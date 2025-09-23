Data Center Power Market worth $50.51 billion by 2030 | MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Sept. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets, the Data Center Power Market is expected to reach USD 50.51 billion by 2030 from USD 35.14 billion in 2025 at a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.5% during the forecast period.

Scope of the Report

Market Size Available for Years: 2020-2030

2025 Market Size: USD 35.14 billion

2030 Projected Market Size: USD 50.51 billion

CAGR (2025-2030): 7.5%

Segments covered: Component, Tier Type, Data Center Size (Power Capacity), Data Center Type, Enterprise Vertical

Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

The growing scale and complexity of digital infrastructure are accelerating the demand for advanced data center power systems that ensure reliability, efficiency, and sustainability. Enterprises, cloud providers, and hyperscale operators face rising pressure to support AI workloads, high-density computing, and real-time digital services without risking downtime. Modern power solutions integrate modular UPS, intelligent PDUs, and battery storage, enabling flexible capacity expansion and optimized energy use.

At the same time, sustainability goals and net-zero commitments are reshaping requirements, driving the adoption of renewable integration, grid-interactive technologies, and advanced cooling systems. AI-driven monitoring, predictive maintenance, and load balancing further enhance resilience while lowering operational costs. As power consumption continues to surge with digitalization and data-intensive applications, the ability to deliver scalable, secure, and energy-efficient power systems has become a key factor fueling data center power adoption worldwide.

By electrical solution, the uninterruptible power supply (UPS)segment is expected to hold the largest market share during the forecast period

Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) systems form the first line of defense for data centers, safeguarding critical operations against power interruptions. They deliver instantaneous backup during outages, voltage fluctuations, or grid instability, ensuring servers, storage, and networking equipment continue to function without disruption. In today's always-on digital economy, even seconds of downtime can lead to significant financial losses and reputational damage, making UPS systems a non-negotiable investment.

The role of UPS extends beyond basic backup. Modern systems are designed with high-efficiency modes, modular architecture, and advanced monitoring capabilities, enabling operators to optimize energy use while scaling capacity as demand grows. This adaptability is especially important as data centers face increasing power density and rising energy costs. UPS systems also reduce dependency on generators for short interruptions, improving sustainability and lowering operational expenses.

From a long-term perspective, UPS solutions with predictive maintenance and remote management tools help identify potential issues before failures occur, minimizing unplanned downtime. Integration with power management software allows for smarter load distribution and alignment with sustainability targets.

By combining resilience, efficiency, and intelligence, UPS systems deliver far more than emergency backup-they create a reliable, optimized foundation that supports both current operations and future data center growth.

By data center type, the cloud/hyperscale data center segment is expected to record the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Cloud and hyperscale data centers demand massive, resilient, and highly efficient power infrastructure to support global-scale computing, storage, and networking workloads. Vendors providing these facilities must supply UPS systems, PDUs, on-site generators, and large-scale battery energy storage solutions capable of sustaining continuous operations across millions of compute instances. Redundant power paths, automated load balancing, and scalable distribution architectures ensure uninterrupted service even during maintenance or component failure.

Advanced power management and monitoring platforms enable real-time visibility, predictive maintenance, and energy optimization, helping operators reduce operational costs while maintaining high reliability. Integration of renewable energy sources and intelligent energy storage further enhances sustainability and efficiency at scale. Cabling, switchgear, and busway systems are designed to safely manage high-density power loads while facilitating rapid expansion.

Scalability and modularity are critical, as hyperscale facilities continuously grow to accommodate surging workloads, cloud services, and new regions. Vendors delivering integrated power solutions enable operators to maintain uptime, optimize energy use, and efficiently manage enormous infrastructure.

By providing robust, scalable, and intelligently managed power, vendors help cloud and hyperscale data centers achieve operational continuity, support high-performance workloads, and maintain efficiency and resilience at a global scale, forming the backbone of modern digital services.

Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Asia Pacific is emerging as the world's fastest-growing hub for data centers, and with this expansion comes a surge in energy demand. Cloud services, AI-driven workloads, and the rapid digitalization of industries are pushing operators to secure reliable and efficient power at an unprecedented scale. By the end of 2024, the region added 1,622 MW of new capacity, bringing the operational IT load to 12.2 GW-equivalent to 10.5% of Japan's average power demand and more than double Singapore's annual consumption. A strong pipeline of 14.4 GW, including 3.1 GW under construction and 11.2 GW in planning, underscores the urgent need for sustainable and resilient power strategies.

Renewable innovation is already filling this gap. In April 2025, Google signed its first corporate geothermal power deal in Taiwan with Baseload Capital, adding 10 MW of round-the-clock clean energy. Unlike solar and wind, geothermal provides the baseload stability that data centers require, making it a crucial complement to other renewable sources.

China, Australia, Japan, India, Thailand, Indonesia, Singapore, and Malaysia are at the forefront of building sustainable data centers in the region. For these markets, power components are not just about handling rising electricity loads but also about enabling smooth integration with renewable sources. Efficient UPS systems secure seamless shifts between grid and clean energy, while advanced switchgear and PDUs balance hybrid loads. Generators adapted for biofuels complement renewables, and smart monitoring optimizes performance and compliance. This opens strong opportunities for vendors to drive both capacity growth and sustainable data center operations.

Top Key Companies in Data Center Power Market:

Some of the data center power vendors are Schneider Electric (France), Vertiv (US), ABB (Switzerland), Eaton (Ireland), Delta Electronics (Taiwan), Huawei (China), Legrand (France), Toshiba (Japan), Siemens (Germany), Mitsubishi Electric (Japan), Kehua Tech (China), Rittal (Germany), Socomec (France), Cyber Power Systems (US), Anord Mardix (Ireland), Cummins (US), Rosenberger OSI (Germany), Belden (US), Panduit (US), AEG Power Solutions (Netherlands), Riello UPS (Italy), Rolls-Royce (UK), ZincFive (US), 42U (US), and nVent (US).

