Manley & Manley Adopts Matey AI to Enhance High-Stakes Criminal Defense With Precision Legal Intelligence

"Matey AI was able to condense 34,000 pages of data into 10 pages of content relevant to my case. It would have taken me weeks to sift through, and Matey did it almost instantly."

AUSTIN, TEXAS / ACCESS Newswire / September 23, 2025 / Matey AI, the AI-powered legal discovery and digital forensics platform, today announced that leading criminal defense firm Manley & Manley, PLLC has adopted its technology to streamline complex case workflows and accelerate trial preparation.

Matey

Matey logo

Co-founded by nationally recognized criminal defense attorneys Michael P. Manley and Frank J. Manley, the firm has a legacy of taking on some of the most high-profile and high-stakes cases in Michigan and beyond. With Matey AI, the firm has dramatically reduced time spent sifting through massive discovery files, improved trial strategy, and delivered better outcomes for clients.

"Matey AI was able to condense 34,000 pages of data into 10 pages of content relevant to my case. It would have taken me weeks to sift through, and Matey did it almost instantly," said Sara K. Coaster, Trial Attorney at Manley & Manley. "The value in time savings was incredible."

Matey AI's CrimD platform ingests unstructured evidence, including scanned discovery, email archives, video, audio, and more, and transforms it into searchable, structured insights. The platform gives attorneys the ability to surface inconsistencies across witness statements, uncover facts hidden in digital evidence, and get real-time support even in the middle of a courtroom.

"In court during direct examination of a witness, I told our legal intern that I needed her to find a very specific statement I recalled from a body-worn camera video. She was able to find it, provide me with the time-stamp, and I was able to use it in cross-examination." Coaster said.

Matey AI is built with legal-grade privacy and traceability. It analyzes only what attorneys upload - eliminating the hallucinations and misinformation associated with internet-connected tools.

"I was able to trust Matey's results because it was self-contained and only analyzed the material that I had uploaded. I knew that any results obtained from my prompts were reliable." Coaster added.

"When you told our firm that you were going to give us the white glove service, you kept your word," said Michael P. Manley, Co-founder of Manley & Manley, PLLC. "Matey forms a true partnership with attorneys rather than merely providing a service."

Built for Real Legal Work, Not Demos

Matey AI continues to expand its footprint among elite firms, public defenders, and investigative teams nationwide. Its CrimD product is praised for its:

Speed : Reducing discovery review times by up to 90%

Accuracy : Context-aware analysis of transcripts, documents, and digital files

Trustworthiness : Results grounded in uploaded material, not the open web

Usability: "Ridiculously easy" to adopt, with most users up and running in under 30 minutes

"This isn't about replacing lawyers," said Jared White, CEO and Founder of Matey AI. "We're building a platform that makes experienced attorneys exponentially more effective."

About Matey AI

Matey AI is a secure, AI-powered legal and digital forensics platform designed for real-world complexity. Built by technologists, investigators, and attorneys, Matey AI augments how legal teams surface facts, prepare for trial, and win cases.

Learn more at https://matey.ai

SOURCE: Matey

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/manley-and-manley-adopts-matey-ai-to-enhance-high-stakes-crimina-1075616