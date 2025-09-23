Future-Proof Group Media (FPG Media) Welcomes Cultured Meat Symposium to Expand Global Alternative Protein Platform

Future-Proof Group Media adds the Cultured Meat Symposium (CMS), the world's longest-running cultivated meat conference, to its global portfolio

Integration expands reach in North America and creates a dedicated platform for cell-cultivated proteins alongside plant-based and fermentation innovations

First joint event set for 24-25 February 2026 at McCormick Place, Chicago, co-located with The Future of Protein Production Chicago

LONDON, Sept. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Future-Proof Group Media, the organizer of The Future of Protein Production conferences in Amsterdam and Chicago and publisher of Protein Production Technology International, has today announced it has welcomed the Cultured Meat Symposium (CMS), the longest-running conference dedicated to the cultivated meat industry, into its global portfolio.

The move strengthens FPG Media's role as a leading convenor and information hub for the fast-growing alternative protein sector. By integrating CMS, the company will expand its reach in North America and deepen its focus on the emerging cell-cultivated protein space.

"We're delighted to welcome the Cultured Meat Symposium into the FPG Media family," said Sebastian Sbuttoni, Co-founder & CEO of FPG Media. "CMS has built a strong reputation as a pioneering event, and by integrating it into our global platform, we can give innovators, investors, and industry stakeholders even more opportunities to connect, collaborate, and accelerate the transition to sustainable protein."

Founded in 2018 in California, at the heart of Silicon Valley, CMS has served as a dedicated forum for researchers, startups, and policymakers shaping the future of cultivated meat. It was also the first conference to host a cultivated meat tasting, when in 2019 it partnered with Wildtype to share samples of cultivated salmon with three attendees - a landmark moment for the industry. Its addition complements FPG Media's international portfolio, which already convenes thousands of professionals annually across Europe and the USA.

"Joining Future-Proof Group Media is a natural next step for CMS," added Alex Shirazi, Founder & Executive Producer of the Cultured Meat Symposium. "Their global reach, media expertise, and commitment to advancing alternative proteins will ensure the event continues to thrive and grow alongside the industry it serves."

The first CMS under FPG Media ownership will take place on 24-25 February 2026 at McCormick Place, Chicago, Illinois. This co-located event will create a unique opportunity for attendees to engage with a broader spectrum of the alternative protein ecosystem - spanning plant-based, fermentation-derived, and cell-cultivated solutions - all under one roof.

"Cell-cultivated foods have always been part of our programming," added Sbuttoni. "Welcoming CMS into our portfolio allows us to create a dedicated stream while expanding The Future of Protein Production agenda to cover not only plant-based and fermentation-derived proteins, but also other upcoming novel protein sources. At the same time, our focus is broadening to embrace wider themes in food ingredients, functional health, and system resilience - ensuring the content remains relevant, forward-looking, and commercially valuable. The co-location in Chicago means attendees benefit from cross-networking opportunities, shared exhibition access, and cost efficiencies that make participation for exhibitors and attendees even more valuable. With CMS integrated, The Future of Protein Production Chicago is expanding its horizons under a new tagline, 'North America's meeting place for the pioneers reshaping proteins, ingredients, and the future of food'.

"This is about creating synergies," Sbuttoni concluded. "From conferences to digital publishing, we're building a connected ecosystem that supports the industry's most ambitious innovators."

www.futureofproteinproduction.com

About Future-Proof Group Media

Future-Proof Group Media is an international events specialist that creates spaces to nurture innovation across fast-moving, high-impact industries. Through conferences, exhibitions, and digital publishing platforms, the company connects decision-makers, showcases emerging technologies, and builds opportunities for partnerships, investment, and growth. With brands including The Future of Protein Production and Protein Production Technology International, Future-Proof Group Media is dedicated to driving insight and collaboration in the technologies shaping tomorrow's food system.

