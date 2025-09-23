Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 23.09.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Avanti Gold steigt um 1.500% - und steht womöglich erst am Anfang
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
23.09.2025 16:06 Uhr
114 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

LILYSILK Unveils Winter 2025 Collection "Framed Beauty," Celebrating Strength and Structure in Feminine Design

NEW YORK, Sept. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- LILYSILK, the world's leading silk brand dedicated to inspiring people to live spectacular and sustainable lives, officially launched its 2025 Winter Collection "Framed Beauty" on September 23, presenting a refined exploration of elegance and strength through architectural aesthetics.

LILYSILK Winter 2025 Collection: Framed Beauty

At the heart of the collection is "Framed Beauty," a vision of elegance defined by structure and strength. Inspired by architectural framing and the quiet geometry of window panes, each piece is thoughtfully composed to highlight feminine poise and individuality. The idea of framing is expressed both in form and meaning, as garments are crafted not only to dress the body but to shape one's presence with clarity and confidence.

With clean lines, tailored silhouettes, and balanced proportions, the collection blends softness and strength in a refined expression of modern femininity. While materials such as silk-wool and cashmere-wool remain central, it is the sculptural design and architectural sensibility that truly set this collection apart.

Hero pieces such as the Scarf-Collar Wool Blend Coat andClassic Silk-Wool Windowpane Coat showcase elegant layering with a touch of architectural minimalism. The oversized scarf collar and trench-inspired silhouettes echo the framed theme while maintaining everyday versatility. Lightweight yet warm, each item is crafted to transition effortlessly from city streets to elevated gatherings.

The Silk-Wool Oversized Shirt continues this narrative of balance. Combining wrinkle-resistance, feather-light drape, and breathable warmth, the shirt is designed to move with the wearer, offering both ease and confidence.

Another highlight of the season is the "7030 Golden Ratio" blend: a signature composition of 70 percent fine wool and 30 percent cashmere developed through years of research. This calculated formula maximizes warmth, durability, and softness, requiring minimal care and offering long-lasting wear. Pieces like the Wool-Cashmere Turtleneck Sweater and Bowtie Collar Sweater embody this blend's performance and luxury, featuring cable textures, layered ribbing, and elegant silhouettes that flatter and endure.

"This season, we celebrate women's individuality within life's structures, blending tranquility with resilience and offering silhouettes that frame beauty with grace and strength," said David Wang, CEO of LILYSILK. "We're proud to unveil 'Framed Beauty,' our 2025 winter collection inspired by the artistry of architectural framing."

LILYSILK invites fashion lovers and style-conscious individuals around the world to explore the new collection and discover how elegance, comfort, and strength come together in every detail. For more, please visit www.lilysilk.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2779593/LILYSILK_Winter_2025_Collection_Framed_Beauty.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/lilysilk-unveils-winter-2025-collection-framed-beauty-celebrating-strength-and-structure-in-feminine-design-302564316.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Epische Goldpreisrallye
Der Goldpreis hat ein neues Rekordhoch überschritten. Die Marke von 3.500 US-Dollar ist gefallen, und selbst 4.000 US-Dollar erscheinen nur noch als Zwischenziel.

Die Rallye wird von mehreren Faktoren gleichzeitig getrieben:
  • · massive Käufe durch Noten- und Zentralbanken
  • · Kapitalflucht in sichere Häfen
  • · hohe Nachfrage nach physisch besicherten Gold-ETFs
  • · geopolitische Unsicherheit und Inflationssorgen

Die Aktienkurse vieler Goldproduzenten und Explorer sind in den vergangenen Wochen regelrecht explodiert.

Doch es gibt noch Titel, die Nachholpotenzial besitzen. In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Goldaktien jetzt besonders aussichtsreich sind und warum der Aufwärtstrend noch lange nicht vorbei sein dürfte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter und profitieren Sie von der historischen Gold-Hausse.

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.