Innovation Beverage Group Ltd: Innovation Beverage Group Announces Reverse Stock Split

SYDNEY, Sept. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Innovation Beverage Group Ltd (Nasdaq: IBG) ("IBG" or the "Company"), an innovative developer, manufacturer, and marketer of a growing beverage portfolio of 60 formulations across 13 alcoholic and non-alcoholic brands, today announced that it will effect a five-for-one (5-for-1) reverse stock split (the "Reverse Stock Split") of its ordinary shares.

The Reverse Stock Split will become effective at 12:01 a.m. Eastern Time on September 26, 2025 (the "Effective Time"), and the Company's ordinary shares will begin trading on a split-adjusted basis when the market opens on September 26, 2025. Following the Reverse Stock Split, the Company's ordinary shares will continue to trade on The Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol "IBG", with a new CUSIP number of Q4933C133. As of September 21, 2025, the Company had 11,613,489 ordinary shares issued and outstanding. Following the Reverse Stock Split, there will be 2,322,698 ordinary shares issued and outstanding.

As previously disclosed, on August 29, 2025, the Company received a Nasdaq Staff Delisting Determination Letter from The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC ("Nasdaq") stating that the Company had not regained compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2) during its allotted compliance period. The Company requested a hearing before the Nasdaq Hearings Panel, which has been granted. The hearing has been scheduled for October 2025. The Company's request stayed any suspension or delisting action pending the conclusion of the hearing process and any extension period that may be granted.

Stockholders holding their shares in brokerage accounts are encouraged to direct any questions regarding the Reverse Stock Split to their broker. Stockholders of record holding shares through the Company's transfer agent, VStock Transfer, may direct questions to VStock Transfer at (212) 828-8436 or corporateactions@vstocktransfer.com.

About Innovation Beverage Group Ltd

Innovation Beverage Group Ltd is a developer, manufacturer, marketer, exporter, and retailer of a growing beverage portfolio of 60 formulations across 13 alcoholic and non-alcoholic brands for which it owns exclusive manufacturing rights. Focused on premium and super premium brands and market categories where it can disrupt age old brands, IBG's brands include Australian Bitters, BITTERTALES, Drummerboy Spirits, Twisted Shaker, and more. IBG's most successful brand to date is Australian Bitters, which disrupted a 200-year-old market leader, giving the Company a market dominating position in several territories including a partnership in Australia with Coca-Cola Europacific Partners. Established in 2018, IBG's headquarters, distillery, innovation, and manufacturing facility are located in Sydney, Australia with a U.S. sales office in California. For more information visit: https://www.innovationbev.com/

Contact:

MJ Clyburn

Tradigital IR

Email: Clyburn@tradigitalir.com