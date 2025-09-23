Boomerang Ventures Invests $1M in Sonara Health to Scale Hybrid Methadone Care Nationwide

Sonara Health is a Portfolio Company of Boomerang Ventures

INDIANAPOLIS, IN / ACCESS Newswire / September 23, 2025 / Boomerang Ventures today announced it has made a $1 million strategic investment in Sonara Health, a Dallas-based health technology company transforming opioid treatment programs (OTPs) through its hybrid care platform. The funding is part of Sonara's latest investment round, which included leading impact investors Acumen America, Sorenson Impact Foundation, Oakwood Circle Ventures, Royal Street Ventures, and First Trust Capital Partners.

Sonara Health's innovative solution combines in-person and virtual tools to modernize methadone treatment delivery for people with opioid use disorder (OUD). At the center of its platform is the Virtual Dosing Window, which enables patients to securely record take-home methadone doses by scanning a QR code on their bottle and creating a video for clinical review. This approach, combined with their validated clinical measures, greatly reduces the need for daily in-person visits while helping providers improve adherence, retention, and patient trust.

"Our investment in Sonara is about scale and impact," said Oscar Moralez, Founder & Managing Partner, Boomerang Ventures. "Sonara's hybrid model does more than digitize workflows, it connects patients, providers, and care teams with clinically meaningful data at the moment of decision. This capital enables Sonara to expand payer engagement, strengthen clinical decision-support around take-home dosing, and grow tech-enabled medication units so more people can access life-saving treatment with fewer barriers. It's a clear example of how we back founders who rethink healthcare delivery in ways that improve patient outcomes and system efficiency."

Early Outcomes Driving Real-World Impact

Since launching in late-2022, Sonara Health has already shown measurable results:

4,200+ patients have been supported across more than 50 clinics in 14 states

Participants average 14 additionaltake-home doses per month

Each patient avoids approximately 28 extra clinic tripsmonthly

Payers report an estimated 10.75x ROI, fueled by fewer non-emergency medical transportation needs and patients staying reliably on track with treatment

"Boomerang Ventures has been a committed, hands-on partner," said Michael Giles, MD, Founder & CEO, Sonara Health. "Their investment and strategic guidance help us accelerate the tools and partnerships that make hybrid methadone care sustainable, from reimbursement pathways to decision-support that keeps patients safe and engaged. We're excited to expand access to evidence-based treatment for communities that need it most."

The new funding supports Sonara's continued work to modernize methadone treatment delivery, advance patient-centered care, and expand access through payer engagement, enhanced clinical tools (including take-home dosing and long-term recovery planning), and technology-enabled medication units in high-need areas.

About Boomerang Ventures

Founded in 2019, Boomerang Ventures is a venture capital firm focused on early growth-stage connected health technology companies. Leveraging a combination studio and venture fund, Boomerang provides the collaborative direction, deep industry expertise, and continuum of support founders need to take their innovations from ideation to market. Boomerang believes that better patient care begins with identifying and solving the biggest challenges in healthcare. Boomerang Ventures is proudly and strategically based in Indianapolis, where the healthcare and entrepreneurial business climate is a thriving community ripe with opportunities. With a secure niche at the intersection of health technology, studio-fund synchronization, and the Midwest, Boomerang differentiates itself from the competition. Boomerang Ventures is Healthcare Innovation, Reimagined. For more information, visit boomerang.vc.

About Sonara Health

Sonara Health is transforming methadone treatment through a hybrid care platform that makes it easier for people with opioid use disorder (OUD) to start and stay in treatment. By combining in-person care with virtual tools, Sonara removes common barriers, like daily clinic travel, that often affect treatment retention. At the core of the platform is Sonara's patented, tamper-aware medication adherence system, the Virtual Dosing Window, which enables patients to securely record doses from home while maintaining clinical oversight. The platform also supports remote intake, telecounseling, in-app messaging, and real-time adherence insights, helping care teams stay connected to patients between visits and make more informed clinical decisions. Clinically validated in a peer-reviewed NIH-funded study, Sonara is now used in over 50 locations across 14 states and is helping opioid treatment programs improve retention, build trust with patients, and expand access to life-saving care. For more information, visit sonarahealth.com.

