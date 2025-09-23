With 8.2% CAGR Chronic Total Occlusion Market Size Surges US$ 4.22 billion by 2031 Amid Rising Cardiovascular Disease Burden | The Insight Partners

NEW YORK, Sept. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- A new in-depth report by The Insight Partners highlights chronic total occlusion market growth, driven by Rising Prevalence of Cardiovascular Diseases (CVDs). The comprehensive analysis dives deep into market size, emerging trends, profiles key industry players, and uncovers strategic opportunities shaping the industry landscape. With a spotlight on key market segments and applications, the chronic total occlusion market report highlights the factors set to drive market momentum in the years ahead.

Shift Towards Minimally Invasive Procedures Set to Shape Industry Outlook

Built for Complexity: CTO Solutions Gaining Momentum

Chronic Total Occlusion Market to Surge with Demand for Advanced, High-Precision Interventional Devices Valued at US$2.44 billion in 2024. The market is projected to reach US$4.22 billion by 2031, registering a strong CAGR of 8.2% (2025-2031). This growth is driven by Increasing Aging Population, growing Prevalence of Cardiovascular Diseases, and emerging healthcare infrastructure.

Technological Advancements in Devices and Techniques -such as Guidewires and Crossing and Re-entry Devices - can navigate the tortuous and calcified anatomy of CTOs and help the operator either create a new channel or re-enter the true lumen of the vessel after an intentional dissection.

Future market opportunities lie in favorable reimbursement policies, the increasing use of complementary devices is a major driver, and technological advancements. Intravascular imaging tools like Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) and Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT), positioning forging as a cornerstone of equipment innovation and safety.

Check valuable insights in the Chronic Total Occlusion Market report. You can easily get a sample PDF of the report -https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPMD00002711

Improving Procedural Outcomes and Operator Expertise Boost Forged CTO procedure Demand

Procedural advancements and increasing skill of interventional cardiologists are major forces behind the market for chronic total occlusion (CTO). With more experienced operators and the use of specialized methods such as the hybrid algorithm-carefully blending antegrade and retrograde techniques-the success rate of these intricate procedures has increased exponentially.

This increased capability translates directly into better outcomes for patients. A successful CTO recanalization can greatly enhance the quality of life of a patient through relief from chest pain (angina), enhancement of heart function, and reduction in future cardiac surgery requirements such as bypass grafting. In the past, CTO procedures were viewed as unsafe with low success rates. But with the advancement of methods and employing specialized devices such as specific guidewires and microcatheters, success at high-volume, specialist centers now reliably exceeds 85% to 90%.

This increase in procedural success and patient safety has rendered CTO procedures a more desirable and feasible option for physicians and patients alike, driving doctors to more readily refer patients for the procedure and patients to undergo it. This change in perception and clinical reality directly drives demand for the devices and technologies used to achieve these successful outcomes.

Rising Prevalence of Cardiovascular Diseases Drive Chronic Total Occlusion Market Growth

The rising incidence of cardiovascular diseases like coronary heart disease, sudden cardiac death, congenital heart diseases, heart failure, pulmonary hypertension, and pulmonary artery pressure (PA) is promoting cardiovascular interventions. With the increasing number of CVD patients, the need for effective treatments for complicated coronary disease like CTO is also increasing. This rising disease burden has resulted in increased use of percutaneous coronary intervention procedures for the treatment of CTO, especially among elderly populations. Based on the World Health Organization (WHO), ~30 million individuals suffer a stroke annually. Additionally, according to the American Heart Association, over 130 million individuals in the US, i.e., 45.1% of the population, are estimated to suffer from some form of CVD by 2035.

The European Society of Cardiology has cited that atrial fibrillation is the most prevalent arrhythmia and is responsible for 0.28-2.6% of the healthcare expenditures across European nations. It has also stated that the patients having atrial fibrillation have a five-fold increased risk of developing a stroke, and 20-30% of all strokes across Europe are induced due to atrial fibrillation. According to a research carried out by the European Society of Cardiology in 2016, ~7.6 million individuals aged 65 and over had atrial fibrillation in the EU, and the figure is anticipated to rise by 89% to ~14.4 million by 2060. The incidence of atrial fibrillation is predicted to become 9.5% by 2060 from 7.8% in 2016. The report further indicates that the middle-aged and older age group is at a higher risk of developing the disease. The WHO estimates that 17.9 million lives are lost annually as a result of CVDs, i.e., 32% of all the global deaths registered.

Some of the major risk determinants of CVDs are family, ethnicity, and age; some of the other risk determinants are tobacco use, hypertension, obesity, hypercholesterolemia, physical inactivity, diabetes, dietary habits, and alcohol use. With growing incidences of CVD, the market for CTO treatments is anticipated to grow, creating strong growth in the market for CTO.

Get Research Sample Copy of the Chronic Total Occlusion Market: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPMD00002711

Geographical Insights

The CTO market report estimates that North America dominated the world market in 2024 with the largest market share in revenue. Its leadership was driven by a strong healthcare infrastructure, an upscale rate of complex PCI interventions, and the early introduction of sophisticated CTO devices as well as imaging technologies. The area also enjoys high concentrations of top medical device companies and active clinical research initiatives, which further consolidate its market dominance. Europe and Asia Pacific were closely behind, supported by growing cardiovascular disease incidence and rising investment in interventional cardiology.

