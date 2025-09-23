City of Warsaw/ Warsaw Tourism Office: Warsaw at Expo 2025--crowds at the Polish Pavilion

WARSAW, Poland, Sept. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- For those who have never visited Warsaw-on September 18, the Polish capital presented its highlights during Warsaw Day at Expo 2025 in Osaka. The programme wouldn't be complete without prominent Warsaw figures known the world over, as well as the city's culinary culture.

A Japanese edition of Maria Sklodowska-Curie. Albert Einstein | Letters /1911-1932, also premiered on Warsaw Day. The book documents the long-lasting friendship of two outstanding scientists. "It is a great satisfaction for us that readers in Japan will also be able to learn more about the life and achievements of a woman scientist born in Warsaw. Readers of the special Japanese edition of 'Letters' were impressed by the publication's quality and accuracy," says Pawel Moras, Director of the Warsaw Tourism Office.

A special Warsaw menu served throughout the day, developed by Maciej Nowicki-an outstanding chef and reconstructor of historical Polish dishes-enjoyed great popularity among visitors. "We were very pleased with the huge popularity of the Polish Pavilion on Warsaw Day. It was an outstanding opportunity for us to showcase what makes the capital so unique and special-the outstanding figures associated with Warsaw, and the very best of its culinary tradition. We wanted visitors to experience the atmosphere of Warsaw with all their senses-from exceptional culinary demonstrations and tastings, through meetings with enthusiasts, to the music of Fryderyk Chopin, whose compositions are an integral part of the capital's identity. Through this experience, our guests had the opportunity to journey to the heart of the city and get to know its history, culture and traditions in a direct and extremely engaging way - Pawel Moras comments.

On Warsaw Day, the Polish Pavilion welcomed its millionth visitor! The young Japanese boy received a pack of Polish souvenirs and also took part in a workshop on braiding challah (braided sweet bread), which he loved.

Warsaw Day ended with an evening of Chopin's music and a tasting of dishes inspired by 19th-century Warsaw. The City of Warsaw and the Polish Tourism Organization organised the event.

Warsaw, the capital of Poland and the hometown of Maria Sklodowska-Curie and Fryderyk Chopin, awaits guests from Japan with open arms. For more information, visit www.go2warsaw.pl/jp

