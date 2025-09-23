Laguna Beach, California--(Newsfile Corp. - September 23, 2025) - Revolv3, a full-stack SaaS payment optimization platform, today announced it has been named a finalist for the Best Technology Company CEO and Next Wave Award category atOctane's 2025 High Tech Awards. The winners will be announced at a gala ceremony on September 25, 2025, at the AV Irvine in Irvine, California.

"The level of innovation and leadership demonstrated by this year's High Tech Awards finalists is truly exceptional," said Rita Battocchio, Head of Signature Events at Octane OC. "Each nominee represents the very best of Southern California's thrivingtechnology and life sciences ecosystem, and we are proud to celebrate their remarkable achievements."

The High Tech Awards celebrate and recognize those individuals and companies who make Orange County a center of technology and medical technology innovation.

About Revolv3

Revolv3 is a payments company with a cutting-edge SaaS optimization platform that revolutionizes billing for card-on-file merchants. By leveraging adaptive technology, Revolv3 ensures the industry's highest credit card approval rates, resulting in increased revenue, reduced churn, and improved cost efficiency.

About the High Tech Awards

The High Tech Awards, produced annually by Octane, is Southern California's premier awards program celebrating achievement and leadership in the region's technology and life sciences industries.

