades.

Simulate an earthquake with dust and smoke effects to recreate the first minutes after a disaster.

Exposures are no longer static, it adapts in real time to your therapeutic plan.

Interactive 6 Degrees of Freedom (6DoF) & Gradual Control

The next generation of VR scenarios introduces 6DoF, allowing clients not only to look around, but also to walk and interact with their surroundings.

PsyTechVR integrates this breakthrough with gradual therapist control:

Begin by guiding the scene from your laptop.

When the client is ready, hand over the controllers to let them interact - opening a door, touching a sink, or picking up an object.

For the first time, both therapist and client can actively co-participate in the session, with full monitoring and control from the laptop dashboard.

Nature Walks - 3D Filmed Environments

PsyTechVR now introduces real 3D nature walks, captured with advanced cinematic cameras in mountain fields, beaches, and dunes. Unlike standard 360° footage, these hyper-realistic 3D environments, produced with the latest technology, allow clients to feel as if they are truly inside the landscape - walking, breathing, and grounding themselves in nature.

"Version 2.1 brings therapy sessions closer to reality while simplifying remote care," said Daniel Andreev, Co-Founder and CPO at PsyTechVR. "With customizable environments, smarter telemedicine tools, and refined EMDR support, we're helping clinicians deliver therapy that is more personalized and immersive than ever."





