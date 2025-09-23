Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 23, 2025) - Greg Gipson, MD & Head, ETF CIBC Global Asset Management, CIBC Asset Management ("CIBC" or the "Company") and his team, joined Graham MacKenzie, Managing Director, Exchange Traded Products, Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX), to open the market and celebrate the launch of their four new CIBC Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs), three covered call ETFs and one all-equity ETF:

CIBC Canadian Banks Covered Call ETF (TSX: CCCB)

CIBC Canadian High Dividend Covered Call ETF (TSX: CCDC)

CIBC U.S. High Dividend Covered Call ETF (TSX: CUDC & CUDC.F)

CIBC All-Equity ETF Portfolio (TSX: CEQY)





Cannot view this video? Visit:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bjzvMinqt0s

The CIBC covered call ETFs are designed to address investors' need for stable investment solutions by combining a fundamentally-driven, concentrated portfolio of high-quality, dividend-paying stocks with a disciplined, actively managed covered call strategy to help lower portfolio volatility and proactively adapt to changing market conditions. These ETFs aim to deliver steady monthly cash flow through a combination of dividend yield and option premiums, while also seeking to participate in the growth potential of leading companies.

The CIBC All-Equity ETF Portfolio invests primarily in CIBC index ETFs that provide broad-based equity exposure, with the objective of achieving long-term capital appreciation and offers investors a simple and efficient all-in-one equity solution. This portfolio offers diversification across various geographic regions and market capitalizations.

CIBC Asset Management, the asset management division of CIBC, is one of Canada's largest asset management firms with $227 billion in assets under administration as of June 2025 and more than 50 years of experience designing and implementing client solutions. We offer a broad range of high-quality global investment management solutions to wealth and institutional clients.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/267549

SOURCE: Toronto Stock Exchange