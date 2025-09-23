Freedom Factory breaks barriers with dGEN1 worldwide release, the hardest hardware wallet in the world

Next-gen security meets mobile freedom.

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Freedom Factory starts shipping its groundbreaking mobile device, the dGEN1, boasting ethOS v4: the mobile operating system that unlocks the crypto UX for transactions on-the-go. Crypto development and usage is hindered by tech giants that impose fees, block apps, and restrict blockchain protocols at the application layer. dGEN1 changes this by bringing mobile OS into a new era.

The dGEN1 is not just a sexy mobile crypto device with a laser, it's also the hardest of hardware wallets. By integrating an account-abstracted wallet into the OS, the dGEN1 brings a massive leap forward in security, usability, and interoperability for users of crypto.

The dGEN1 mobile device is available now at shop.freedomfactory.io , shipping worldwide.

What makes the dGEN1 so hard?

Popular implementations of Ethereum's account abstraction come at the loss of interoperability. EIP 4337's account-abstracted wallets today provide an upgraded UX but silo wallets to individual apps. This ultimately recreates the same problems other login services have, and it removes a massive upside of Ethereum.

The dGEN1 introduces the first account-abstracted EOA (AA-EOA) wallet. With an account-abstracted EOA wallet, you get the ease of a traditional crypto wallet, with the security and the composability of an account-abstracted wallet.

How is an AA-EOA wallet more secure?

On the dGEN1, your private keys live in the secure enclave, unable to ever be extracted. The system service regulates only strict binary communication for signing, meaning no unauthorized apps can interact with your key. No software update or special conditions can ever touch your key, making dGEN1 security harder than a hardware wallet.

This also means you no longer need a mnemonic phrase or paper wallet as a backup. With an account-abstracted EOA wallet, you can choose your recovery mechanism. If you lose your dGEN1, you can easily recover your funds to a different address, be it an ENS, a wallet app, or cold storage.

The dGEN1's AA-EOA wallet is Chain Agnostic.

Along with upgraded security, the dGEN1 wallet connects to and lives on every L2 at the same time. That means it will always connect to any app's preferred network automatically. We've also enabled dGEN1 wallet as an option in our App Store and Firefox browser, so your wallet should automatically connect, or you should see dGEN1 wallet as an option to connect right away.

Now Featuring dGEN1 Paymaster

With AA wallets, comes the ability for external accounts to sponsor your transactions. On the dGEN1, we've upgraded the wallet to use an L2 conversion system on the backend (Daimo Pay), so your dGEN1 paymaster account sponsors your gas on any chain. This means no more bridging, missing memecoin runups because of lack of gas, or even needing to worry about gas in general. Just top up your gas account, and go onchain.

The mobile UX we've been waiting for.

Freedom Factory has always been about upgrading the mobile UX for crypto. That's why we created ethOS. Combining the features of ethOS with the new dGEN1 wallet, you'll get:

Human readable decoded transactions

2-second mobile transaction UX No app switching No in-app browsers

Sponsored transactions on any EVM chain

A Simple Backup mechanism. No losing your recovery phrase or private key.

The security of a hardware wallet

A very sexy device

LOOOOL phones.

All of this is available now on the dGEN1, your onchain EDC.

Today, we are opening up regular orders for the dGEN1, available for $549 USDC on our website shop.freedomfactory.io . Free shipping on orders before December 31st, 2025.

Contact:

Anthony Berardi

Freedom Factory Inc.

(726) 842-5475

media@freedomfactory.io

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2771396/FREEDOM_FACTORY_dGEN1.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/freedom-factory-breaks-barriers-with-dgen1-worldwide-release-the-hardest-hardware-wallet-in-the-world-302564542.html