Kidney Dialysis Equipment Market is projected to reach US$27.04 billion by 2031, registering a strong CAGR of 6.8% | Surges Amid Growing Prevalence of Chronic Kidney Disease - The Insight Partners

NEW YORK, Sept. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- A new in-depth report by The Insight Partners highlights kidney dialysis equipment market growth, driven by the increasing prevalence of chronic kidney disease and end-stage renal disease. The comprehensive analysis dives deep into market size, emerging trends, profiles key industry players, and uncovers strategic opportunities shaping the industry landscape. With a spotlight on key market segments and applications, the kidney dialysis equipment market report highlights the factors set to drive market momentum in the years ahead.

Engineered for Growth: Advancements in Dialysis Devices

Kidney Dialysis Equipment Market Set to Soar with Demand for Personalized, Patient-Centric Care within the dialysis equipment landscape

Valued at US$17.23 billion in 2024. The market is projected to reach US$27.04 billion by 2031, registering a strong CAGR of 6.8% (2025-2031). This growth is driven by rising cases of chronic kidney disease and end-stage renal disease. Health systems and public agencies are moving fast to expand dialysis services. They are adding more centers, extending their reach to rural areas, and folding dialysis care into national plans for non-communicable diseases.

Check valuable insights in the Kidney Dialysis Equipment Market report. You can easily get a sample PDF of the report -https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00003738

At the same time, they are raising the bar on early detection, with screening programs aimed at people who face a higher risk. Many countries have put money into stand-alone dialysis clinics. Some have helped patients use home dialysis by subsidizing equipment and supplies. Others run public campaigns, often tied to World Kidney Day, to stress the value of early action on chronic kidney disease. Together, these efforts are pushing up demand for dialysis devices, consumables, and the monitoring tools that support ongoing care. You can see the effect in everyday practice.

New options-such as wearable hemodialysis units, home programs managed through telemedicine, and dialyzers made with more biocompatible membranes-are being adopted at a rapid pace. As chronic kidney disease becomes more common, it seems manufacturers are speeding up the design, testing, and rollout of the next wave of dialysis technology.

Future market opportunities lie in technological advancements and greater adoption of home-based portable options, which foster greater adoption of the kidney dialysis equipment.

Smart Monitoring and AI Boost Kidney Dialysis Equipment Demand

The integration of smart monitoring and artificial intelligence (AI) is transforming the kidney dialysis equipment market. It offers better patient outcomes and boosts operational efficiency. Smart dialysis systems use real-time data collection, machine learning algorithms, and remote connectivity to improve treatment parameters like ultrafiltration rates, blood flow, and electrolyte balance. AI-enabled systems can predict complications like hypotension or vascular access failure, allowing for early intervention and reducing hospitalizations. Smart monitoring also facilitates remote dialysis care. Patients on home dialysis can now be monitored continuously. Clinicians receive alerts if any readings go outside normal ranges, improving safety and enabling proactive care.

These advancements meet the growing demand for personalized medicine, making treatments more suitable for individual patient needs. With more healthcare providers adopting the Internet of Medical Things (IoMT) and increasing investment in digital health, smart monitoring, and AI are not only improving current dialysis solutions but are also paving the way for the next generation of intelligent renal care systems.

Growing Rates of End-Stage Renal Disease and Chronic Kidney Disease Drive Kidney Dialysis Equipment Market Growth

An estimated 700 million individuals worldwide suffer from chronic kidney disease, and estimates indicate that by 2029, chronic kidney disease may impact as many as 11.7% of the world's population, according to data released by the National Center for Biotechnology Information.

The combined national prevalence of chronic kidney disease in India, which currently accounts for about one-third of the global burden, is 13.24%. The rural percentage is 15.34%. It is estimated that the prevalence of chronic kidney disease could increase to about 30.1% because of urbanization, changes in diet, and lack of access to preventive healthcare. For instance, in countries like Iran, by the year 2030, age-standardized incidence rates among adults for the most rapidly growing disease are projected to be 469 per 100000 population, with a maximum increase in the adult population between ages 20-59 years old.

The same tendency is observed worldwide as urban middle-aged populations grow and chronic comorbidities accumulate. Such an epidemiologic change increases the demand for hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis equipment since ESRD is the last fully symptomatic stage of chronic kidney disease when kidney function has already been destroyed irreversibly and life can be maintained solely by regular artificial filtration of blood or transplantation.

In response to the growing prevalence of chronic kidney disease, manufacturers are accelerating the design and production of advanced dialysis equipment. This encompasses smart connected devices, compact portable units, as well as automated monitoring solutions for a larger patient base while also meeting the need for adaptable low-cost dialysis solutions beyond traditional hospital environments within the healthcare sector.

