Vetnique: From Stiff Steps to Playful Fetch: The YuMOVE 6-Week Challenge Helps Pets on the Path to More Movement

Vetnique Addresses Joint Health for Dogs with Guaranteed Results

NAPERVILLE, IL / ACCESS Newswire / September 23, 2025 / Vetnique®, the vet-founded pet health brand behind vet-formulated and vet-recommended pet health solutions that are changing the lives of millions of pets, is stepping up to support joint health with the YuMOVE ® 6-Week Challenge - a nationwide initiative designed to help pets thrive and educate pet parents on proactive joint care.

YuMOVE holds the top spot as the most recommended joint supplement brand by vets in the UK and is trusted by thousands of vets worldwide. Its proven efficacy is the result of more than 15 years of research and development behind ActivEase® Green Lipped Mussel (GLM) and the proprietary drying process designed to protect the bioactivity of the mussel, ensuring it works harder and more effectively to soothe occasional stiffness and support joint structure and function in dogs of all ages. YuMOVE is scientifically proven to show visible results in just six weeks* - making it a powerful partner in helping dogs move more freely and joyfully.

Confident in the product's effectiveness, Vetnique is challenging pet parents across the country to try the scientifically-proven supplement consistently for six weeks to see improved mobility or a full money-back guarantee .

"At Vetnique, our mission is to help pets thrive through every stage of life," said Dr. James Bascharon, DVM, Founder and CEO of Vetnique. "The YuMOVE 6-Week Challenge puts that mission in action by helping pet parents take the first step in promoting their pet's mobility and joint health support. When our pets can move with more ease, it means more walks together, more games of fetch, and more joyful moments that strengthen that bond every day."

Challenge Details and Tracking Your Pet's Progress

As part of the YuMOVE 6-Week Challenge, Vetnique released expert tips, tools, and resources to track progress week over week, such as:

A downloadable YuMOVE Pawgress Report tracker , which provides pet parents with key indicators to help identify joint health improvements

Vet-approved blogs dedicated to improving mobility, movement, and play

The Share Your Story Sweepstakes , a chance to enter to win over $1,200 in prizes to support mobility, including toys from Chuckit! ® , the go-to brand for fetch and play

A discount of 40% off your first purchase of any YuMOVE product on Vetnique.com

To find out more about the vet-approved resources, special offers on YuMOVE joint supplements, and to begin the YuMOVE 6-Week Challenge, visit Vetnique.com.

*In vivo, double-blind, placebo-controlled, objectively measured canine clinical study by a leading UK Veterinary College (Excluding YuMOVE Joint Care for Young Dogs)

Media Contact

Mike Wehner - mike@notablypr.com

About Vetnique

Vetnique is a one-of-a-kind, global pet wellness company committed to helping your one-of-a-kind pets thrive with vet-recommended health care solutions. Founded by a veterinarian, supported by a team of passionate pet lovers, and recommended by over 100,000 veterinarians worldwide, Vetnique has evolved into one of the fastest-growing, omnichannel pet brands in North America. Vetnique combines scientifically backed research with over a decade of experience to ensure every product is designed to meet the unique needs of pets. Uniquely Vet Founded, Vet Formulated, and Vet Recommended. Learn more about Vetnique at Vetnique.com.

SOURCE: Vetnique

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/from-stiff-steps-to-playful-fetch-the-yumover-6-week-challenge-h-1077238