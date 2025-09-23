Junior League of Sarasota Announces Legacy Project: "Furnishing Hope at Nancy's Village" in Celebration of Its 70th Anniversary

SARASOTA, FLORIDA / ACCESS Newswire / September 23, 2025 / In celebration of its 70th anniversary, the Junior League of Sarasota (JLS) is proud to launch its most ambitious initiative to date, Furnishing Hope at Nancy's Village. The project will fully furnish five new residences at Nancy's Village, a safe and nurturing community developed in partnership with Community Assisted Supported Living (CASL) for youth aging out of foster care.

Groundbreaking of JLS Legacy Project, Furnishing Hope at Nancy's Village

Junior League of Sarasota and Community Assisted Supported Living (CASL)

Without stable housing, youth aging out of foster care face heightened risks of instability and homelessness. Through this initiative, JLS is stepping in to change that trajectory by providing resources that turn empty spaces into dignified homes.

A fundraising goal of $210,000, the most extensive campaign in JLS's history, is supported by a generous $50,000 matching gift challenge from the Community Foundation of Sarasota County. Donations start at $70 and scale up to $10,000, with each tier funding essentials through entire apartment setups. Gifts of $10,000 and above will be honored as part of the distinguished Legacy Giving.

Nancy's Village, near 47th Street and U.S. 41 in Sarasota, honors the late Honorable Nancy Detert, who advanced legislation allowing foster youth to remain in the system until age 21. The Village will serve 20 young adults as they transition toward independent adult life.

How the community can help:

Donate: Gifts from $70 to $10,000 can help furnish rooms, essential spaces, or complete apartments.

Match: Double your impact. Gifts count toward the $50,000 match.

Volunteer: JLS members and community partners are invited to lend a hand.

Partners: Local businesses are encouraged to contribute in-kind furnishings and be recognized for their generosity.

To connect with JLS regarding project participation and giving, please email: LegacyProject@jlsarasota.org .

Quotes:

"As we prepare to celebrate 70 years of the Junior League of Sarasota's presence in this community, it's significant to introduce a new legacy project that reflects our ongoing commitment to service and impact. I'm inspired by what we're building for future generations."

Corey Talbot, President, Junior League of Sarasota

"Our partnership with CASL lies at the heart of Furnishing Hope at Nancy's Village. It's heartbreaking to know that so many young adults age out of foster care without family or a safety net. Together with the support of our community, we can surround them with stability, dignity, and hope as they step into independence.

Brinda Pola & Jennifer Masters, Legacy Project Co-Chairs, Junior League of Sarasota

ABOUT THE JUNIOR LEAGUE OF SARASOTA

The Junior League of Sarasota is an organization of women committed to advancing leadership for meaningful community impact through volunteer action, collaboration, and training. Since its founding in 1957, the nonprofit has served as a leading source of trained volunteers addressing critical community needs. Today, with nearly 700 members, the League continues its legacy of service and advocacy in Sarasota. https://sarasota.jl.org/

