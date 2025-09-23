With 5% CAGR Paracetamol Market is expected to grow US$15.03 billion by 2031, surging amid the Growing Pharmaceutical Industry | The Insight Partners

NEW YORK, Sept. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- A new in-depth report by The Insight Partners highlights paracetamol market growth, driven by a rise in chronic pain and fever-related disorders. The comprehensive analysis dives into market size, emerging trends, profiles key industry players, and uncovers strategic opportunities shaping the industry landscape. With a spotlight on key market segments and applications, the paracetamol report highlights the factors that drive market momentum in the years ahead.

Increasing Usage of Paracetamol as an Over-The-Counter (OTC) Analgesic and Antipyretic Set to Shape Industry Outlook

Paracetamol Market Set to Soar with Demand for Over-The-Counter (OTC) Analgesics

Valued at US$10.75 billion in 2024. The market is projected to reach US$15.03 billion by 2031, registering a strong CAGR of 5.0% (2025-2031). This growth is driven by a rise in the prevalence of chronic pain and fever-related disorders and the wide usage of paracetamol as an over-the-counter (OTC) analgesic and antipyretic.

Paracetamol, or acetaminophen, is a non-opioid analgesic and antipyretic agent used to treat fever and mild to moderate pain. It is mainly available over the counter and sold under several brand names, including Tylenol and Panadol.

Future market opportunities lie in the growing demand for intravenous (IV) paracetamol in clinical settings, expanding e-commerce and online pharmacies, and emerging markets and regional expansion.

Rise in Prevalence of Chronic Pain and Fever-Related Disorders

Chronic pain is increasingly recognized as a profound and expanding public health challenge worldwide. It now affects roughly one in five adults globally-equivalent to more than 1.5 billion people. In India, for example, a community study estimated that about 19.3% of adults suffer chronic pain, roughly 180-200?million individuals, with previous surveys suggesting even higher rates in some regions, as per PubMed Central. These intersecting trends-a rising population with chronic pain and fever episodes, persistent under-treatment, health inequities, and structural factors accelerating both types of disorders-are driving sustained and increasing consumption of over-the-counter antipyretic/analgesics such as paracetamol.

Chronic pain sufferers often rely on OTC relief in the absence of specialist care, and fever conditions frequently prompt immediate symptomatic treatment. Paracetamol remains a first-line, low-cost, widely accessible option. Manufacturers respond by widening availability, emphasizing safety messaging, and incorporating paracetamol into a broader range of combination therapies.

Wide Usage of Paracetamol as Over-the-Counter (OTC) Analgesic and Antipyretic Drives Paracetamol Market Growth

Paracetamol is among the world's most widely used OTC analgesics and antipyretics. The long-established safety profile, broad accessibility without prescription, and widespread acceptability across age groups and medical backgrounds make it the most widely accepted analgesic. Some estimates suggest that over 70% of the global population relies on paracetamol-based medications for self-managing fever, headache, or mild pain. As an OTC drug, paracetamol is sold through pharmacies, supermarkets, convenience stores, and, increasingly, e-pharmacies-especially in emerging markets such as India, China, and Brazil-making it immediately available without needing medical consultation.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, consumer demand for OTC paracetamol rose sharply-sales surged by over 30-40% in many regions-driven by clinical guidelines recommending paracetamol as a first-line treatment for mild-to-moderate symptoms. The shift supported self-medication trends, with consumers accumulating and relying on household supplies, which eased pressure on healthcare systems during lockdowns and increased telemedicine use. Altogether, these factors, universal access, cultural familiarity, regulatory frameworks favoring non-prescription sales, expansion of product forms and formats, price-sensitive generics, digital convenience, and perceived safety, combine to make paracetamol the most widely used OTC analgesic and antipyretic globally and ensure its sustained dominance in self-medication markets.

Geographical Insights

According to the analysis of the paracetamol market, North America is estimated to maintain the highest revenue share in 2024. This is owing to supportive government initiatives, the number of headaches, fevers, and migraines cases, and robust healthcare systems in the region. Asia Pacific and Europe followed closely, reflecting steady growth in the medical and pharmaceutical sectors.

The paracetamol market forecast indicates that the Asia Pacific is set to register the highest CAGR in the coming years, driven by the rising burden of chronic diseases, an increasing need for pain management, and heightened awareness of healthcare needs. The rising prevalence of chronic diseases, coupled with the large population in the region, is driving the demand for effective pain relief solutions.

Market Segmentation

The paracetamol market is segmented into capsules, tablets, and others based on dosage form. The tablets segment held the largest share of the market in 2024 due to the higher adoption of tablet form for several disease treatments.

is segmented into capsules, tablets, and others based on dosage form. The tablets segment held the largest share of the market in 2024 due to the higher adoption of tablet form for several disease treatments. The market is categorized by indication into mild and moderate pain, fever, and others. The mild and moderate pain segment accounted for the largest share of the paracetamol market in 2024. Paracetamol remains a globally recommended first-line therapy for mild to moderate pain, including headaches, menstrual discomfort, dental pain, muscle aches, and postoperative soreness.

in 2024. Paracetamol remains a globally recommended first-line therapy for mild to moderate pain, including headaches, menstrual discomfort, dental pain, muscle aches, and postoperative soreness. Based on route of administration, the paracetamol market is segmented into enteral and parenteral. The enteral segment held the largest share of the market in 2024, owing to the higher accepted route of administration of paracetamol for disease treatment.

is segmented into enteral and parenteral. The enteral segment held the largest share of the market in 2024, owing to the higher accepted route of administration of paracetamol for disease treatment. Regarding the distribution channel, the paracetamol market is categorized into retail pharmacies, hospital pharmacies, and online pharmacies. The retail pharmacies segment held the most significant share of the paracetamol market in 2024 due to patients' high dependency on retail pharmacies for medications.

Competitive Landscape and Major Developments

Key Players: A few major companies operating in the market are Mallinckrodt Plc, GSK Plc, Johnson & Johnson, Sanofi SA, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, Cipla Ltd, Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd, Granules India Ltd, and IOL Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Trending Topics: Digital Health Platforms, Combination Therapies, Intravenous (IV) Formulations, Sustainability, Over-the-Counter (OTC) Medications

Global Headlines on Paracetamol

i) Marksans Pharma announced that its subsidiary, Relonchem, received marketing authorization for Ibuprofen and Paracetamol 200 mg/500 mg film-coated tablets.

ii) The Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) has launched its domestically produced paracetamol in India. It has developed an innovative and cost-effective technology for manufacturing paracetamol, aiming to reduce the country's dependence on imported ingredients.

Conclusion

With the rising prevalence of chronic pain and fever-related disorders, paracetamol manufacturers are increasing production to meet the requirements. The wide usage of paracetamol as an over-the-counter (OTC) analgesic and antipyretic drives the demand for paracetamol. The significant factors supporting the paracetamol market growth are the growing R&D investments in chronic pain management and strategic stockpiling, and API manufacturing expansion. Integration with telemedicine and IoT is the latest technological advancement.

At the same time, the market is witnessing unprecedented competitive intensity. A large pool of drug providers-across geographies-are battling for market share based on product quality, material capabilities, price competitiveness, and delivery timelines.

