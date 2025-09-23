Behavox today announced the launch of Pathfinder Policy Manager, a breakthrough solution that eliminates policy lookup delays and compliance bottlenecks, allowing front-office teams to focus on what they do best: driving revenue.

Today, banking, sales and trading teams lose valuable time searching through policies or waiting on compliance approvals. Pathfinder changes that by delivering instant, accurate answers to compliance questions, enabling them to focus on making money.

"Front-office staff shouldn't have to pause revenue-generating activity just to confirm whether they can book a client lunch or execute a personal trade," said John Showell, Head of Business Development Strategy at Behavox. "Pathfinder gives them trusted, compliant answers immediately, freeing them to act with confidence and speed."

Pathfinder doesn't just benefit the front office. By automating responses to repetitive questions like "What's the limit for gifts?" or "Can I trade this stock in my personal account?", compliance teams are freed from an endless queue of low-value queries. That means they can focus on higher-risk, strategic work, while organizations reduce the overall cost of compliance advisory.

Purpose-built for the unique demands of financial institutions and their most common compliance workflows, Pathfinder supports:

Personal Account Dealing (PAD)

Gifts Entertainment

Expense Claims

Conflicts of Interest

And many more

Firms upload their own policies and procedures into the Behavox Pathfinder LLM, ensuring answers are tailored, accurate, and free from the hallucinations that plague generic AI tools.

Pathfinder is a strategic foundation for Polaris, Behavox's trade surveillance platform launching in early 2026. Combined with the recent GPU upgrade to Behavox Quantum communication surveillance, Pathfinder lays the foundation for the next generation of compliance technology. Future enhancements will extend into Control Room and Conflicts of Interest workflows, to deepen the integration of compliance, conduct, and risk surveillance tools across the enterprise.

Pathfinder Policy Manager is available today. To mark its launch, Behavox is offering free usage of Pathfinder for one year with no catches and no fine print. Contact Behavox for a private demo at https://www.behavox.com/demo-policy-manager/.

Behavox will showcase Pathfinder at the Global RegTech Summit USA in New York on Thursday, September 25, 2025. Learn more at: https://www.behavox.com/behavox-events/global-regtech-summit-usa-2025/.

About Behavox

Behavox is an AI company that transforms structured and unstructured corporate data into insights that safeguard and enhance businesses. Our proprietary technology and industry-specific LLM enables users to ask and answer questions without becoming domain experts, technologists, or data scientists.

Our global client base includes banks, hedge funds, commodities firms, private equity firms, crypto firms and other non-financial companies. Equipping them with quality, cost-efficient insights, our solutions empower them to:

Detect and address compliance risks

Streamline and secure data archiving

Predict and prevent regulatory breaches

Turn big data into revenue

Founded in 2014, Behavox is headquartered in London, with offices worldwide, including in New York City, Montreal, Seattle, Singapore, and Tokyo.

Contacts:

Media Contact: Fahreen Kurji media@behavox.com