The CTO market outlook expects Asia Pacific to achieve the highest compound annual growth rate (CAGR) over 2031, which indicates a strategic geographical movement of market momentum. Regional growth is being fueled by unprecedented expansion of healthcare infrastructure, rising procedural volumes in nations such as China and India, and an expanding base of trained interventional cardiologists. Further, government programs to enhance access to cardiac care and domestic manufacturing of high-technology medical devices are spurring market growth. This anticipated expansion provides huge opportunities for imaging firms, device manufacturers, and training organizations to expand area operations and form long-term strategic partnerships with healthcare systems and hospitals.

Market Segmentation

Based on equipment, the market is analyzed considering the following sub-segments: Guide wire, micro catheters, crossing devices, re-entry devices, and others. Among these, the guide wire segment held the largest chronic total occlusion market share in 2024, as crossing the occlusion is the first and most critical step, and that begins with the guidewire.

is analyzed considering the following sub-segments: Guide wire, micro catheters, crossing devices, re-entry devices, and others. Among these, the guide wire segment held the largest share in 2024, as crossing the occlusion is the first and most critical step, and that begins with the guidewire. In terms of end user, the market share is evaluated considering the following sub-segments: hospitals, ambulatory care centers and others. The hospitals segment captured the largest chronic total occlusion market share in 2024.

Competitive Landscape and Major Developments

Key Players: A few major companies operating in the market are Asahi Intecc Co Ltd, Cordis Corp, Integer Holdings Corp, Boston Scientific Corp, Becton Dickinson and Co, SoundBite Medical Solutions, Medtronic Plc, Terumo Corp, Abbott, Koninklijke Philips NV

Trending Topics: Advanced Techniques and Algorithms, Intracoronary Imaging and Diagnostic Tools, Lesion Preparation and Adjunctive Devices

Global Headlines on Chronic Total Occlusion

Teleflex Incorporated announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has cleared an expanded indication for its specialty catheters and coronary guidewires for use in crossing chronic total occlusion percutaneous coronary interventions. Microbot Medical Inc. acquired the assets of Nitiloop Ltd. The acquisition includes the NovaCross family of Microcatheters ( NovaCross Xtreme, NovaCross BTK, and NovaCross CTO), a U.S. Food and Drug Administration cleared family of medical devices intended to facilitate the intraluminal placement of conventional and steerable guidewires beyond stenotic lesions, including chronic total occlusions (CTO), prior to PTCA or stent intervention.

Get Premium Copy of Chronic Total Occlusion Market Size and Growth Report by 2031 at: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPMD00002711

Conclusion

As the worldwide burden of cardiovascular disease continues to increase-fueled by aging populations, sedentary life, and rising levels of diabetes and high blood pressure-healthcare systems and interventional cardiology departments are increasingly under pressure to provide treatment for progressively complicated coronary conditions, such as chronic total occlusions. This increase in clinical demand is driving an equally rapid growth in the acquisition of specialized devices, imaging technology, and high-performance interventional equipment-driving high levels of activity throughout the CTO treatment market.

With increasing device makers and service providers joining the CTO market, hospitals and catheterization labs are currently enjoying wider product offerings, better pricing transparency, and speedier delivery timetables. This competitive dynamic is dramatically increasing buyer negotiating power in procurement, a situation that is likely to continue through 2031.

At the same time, the market is witnessing unwavering competitive intensity. More and more regional and global medtech firms are fiercely competing for market share-distinguishable on clinical performance, product innovation, physician education programs, and affordability. Advanced guidewires, microcatheters, crossing devices, and intravascular imaging equipment are among the key areas of competition and bundled procedural support services. This growing competition is forcing manufacturers to ramp up R&D, streamline supply chains, and invest in outcome-based collaborations with hospitals and cardiology networks. Consequently, the CTO market is fast becoming an a high-stakes competition zone where quality, accuracy, and performance are a non-negotiable.

Trending Related Reports:

Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease Market Strategies 2031

Chronic Myelogenous Leukemia Treatment Market CAGR by 2031

Late Stage Chronic Kidney Disease Drugs Market Scope by 2031

Chronic Cough Market Strategies by 2031

Chronic Phase Marker Market Growth Analysis by Size and Share: 2031

Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy Market Trends and Scope 2031

Chronic Kidney Disease Drugs Market Dynamics - 2021 to 2031

Chronic Heart Failure Devices Market Size - Growth by 2031

Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Market Growth, Trends, Analysis 2031

About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one-stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We specialize in semiconductor and electronics, aerospace and defense, automotive and transportation, biotechnology, healthcare IT, manufacturing and construction, medical devices, technology, media and telecommunications, and chemicals and materials.

Contact Us:

If you have any queries about this report or if you would like further information, please get in touch with us:

Contact Person: Ankit Mathur

E-mail: ankit.mathur@theinsightpartners.com

Phone: +1-646-491-9876

Also Available in :Korean | German | Japanese | French | Arabic | Chinese | Italian | Spanish

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1586348/5449703/The_Insight_Partners_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/with-8-2-cagr-chronic-total-occlusion-market-size-surges-us-4-22-billion-by-2031-amid-rising-cardiovascular-disease-burden--the-insight-partners-302564480.html