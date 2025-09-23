Multiple Discovery Education Solutions Win 2025 Tech & Learning Best for Back to School Awards

CHARLOTTE, NC / ACCESS Newswire / September 23, 2025 / Multiple solutions by Discovery Education are winners in the 2025 Best for Back to School Awards from Tech & Learning. Discovery Education is the creator of essential PreK-12 learning solutions used in classrooms around the world.

Tech & Learning Awards of Excellence: Back to School 2025 help educators discover the most effective products and solutions for any learning environment. Tech & Learning judges evaluated products based on their versatility, value, and ability to solve specific problems and ability to support innovative, effective teaching and learning.

"In an era where AI and new technologies are reshaping the classroom, and districts are focusing on sustainable, long-term investments, our readers rely on Tech & Learning to highlight the best products to support an equitable and effective learning environment," says Tech & Learning Content Director, Christine Weiser. "The winning products met our rigorous evaluation criteria to qualify for this prestigious list."

This year, the Tech & Learning Awards of Excellence: Back to School 2025 selected the following Discovery Education solutions as winners:

Discovery Education Experience

The essential companion for engaged classrooms, Discovery Education Experience is a supplemental cross-curricular digital resource that inspires teachers, motivates students, and supports instruction in science, social studies, and all other academic disciplines. Designed expressly for K-12 schools, Experience delivers all-in-one, ready-to-teach lessons and strategies, exciting career exploration resources, standards-aligned content, and flexible tools for differentiation and assessment.

For back to school 2025, Discovery Education announced a host of new enhancements to Discovery Education Experience that include new tools and resources, AI technology, additional career explorations, and more such as:

Ready-to-teach lessons that enhance curriculum with research-based strategies.

Immersive learning resources that active participation, critical thinking, and real-world application of knowledge.

New virtual field trips that take students to unique places with partners such as DC Comics, Warner Bros. Discovery, the National Science Foundation, the NBA and WNBA, and more.

DreamBox Math

DreamBox Math by Discovery Education is a K-8 online math program that supplements core instruction in the classroom or at home and is independently proven by several third-party research organizations to increase math achievement. DreamBox Math by Discovery Education adapts dynamically to the learner, providing tailored instruction within a highly engaging, gamified learning environment. DreamBox Math lessons are available in both English and Spanish and are standards-aligned.

Along with actionable reporting and tools that empower differentiation for all learners, DreamBox Math offers teachers content-specific professional learning and provides administrators critical insights into student progress. With DreamBox Math, every student is empowered to independently engage in interactive problem solving so they can develop conceptual understanding, apply a variety of strategies, and gain competence and confidence in mathematical reasoning and skills.

DreamBox Reading

DreamBox Reading by Discovery Education starts young readers off right with a highly engaging, systematic approach to literacy aligned to the Science of Reading. Built on the company's patented Intelligent Adaptive Learning platform, DreamBox Reading captures data from student answers, strategies, and behaviors to personalize learning in real time.

This adaptivity ensures that students are met where they are with just-right instruction and fun activities. Using DreamBox Reading, students develop proficiency over foundational skills through learning experiences built around their own progress, performance, productive struggle, and age-appropriate play.

The back to school improvements for 2025 broaden DreamBox Reading's coverage to support all PreK-5 learners and expand educators' abilities to develop students' foundational skills and confidence in reading through personalized instruction. These updates include:

Expanded access to adaptive and personalized Learning for older readers. New content includes more essential concepts and topics critical for learning to read, including foundational skills such as phonics, decoding, guided reading, and language skills such as vocabulary, spelling, word learning strategies, and more.

Enhancements to the student experience including a new, motivating, age-appropriate learning environment has been created to engage upper elementary learners.

Improved teaching and learning support with professional learning resources for PreK-5 educators that help to maximize classroom impact.

DreamBox Reading by Discovery Education is certified as meeting the rigorous, evidence-based ESSA Tier IV standards as set forth in the Every Student Succeeds Act (ESSA). This research and more can be found here.

"Thank you to the Tech & Learning judges for their thoughtful review of the submissions to the Best for Back to School Awards. Discovery Education works tirelessly to ensure educators have what they need, and want, to engage students in effective learning experience starting at the first bell," said Brian Shaw, Chief Executive Officer at Discovery Education. "We are honored to receive this recognition, and I know these awards will inspire Discovery Education the team to continue innovating solutions that help all students achieve."

Learn more about the Tech & Learning Awards of Excellence: Back to School 2025 here.

For more information about Discovery Education's award-winning digital resources and professional learning solutions, visit www.discoveryeducation.com, and stay connected with Discovery Education on social media through LinkedIn, Instagram, TikTok, and Facebook.