Get Research Sample Copy of the Kidney Dialysis Equipment Market: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00003738

Geographical Insights

According to the kidney dialysis equipment market analysis, North America led the market in 2024, capturing the highest revenue share. North America, mainly the US, has seen a great increase in lifestyle health conditions such as obesity and cardiovascular disease, which have further led to kidney complications. This naturally growing patient population increased the demand for dialysis equipment. Asia Pacific and Europe followed closely, reflecting steady growth in the medical device sector.

The kidney dialysis equipment market forecast indicates that Asia Pacific is set to register the highest CAGR in the coming years, driven by the region's increasing aging population, the rise in chronic kidney disease cases, and greater awareness of the importance of early diagnosis and treatment of renal disease. Technology advancements, higher healthcare costs, and the availability of new dialysis solutions are also affecting the market. This projected growth marks a geographic shift in market momentum, offering substantial opportunities for kidney dialysis equipment manufacturers to scale regional operations and establish strategic partnerships.

Market Segmentation

The kidney dialysis equipment market size is determined based on key product segments: hemodialysis equipment and peritoneal dialysis equipment. Among these, the hemodialysis equipment segment held the largest kidney dialysis equipment market share in 2024, asserting its dominance due to rising cases of diabetes and hypertension among the global population.

is determined based on key product segments: hemodialysis equipment and peritoneal dialysis equipment. Among these, the hemodialysis equipment segment held the largest in 2024, asserting its dominance due to rising cases of diabetes and hypertension among the global population. In terms of end user, the market share is evaluated considering the following sub-segments: in-center dialysis settings and home care settings. The in-center dialysis settings segment captured the largest kidney dialysis equipment market share in 2024.

Competitive Landscape and Major Developments

Key Players: A few major companies operating in the market are Baxter International Inc., B. Braun Melsungen AG, Becton Dickinson and Co, Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA, Medtronic Plc, Nikkiso Co Ltd, Asahi Kasei Corp, Nipro Corp, Dialife SA, and Outset Medical Inc. Trending Topics: Home dialysis and portable equipment, AI and data-driven dialysis monitoring, biocompatible and next-gen dialyzers, and sustainable dialysis solutions. Global Headlines on Kidney Dialysis Equipment Renalyx launches India's first indigenous AI-based smart hemodialysis machine, makes renal care accessible and affordable. Baxter announces definitive agreement to divest its Vantive kidney care segment to Carlyle for $3.8 billion. Fresenius Medical Care brings industry-leading dialysis therapy to kidney disease patients in the U.S., demonstrating global leadership in medical device and membrane engineering technologies.

Get Premium Copy of Kidney Dialysis Equipment Market Size and Growth Report by 2031 at: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00003738

Conclusion

In recent years, the kidney dialysis equipment market has observed progressive growth on account of the rising prevalence of chronic kidney diseases, increasing geriatric population, and growing awareness regarding renal health. Dialysis machines have seen technology upgrades, with safety improvements as well as developments in user-friendliness, to increase treatment outcomes and later adoption. These changes have been accompanied by expansion in home dialysis, especially in regions considered developed. Such changes have helped drive demand in the emerging markets as well, where improving healthcare infrastructure provides more emphasis by way of governmental support. In general, it is expected that the kernel market shall continue its upward path supported by continuous innovation, strategic alliances among key players, and increasing demand for effective and easy-to-install dialysis solutions. If worldwide health systems put up a fight toward chronic disease management, then the kidney dialysis equipment market is destined for growth in the near future.

Trending Related Reports:

Kidney Cancer Therapeutics And Diagnostics Market Size 2031

Kidney Stone Retrieval Devices Market Research Report - 2031

Chronic Kidney Disease Drugs Market Dynamics - 2021 to 2031

Kidney Trays Market Dynamics - 2021 to 2031

Kidney Fibrosis Treatment Market - Size, Share, and Forecast [2021-2031]

Kidney Detox Market Growth Report 2021 to 2031

Medical Kidney Dialysis Machines Market 2031: Share and Forecast

About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one-stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We specialize in semiconductor and electronics, aerospace and defense, automotive and transportation, biotechnology, healthcare IT, manufacturing and construction, medical devices, technology, media and telecommunications, and chemicals and materials.

Contact Us:

If you have any queries about this report or if you would like further information, please get in touch with us:

Contact Person: Ankit Mathur

E-mail: ankit.mathur@theinsightpartners.com

Phone: +1-646-491-9876

Also Available in :Korean | German | Japanese | French | Arabic | Chinese | Italian | Spanish

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1586348/5449703/The_Insight_Partners_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/kidney-dialysis-equipment-market-is-projected-to-reach-us27-04-billion-by-2031--registering-a-strong-cagr-of-6-8--surges-amid-growing-prevalence-of-chronic-kidney-disease---the-insight-partners-302564399.html