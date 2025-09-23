Nano Labs Ltd.: Nano Labs Ltd Announces Uplisting to The Nasdaq Global Market

HONG KONG, Sept. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nano Labs Ltd (Nasdaq: NA) ("we," the "Company" or "Nano Labs"), a leading Web 3.0 infrastructure and product solution provider, today announced that it has been approved to transfer from the Nasdaq Capital Market to the Nasdaq Global Market, effective with the open of business on September 19, 2025. The company's shares will continue to trade under the ticker symbol "NA."

Mr. Jianping Kong, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Company, commented, "We are thrilled and honored to complete this uplisting. It represents the culmination of our team's long-term efforts and serves as a valuable recognition from both investors and the market. With the enhanced platform and more stringent standards of the Nasdaq Global Market, we believe we are well positioned to pursue broader opportunities, unlock greater growth potential, and deliver enhanced value to our shareholders."

About Nano Labs Ltd

Nano Labs Ltd is a leading Web 3.0 infrastructure and product solution provider. Nano Labs is committed to the development of high throughput computing ("HTC") chips and high-performance computing ("HPC") chips. Nano Labs has built a comprehensive flow processing unit ("FPU") architecture which offers solution that integrates the features of both HTC and HPC. In addition, Nano Labs has actively positioned itself in the crypto assets space, adopting BNB as its primary reserve asset. It has reserved in mainstream cryptocurrencies including BNB and BTC, and established an integrated platform covering multiple business verticals, including HTC solutions and HPC solutions*. For more information, please visit the Company's website at: ir.nano.cn.

*According to an industry report prepared by Frost & Sullivan.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, the Company's plan to appeal the Staff's determination, which can be identified by terminology such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "potential," "continue," "is/are likely to" or other similar expressions. Such statements are based upon management's current expectations and current market and operating conditions, and relate to events that involve known or unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, all of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond the Company's control, which may cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Further information regarding these and other risks, uncertainties or factors is included in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under law.

