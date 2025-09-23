Dominari Holdings Inc.: Dominari Holdings Announces Board Member Tim Ledwick to Assume Role of Interim Chief Financial Officer

NEW YORK, Sept. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Dominari Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: DOMH), today announced that Tim Ledwick, a current member of the Company's Board of Directors, has stepped down from the Board to serve as Interim Chief Financial Officer, beginning October 1, 2025.

"Tim has extensive experience leading financial operations across multiple industries," said Anthony Hayes, Chief Executive Officer of Dominari Holdings. "His background spans public and private companies, with expertise in restructuring, capital markets, M&A, and operational turnarounds. As Interim Chief Financial Officer, he will focus on strengthening our financial organization, supporting the execution of our strategic priorities, and positioning the Company for long-term value creation."

Mr. Ledwick brings more than three decades of senior financial leadership with a proven record of managing complex transactions and delivering shareholder value. Most recently, he provided CFO consulting services to a Nasdaq listed public safety technology and services company. Prior to that, he served as Chief Financial Officer of Syft, a private equity-backed provider of hospital software solutions and services focused on cost reduction through superior inventory management practices. During his tenure, Syft was successfully sold to Global Health Exchange (GHX).

He has also served as a board member and Chair of the Audit Committee of Telkonet, Inc., a smart energy management technology company since 2012. Earlier in his career, he provided CFO consulting services to a $150 million services firm and was Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Dictaphone Corporation, where he developed and executed a business plan that revitalized the company and led to its successful sale, delivering a significant return to shareholders. He also served as Chief Financial Officer of Lernout & Hauspie Speech Products, a Belgium -based Nasdaq-listed speech technology company, where he directed restructuring efforts during its multinational bankruptcy process. Prior to L&H, he held CFO positions at Cross Media Marketing Corp and Cityscape Financial Corp. He began his career at Peat, Marwick, Mitchell & Co.

Mr. Ledwick is a member of the Connecticut Society of Certified Public Accountants. He holds a BBA in Accounting from George Washington University and an MS in Finance from Fairfield University.

For additional information about Dominari Holdings Inc., please visit: https://www.dominariholdings.com/

Dominari Securities LLC's Mission Statement:

Dominari Securities LLC, a principal subsidiary of Dominari Holdings Inc., is a dynamic, forward-thinking financial services company that seeks to create wealth for all stakeholders by capitalizing on emerging trends in the financial services sector and identifying early-stage future opportunities that are expected to generate a high rate of return for investors.

Securities Brokerage and Registered Investment Adviser Services are offered through Dominari Securities LLC, a Member of FINRA, MSRB and SIPC. Securities brokerage, investment adviser and other non-bank deposit investments are not FDIC insured and may lose some or all of the principal invested. You can check the background of Dominari Securities and its registered investment professionals and review its SEC Form CRS on FINRA's BrokerCheck site at https://brokercheck.finra.org. Information for Dominari Securities LLC and its registered investment professionals as well as its SEC Form CRS may also be found on FINRA's BrokerCheck site.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "may," "might," "will," "should," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "continue," "predict," "forecast," "project," "plan," "intend" or similar expressions, or statements regarding intent, belief, or current expectations, are forward-looking statements. While the Company believes these forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on any such forward-looking statements, which are based on information available to us on the date of this release. These forward-looking statements are based upon current estimates and assumptions and are subject to various risks and uncertainties, including without limitation those set forth in the Company's filings with the SEC, which include but are not limited to the Risk Factors set forth in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023 relating to its business. Thus, actual results could be materially different. The Company expressly disclaims any obligation to update or alter statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Contacts:

Dominari Holdings Inc.

https://www.dominariholdings.com/

Investor Relations

Hayden IR

Brett Maas, Managing Partner

Phone: (646) 536-7331

Email: [email protected]

www.haydenir.com

SOURCE Dominari Holdings Inc.