AutoZone, Inc.: AutoZone 4th Quarter Total Company Same Store Sales Increase 5.1%; Domestic Same Store Sales Increase 4.8%; 4th Quarter EPS of $48.71; Annual Sales of $18.9 Billion

MEMPHIS, Tenn., Sept. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE: AZO) today reported net sales of $6.2 billion for its fourth quarter (16 weeks) ended August 30, 2025, an increase of 0.6% from the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024 (17 weeks). Excluding sales from the additional week included in last year's quarter, adjusted sales were up 6.9%. Same store sales, or sales for our domestic and international stores open at least one year, are computed on a 16-week and 52-week basis and are as follows:

Constant Currency Constant Currency 16 Weeks 16 Weeks* 52 Weeks 52 Weeks* Domestic 4.8 % 4.8 % 3.2 % 3.2 % International 2.1 % 7.2 % (3.2 %) 9.3 % Total Company 4.5 % 5.1 % 2.4 % 3.9 % * Excludes impacts from fluctuations of foreign exchange rates.

For the quarter, gross profit, as a percentage of sales, was 51.5%, a decrease of 98 basis points versus the prior year. The decrease in gross margin was driven by a 128 basis point non-cash LIFO impact ($80 million LIFO charge in the current quarter versus none in the prior year), partially offset by higher merchandise margins. Operating expenses, as a percentage of sales, were 32.4% versus last year at 31.6%. Deleverage was primarily driven by investments to support our growth initiatives.

Operating profit decreased 7.8% to $1.2 billion. Net income for the quarter was $837.0 million compared to $902.2 million in the prior year, while diluted earnings per share decreased 5.6% to $48.71.

For the fiscal year ended August 30, 2025, net sales were $18.9 billion, an increase of 2.4% from the prior year. Gross profit, as a percentage of sales, was 52.6% versus last year at 53.1%. The decrease in gross margin was impacted by a 55 basis point non-cash LIFO impact ($64 million LIFO charge in the current year versus $40 million LIFO benefit in the prior year). Operating expenses, as a percentage of sales, were 33.6% versus last year at 32.6%. Operating profit decreased 4.7% to $3.6 billion, net income decreased 6.2% to $2.5 billion and diluted earnings per share decreased 3.1% to $144.87 from $149.55.

Under its share repurchase program, AutoZone repurchased 117 thousand shares of its common stock during the fourth quarter, at an average price per share of $3,821, for a total investment of $446.7 million. For the fiscal year, the Company repurchased 447 thousand shares of its common stock, at an average price of $3,425, for a total investment of $1.5 billion. At year end, the Company had $632.3 million remaining under its current share repurchase authorization.

The Company's inventory increased 14.1% over the same period last year, driven primarily by growth initiatives. Net inventory, defined as merchandise inventories less accounts payable, on a per store basis, was negative $131 thousand versus negative $163 thousand last year and negative $142 thousand last quarter.

"I would like to thank our entire organization for delivering another strong quarter of sales growth. We continue to be pleased with the results of our strategies to grow both our domestic and international DIY and Commercial sales. Domestically, both DIY and Commercial sales improved sequentially throughout the quarter, and we are pleased with our momentum heading into our new fiscal year. Our international business also continued to deliver strong results, growing same store sales 7.2% on a constant currency basis. We were especially pleased to have opened 141 net new stores globally in the quarter and 304 net new stores for the year. We expect to aggressively open stores in the new year as we continue to focus on growing our market share over time. As we continue to invest in our business, we expect that our disciplined approach of increasing earnings and cash flow will deliver strong shareholder value," said Phil Daniele, President and Chief Executive Officer.

During the quarter ended August 30, 2025, AutoZone opened 91 new stores and closed one in the U.S., opened 45 in Mexico and 6 in Brazil for a total of 141 net new stores. For the fiscal year, the Company opened 304 net new stores. As of August 30, 2025, the Company had 6,627 stores in the U.S., 883 in Mexico and 147 in Brazil for a total store count of 7,657.

AutoZone is the leading retailer and distributor of automotive replacement parts and accessories in the Americas. Each store carries an extensive product line for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans and light duty trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. The majority of stores have a commercial sales program that provides prompt delivery of parts and other products and commercial credit to local, regional and national repair garages, dealers, service stations, fleet owners and other accounts. AutoZone also sells automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories and non-automotive products through www.autozone.com, and our commercial customers can make purchases through www.autozonepro.com. Additionally, we sell the ALLDATA brand of automotive diagnostic, repair, collision and shop management software through www.alldata.com. We also provide product information on our Duralast branded products through www.duralastparts.com. AutoZone does not derive revenue from automotive repair or installation services.

