MarketsandMarkets' 360Quadrants Recognizes Top Startups and SMEs in the Data Center Solutions - Startups/SMEs Quadrant Report 2025

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Sept. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- 360Quadrants has released its latest Data Center Solutions - Startups/SMEs, 2025, recognizing key players, including both global giants and emerging innovators, for their excellence in market presence, product innovation, and business strategy. The report highlights Chatsworth Products, CooIIT Systems, DDC Solutions the top companies that are actively shaping the future of the Data Center Solutions Startups/SMEs Companies Assessment.

The evaluation leverages 360Quadrants' proprietary methodology to map competitive positioning across 7,000+ micro markets within 10+ industries, enabling decision-makers to make strategic, data-backed vendor choices.

Company Highlights in the Data Center Solutions Startups/SMEs Companies Assessment:

Chatsworth Products (CPI) is a recognized leader in the data center solutions market, specializing in rack systems, cable management, power management, and airflow optimization technologies. The company focuses on enabling high-density deployments while ensuring energy efficiency and reliability. CPI's intelligent power distribution units (PDUs) and environmental monitoring tools help enterprises optimize up time and reduce operating costs. With an emphasis on scalable infrastructure, Chatsworth Products supports hyperscale data centers and enterprise facilities in adapting to growing computer and storage demands, reinforcing its position as a trusted solutions provider in the global data center solutions market.

CoolIT Systems is a key innovator in the data center solutions market, delivering advanced liquid cooling technologies that address the challenges of heat management in high-performance computing environments. The company's direct-to-chip and rack-based liquid cooling systems enable greater efficiency, reduced power consumption, and improved server performance. By supporting hyperscale, cloud, and enterprise customers, CoolIT helps organizations meet sustainability goals while managing the thermal demands of AI, HPC, and edge workloads. Its solutions are critical for reducing data center operating costs, making CoolIT Systems a prominent player in advancing the next generation of efficient data center infrastructure.

DDC Solutions focuses on intelligent monitoring and control systems that enhance the efficiency and reliability of data center operations. It offers span building automation, energy optimization, and fault detection, enabling operators to reduce downtime and improve sustainability. By integrating real-time analytics with automation, DDC Solutions helps enterprises maintain optimal performance in complex environments. The company's expertise supports both small-scale data centers and hyperscale facilities, making it a valuable contributor to operational excellence in the global data center solutions market.

Evaluation Criteria

The vendor evaluation was conducted on over 100 companies, of which the top 10 were categorized and recognized as quadrant leaders. Factors such as revenue, geographic presence, growth strategies, investments, and sales strategies for the presence of the Data Center Solutions Startups/Small-Medium Businesses Companies Assessment Quadrant. The Top Criteria for Product Footprint Evaluation Included Data Center Solutions Market by Component (Infrastructure & Software), Workload Type (HPC & AI, General-Purpose IT), TIER Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, Tier 3, Tier 4), Data Center Size (Small, Medium, Large), Data Center Type (Hyperscale, Colocation, Enterprise), Enterprise Verticals (BFSI, IT & Telecom, Government & Public Sector, Healthcare & Life Sciences, Logistics & Transportation, Retail & E-Commerce, Manufacturing, Energy & Utilities, Other Verticals).

360 Quadrants Scoring Methodology

360 Quadrants employs a comprehensive and transparent scoring methodology to evaluate companies. It identifies relevant evaluation criteria, collects and validates data from multiple sources, and employs an algorithm that considers parameter weights to generate scores. Normalization ensures fair comparisons, and the aggregated scores categorize solutions into quadrants such as Progressive companies, Responsive companies, Dynamic companies, and Starting blocks. This unbiased approach equips users with accurate information, empowering them to make well-informed decisions and select solutions that best suit their needs and objectives.

About 360Quadrants

360Quadrants, a specialized division of MarketsandMarkets, delivers comprehensive quadrant analyses for various emerging technologies and markets, including start-ups. Our evaluation methodology hinges on two critical parameters: market presence and product footprint. This approach facilitates a graphical representation of competitive positioning across four key categories: leaders, contenders, innovators, and emerging companies. In addition, we meticulously classify start-ups into progressive companies, responsive companies, dynamic companies, and starting blocks. Our expertise equips organizations with insights into market leaders across over 6000 micro markets, enabling a detailed comparison of vendor capabilities and performance. At 360Quadrants, we ensure that each quadrant adheres to the highest standards, empowering our clients to navigate complex market dynamics precisely and confidently.

360Quadrants has also launched quadrants in fields such as -

About MarketsandMarkets

MarketsandMarkets has been recognized as one of America's Best Management Consulting Firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.

MarketsandMarkets is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. With the widest lens on emerging technologies, we are proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients across the globe.

Today, 80% of Fortune 2000 companies rely on MarketsandMarkets, and 90 of the top 100 companies in each sector trust us to accelerate their revenue growth. With a global clientele of over 13,000 organizations, we help businesses thrive in a disruptive ecosystem.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion in new revenue streams that are replacing existing ones within this decade. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we collaborate with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies to keep them future-ready. Our insights and strategies are powered by industry experts, cutting-edge AI, and our Market Intelligence Cloud, KnowledgeStore, which integrates research and provides ecosystem-wide visibility into revenue shifts.

Contact:

Ms. Sipti Banga,

630 Dundee Road, Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sipti.banga@marketsandmarkets.com

