New York, New York and Dallas, Texas and Miami, Florida and Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 23, 2025) - ArcStone Securities and Investments Corp. ("ArcStone" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the resounding success of its second annual ArcStone-Kingswood Growth Summit, held at the St. Regis Toronto on September 18, 2025.

The exclusive invitation-only one-day event gathered over 600 attendees from across North America, including institutional investors, family offices, analysts, qualified institutional buyers, investment advisors, accredited investors, and capital market professionals. This single day summit provided a dynamic platform for connecting high-growth companies with active investors, fostering strategic relationships, deal flow, and market visibility.

The 2025 ArcStone-Kingswood Growth Summit featured a curated roster of twenty-four presenting companies from across key growth sectors. Eight additional featured companies participated in networking sessions and investor engagement opportunities throughout the day. The agenda included high-impact corporate presentations, two expert-led panel discussions, investor booths, a cocktail reception, and a full-day schedule of one-on-one meetings facilitated via MeetMax software.

"The 2025 Growth Summit far exceeded our expectations - from the quality of companies and panelists to the strength of investor involvement and the volume of high-value, impactful one-on-one meetings," said Jack Bensimon, Co-Founder and Managing Partner at ArcStone. He added, "This event is becoming a salient part of our corporate strategy to connect aspiring growth companies with sophisticated capital".

The success of the summit was further reflected in the digital reach and brand exposure generated by participating companies. For example, over 15 million views were recorded across press releases distributed and digital channel outreach.

"We're not just producing events, we're building a comprehensive capital markets ecosystem," Bensimon added. "ArcStone is committed to championing investor access and capital formation across North America. The Growth Summit is merely one part of that vision of a multi-prong approach.", Bensimon added.

ArcStone would like to thank its presenting companies, sponsors, investors, vendors, and partners for contributing to the success of the event.

About ArcStone Securities and Investments Corp.

ArcStone Securities and Investments Corp. is a cross-border financial services firm with offices in New York, Dallas, Toronto, and Florida, serving public and private companies with market capitalizations between $25 million and $250 million. The firm delivers strategic advisory, capital markets expertise, and global transaction execution for mid-market and growth-stage companies. The firm partners with institutional investors, family offices, and retail channels to provide tailored capital formation, M&A advisory, and corporate access, leveraging an accomplished team of industry professionals and proprietary North-South capital platforms to bridge innovative companies with opportunities across North America.

ArcStone Securities, LLC, is a related company of ArcStone Securities and Investments Corp., is a FINRA-registered broker dealer and investment bank with a presence in New York City, Dallas, and Miami. Dedicated to servicing emerging growth microcap and small cap companies, ArcStone Securities, LLC specializes in investment banking, M&A, and strategic advisory for dynamic sectors such as technology, biotech, fintech, cybersecurity, and energy. The firm offers entrepreneurial guidance and comprehensive capital solutions to public and private clients, playing a pivotal role in connecting issuers to U.S. institutional, retail, and family office capital while maintaining the highest standards of regulatory compliance and execution.