AutoZone will host a conference call this morning, Tuesday, September 23, 2025, beginning at 10:00 a.m. (ET) to discuss its fourth quarter results. This call is being webcast and can be accessed, along with supporting slides, at AutoZone's website at www.autozone.com by clicking on Investor Relations. Investors may also listen to the call by dialing (888) 506-0062, passcode 347798. In addition, a telephone replay will be available by dialing (877) 481-4010, replay passcode 52824 through October 7, 2025.

AutoZone's 4th Quarter Highlights - Fiscal 2025 Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations 4th Quarter, FY2025 (in thousands, except per share data) GAAP Results 16 Weeks Ended 17 Weeks Ended August 30, 2025 August 31, 2024 Net sales $ 6,242,726 $ 6,205,380 Cost of sales 3,026,233 2,947,517 Gross profit 3,216,493 3,257,863 Operating, SG&A expenses 2,020,428 1,961,183 Operating profit (EBIT) 1,196,065 1,296,680 Interest expense, net 148,087 153,151 Income before taxes 1,047,978 1,143,529 Income tax expense 211,027 241,321 Net income $ 836,951 $ 902,208 Net income per share: Basic $ 50.02 $ 52.98 Diluted $ 48.71 $ 51.58 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 16,731 17,030 Diluted 17,181 17,491 Adjustments August 30, 2025 August 31, 2024 (1) Net sales $ - $ 365,879 Cost of sales - 176,855 Gross profit - 189,024 Operating, SG&A expenses - 102,278 Operating profit (EBIT) - 86,746 Interest expense, net - 9,009 Income before taxes - 77,737 Income tax expense - 17,024 Net income $ - $ 60,713 Earnings per share: Basic $ - $ 3.57 Diluted $ - $ 3.47 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic - - Diluted - - Adjusted Results 16 Weeks Ended 16 Weeks Ended August 30, 2025 August 31, 2024 (1) Net sales $ 6,242,726 $ 5,839,501 Cost of sales 3,026,233 2,770,662 Gross profit 3,216,493 3,068,839 Operating, SG&A expenses 2,020,428 1,858,905 Operating profit (EBIT) 1,196,065 1,209,934 Interest expense, net 148,087 144,142 Income before taxes 1,047,978 1,065,792 Income tax expense 211,027 224,297 Net income $ 836,951 $ 841,495 Earnings per share: Basic $ 50.02 $ 49.41 Diluted $ 48.71 $ 48.11 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 16,731 17,030 Diluted 17,181 17,491 (1)The Company adjusted Q4 Fiscal 2024 to exclude the impact of the 17th week of operations.

AutoZone's 4th Quarter Highlights - Fiscal 2025 Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations Fiscal Year 2025 (in thousands, except per share data) GAAP Results 52 Weeks Ended 53 Weeks Ended August 30, 2025 August 31, 2024 Net sales $ 18,938,717 $ 18,490,268 Cost of sales 8,972,243 8,673,216 Gross profit 9,966,474 9,817,052 Operating, SG&A expenses 6,356,318 6,028,344 Operating profit (EBIT) 3,610,156 3,788,708 Interest expense, net 475,824 451,578 Income before taxes 3,134,332 3,337,130 Income tax expense 636,085 674,703 Net income $ 2,498,247 $ 2,662,427 Net income per share: Basic $ 148.80 $ 153.82 Diluted $ 144.87 $ 149.55 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 16,789 17,309 Diluted 17,245 17,803 Adjustments August 30, 2025 August 31, 2024 (1) Net sales $ - $ 365,879 Cost of sales - 176,855 Gross profit - 189,024 Operating, SG&A expenses - 102,278 Operating profit (EBIT) - 86,746 Interest expense, net - 9,009 Income before taxes - 77,737 Income tax expense - 17,024 Net income $ - $ 60,713 Earnings per share: Basic $ - $ 3.51 Diluted $ - $ 3.41 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic - - Diluted - - Adjusted Results 52 Weeks Ended 52 Weeks Ended August 30, 2025 August 31, 2024 (1) Net sales $ 18,938,717 $ 18,124,389 Cost of sales 8,972,243 8,496,361 Gross profit 9,966,474 9,628,028 Operating, SG&A expenses 6,356,318 5,926,066 Operating profit (EBIT) 3,610,156 3,701,962 Interest expense, net 475,824 442,569 Income before taxes 3,134,332 3,259,393 Income tax expense 636,085 657,679 Net income $ 2,498,247 $ 2,601,714 Earnings per share: Basic $ 148.80 $ 150.31 Diluted $ 144.87 $ 146.14 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 16,789 17,309 Diluted 17,245 17,803 (1)The Company adjusted Fiscal 2024 to exclude the impact of the 53rd week of operations. Selected Balance Sheet Information (in thousands) August 30, 2025 August 31, 2024 Cash and cash equivalents $ 271,803 $ 298,172 Merchandise inventories 7,025,688 6,155,218 Total current assets 8,341,379 7,306,759 Property and equipment, net 7,062,509 6,183,539 Operating lease right-of-use assets 3,194,666 3,057,780 Total assets 19,355,324 17,176,538 Accounts payable 8,025,590 7,355,701 Total current liabilities 9,519,397 8,714,243 Operating lease liabilities, less current portion 3,093,936 2,960,174 Total debt 8,799,775 9,024,381 Stockholders' deficit (3,414,313 ) (4,749,614 ) Working capital (1,178,018 ) (1,407,484 )

