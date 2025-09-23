Anzeige
Dienstag, 23.09.2025
Avanti Gold steigt um 1.500% - und steht womöglich erst am Anfang
23.09.2025 16:02 Uhr
Inogen Alliance: Bonus: Insights From World Water Week

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / September 23, 2025 / In this follow-up to our last episode on climate resilience, Host Beatrice Bizarro, Water Stewardship Technology Lead at HPC Italy and the Inogen Alliance Global Water Working Group Leader, sits down with Ilaria Troncia, Sustainability Consultant, HPC, to discuss key takeaways from this year's World Water Week event. The episode highlights the critical need to integrate climate and water management, emphasizing resilience, collaboration, and effective communication.

Listen Now:

  • Apple Podcasts

  • Spotify

  • YouTube

Guest Quote:

?"Water stewardship isn't just a technical exercise about conservation or compliance. It's really about understanding the real, often hidden, interconnection between nature, people, businesses, and also different levels of these three elements."

---------

Time Stamps
00:32 The Importance of Water in Climate Conversations

01:32 World Water Week Congress Insights

02:53 Experiences and Learnings from World Water Week

07:13 Challenges in Water Stewardship

12:36 Defining Success in Water Stewardship

17:28 Key Lessons and Future Directions

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Inogen Alliance on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Inogen Alliance
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/inogen-alliance
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Inogen Alliance



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/bonus-insights-from-world-water-week-1077199

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
