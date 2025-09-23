Yum! Brands: Dreams and Degrees: Jeff's Story

Jeff P. Restaurant General Manager - Taco Bell Corp.

"I had always wanted to go to college. After graduating from high school, I did a semester of college but that didn't end up working out, so I started working instead. When I came to Taco Bell and found out that they would help me get my degree, it was insane. Getting my degree has been my goal for 21 years. Now, at 39, I get to make that dream a reality."

Last year, Taco Bell rolled out Tacos & Tuition, powered by InStride, for internal corporate employees. Jeff P, Restaurant General Manager for #024402 ended up seeing the program on our intranet site and decided to revive his aspiration of getting an education by re-enrolling into classes! Jeff had completed some courses through Taco Bell's previous education program but opted for a bachelor's degree in general studies with Tacos & Tuition.

"Even if it's one class and you're taking baby steps to get to your goal, it still matters."

And, the best part is, Jeff recently found out that all of Taco Bell's mandatory Management On-the-Job Training (OJT)he did will now count as credits towards his degree at *Indiana Tech!

"This was fantastic news, and I couldn't wait to share with my team to let them know about this added benefit."

So, how did Jeff even end up at Taco Bell? He came to Taco Bell eight years ago upon seeing a posting near his house! At first, he didn't think of growing here long term, but as time went on, his peers and coaches encouraged him to continue developing his skills. Over the year, Jeff had dreamed of running a restaurant where people felt happy to come to work and learn new things while they were here. Now, as a Restaurant General Manager, Jeff gets to bring his ideas to life and positively impact the people around him.

"The influence a General Manager has on happiness and things like teaching others important skills is awesome. If I can empower someone else to do the same, that's the dream. I never thought I would grow as much as I have already at Taco Bell, but the opportunities are there. I continue to translate that to my team, making them feel proud to work at Taco Bell."

Between being a General Manager, going back to school and being a parent to his daughter, Jeff has continued to grow personally and professionally. This has also helped him understand and exemplify work-life balance.

"Now that I'm a father, my view of the world has changed. I see things so differently. But the one thing that stays the same is that I want my daughter to be more successful than me and her mom. I tell the same to my restaurant team, encouraging them to do better than what I've taught them. When it comes to balancing being a parent, having a full-time job and going back to school, I think about the goal I want. Being a college grad was something I always wanted to do, so I've made sure to make time for it. At the same time, my wife, daughter and Area Coach Kenneth have been so supportive throughout this journey which motivates me as well."

For those who are scared to make that bold move, here is what Jeff believes in:

"Your past doesn't matter. I didn't grow up with the best life, but what I can do is change my mindset and take advantage of opportunities around me. Don't wait for the chance to come but rather jump in because opportunities don't always come by easily."

*Please note that at the time of this story, Indiana Tech is the only school where on the job training may be eligible as credit towards the degree. Please check with your coach on eligibility for on the job training credits. Interested in working at Taco Bell? Learn more here.



