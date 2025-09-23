Proximity Sensor Market worth $5.97 billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Sept. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The global proximity sensors market is projected to grow from USD 4.28 billion in 2025 to USD 5.97 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 6.9% according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets. The rising adoption of automation across industries such as automotive, manufacturing, and consumer electronics is driving the market for proximity sensors. These sensors are critical in enabling non-contact detection for safety, positioning, and process efficiency, making them indispensable in modern production lines. The surge in demand for advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) and electric vehicles is further boosting their use in automotive applications. Additionally, the growth of smart devices and IoT ecosystems is fueling demand for compact, reliable, and energy-efficient sensing solutions, thereby accelerating market expansion.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=36281914

Browse in-depth TOC on "Proximity Sensor Market"

100 - Tables

60 - Figures

200 - Pages

Proximity Sensor Market Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2025 $ 4.28 billion Estimated Value by 2030 $ 5.97 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 6.9% Market Size Available for 2021-2030 Forecast Period 2025-2030 Forecast Units Value (USD Million/Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Technology, Product Type, Range, Output, End-Use Industry, and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World Key Market Challenge Competition from Alternative Sensing Technologies Key Market Opportunities Miniaturization of sensors and the development of innovative materials Key Market Drivers Growing integration of proximity sensors in smart devices and consumer electronics

By end-use industry, the automotive segment is expected to be the largest segment during the forecast period.

The automotive segment is projected to hold the largest share of the proximity sensors market during the forecast period. This growth is driven by the increasing integration of sensors in advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS), parking assistance, collision avoidance, and infotainment systems. Rising production of electric and autonomous vehicles is further fueling demand for reliable non-contact detection solutions. Additionally, stringent safety regulations and consumer preference for enhanced driving comfort and safety features are accelerating the adoption of proximity sensors in the automotive industry.

By output, digital output segment is expected to witness the highest CAGR in the proximity sensors market.

The digital output segment is expected to witness the highest CAGR in the proximity sensors market during the forecast period. Digital proximity sensors provide simple on/off signals, making them highly reliable and easy to integrate into automation systems. Their cost-effectiveness and compatibility with a wide range of industrial equipment drive adoption in manufacturing, automotive, and consumer electronics. The growing demand for smart automation and robotics is further accelerating their usage, as digital sensors ensure quick and accurate detection. Additionally, their durability and ability to operate in harsh environments make them ideal for industrial applications, boosting market growth.

Inquiry Before Buying: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=36281914

Europe is expected to witness the second highest CAGR in the proximity sensors market during the forecast period.

During the forecast period, Europe is expected to register the second-highest CAGR in the proximity sensors industry, driven by strong adoption in automotive, industrial automation, and consumer electronics. The region's leadership in Industry 4.0 initiatives, especially in Germany and France, is fueling demand for advanced sensing technologies to improve efficiency and safety. In addition, the rapid growth of electric vehicles (EVs) and stringent EU safety regulations are pushing automakers to integrate more proximity sensors in ADAS and EV platforms. Increasing investments in smart factories and robotics across Western Europe further support market expansion. Moreover, the rising focus on energy-efficient and miniaturized sensors is creating new avenues for growth for regional manufacturers.

Key Players

Key companies operating in the proximity sensors companies include OMRON Corporation (Japan), KEYENCE CORPORATION (Japan), Panasonic Corporation (Japan), SICK AG (Germany), and STMicroelectronics (Switzerland).

Get 10% Free Customization on this Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=36281914

Browse Adjacent Market: Semiconductor and Electronics Market Research Reports &Consulting

See More Latest Semiconductor Reports:

Terahertz Technology Market by Terahertz Imaging, Terahertz Spectroscopy, Terahertz Communication Systems, Laboratory Research, Medical & Healthcare, Industrial NDT, Outdoor/Indoor Wireless Communications - Global Forecast to 2030

Cryocooler Market by Recuperative Heat Exchanger, Regenerative Heat Exchanger, Heat Dissipation Pipe, Preventive Maintenance Services, Gifford-McMahon Cryocoolers, Stirling Cryocoolers, Joule Thomson Cryocoolers, Military, Space - Global Forecast to 2030

About MarketsandMarkets

MarketsandMarkets has been recognized as one of America's Best Management Consulting Firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.

MarketsandMarkets is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. With the widest lens on emerging technologies, we are proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients across the globe.

Today, 80% of Fortune 2000 companies rely on MarketsandMarkets, and 90 of the top 100 companies in each sector trust us to accelerate their revenue growth. With a global clientele of over 13,000 organizations, we help businesses thrive in a disruptive ecosystem.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion in new revenue streams that are replacing existing ones within this decade. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we collaborate with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies to keep them future-ready. Our insights and strategies are powered by industry experts, cutting-edge AI, and our Market Intelligence Cloud, KnowledgeStore, which integrates research and provides ecosystem-wide visibility into revenue shifts.

To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Contact:

Mr. Rohan Salgarkar

MarketsandMarkets INC.

1615 South Congress Ave.

Suite 103, Delray Beach, FL 33445

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Visit Our Web Site: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/proximity-sensor-market.asp

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/proximity-sensor.asp

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1868219/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/proximity-sensor-market-worth-5-97-billion-by-2030---exclusive-report-by-marketsandmarkets-302564167.html