AutoZone's 4th Quarter Highlights - Fiscal 2025 Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations Adjusted Debt / EBITDAR (in thousands, except adjusted debt to EBITDAR ratio) 52 Weeks Ended 53 Weeks Ended August 30, 2025 August 31, 2024 Net income $ 2,498,247 $ 2,662,427 Add: Interest expense 475,824 451,578 Income tax expense 636,085 674,703 EBIT 3,610,156 3,788,708 Add: Depreciation and amortization 613,199 549,755 Rent expense (1) 463,031 447,693 Share-based expense 124,717 106,246 EBITDAR $ 4,811,103 $ 4,892,402 Debt $ 8,799,775 $ 9,024,381 Financing lease liabilities 399,940 399,441 Add: Rent x 6 (1) 2,778,186 2,686,158 Adjusted debt $ 11,977,901 $ 12,109,980 Adjusted debt to EBITDAR 2.5 2.5 Adjusted Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) (in thousands, except ROIC) 52 Weeks Ended 53 Weeks Ended August 30, 2025 August 31, 2024 Net income $ 2,498,247 $ 2,662,427 Adjustments: Interest expense 475,824 451,578 Rent expense (1) 463,031 447,693 Tax effect (2) (190,588 ) (181,653 ) Adjusted after-tax return $ 3,246,514 $ 3,380,045 Average debt (3) $ 8,948,381 $ 8,580,659 Average stockholders' deficit (3) (4,253,805 ) (4,797,747 ) Add: Rent x 6 (1) 2,778,186 2,686,158 Average financing lease liabilities (3) 396,323 329,225 Invested capital $ 7,869,085 $ 6,798,295 Adjusted After-Tax ROIC 41.3% 49.7% (1) The table below outlines the calculation of rent expense and reconciles rent expense to total lease cost, per ASC 842, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, for the 52 weeks ended August 30, 2025 and the 53 weeks ended August 31, 2024. 52 Weeks Ended 53 Weeks Ended (in thousands) August 30, 2025 August 31, 2024 Total lease cost, per ASC 842 $ 626,625 $ 588,835 Less: Financing lease interest and amortization (119,801 ) (103,670 ) Less: Variable operating lease components, related to insurance and common area maintenance (43,793 ) (37,472 ) Rent expense $ 463,031 $ 447,693 (2) Effective tax rate for fiscal 2025 and 2024 was 20.3% and 20.2%, respectively. (3) All averages are computed based on trailing five quarter balances. Other Selected Financial Information (in thousands) August 30, 2025 August 31, 2024 Cumulative share repurchases ($ since fiscal 1998) $ 38,517,689 $ 36,986,031 Remaining share repurchase authorization ($) 632,311 2,163,969 Cumulative share repurchases (shares since fiscal 1998) 155,629 155,181 Shares outstanding, end of quarter 16,665 16,926 16 Weeks Ended 17 Weeks Ended 52 Weeks Ended 53 Weeks Ended August 30, 2025 August 31, 2024 August 30, 2025 August 31, 2024 Depreciation and amortization $ 197,412 $ 175,339 $ 613,199 $ 549,755 Cash flow from operations 990,819 1,070,250 3,155,401 3,004,116 Capital spending 479,698 346,786 1,365,321 1,072,696