S&P Global Ratings affirms BBB- rating and stable outlook for Marex Group plc; assigns first-time rating of BBB to Marex Capital Markets Inc. (MCMI) and addresses recent short seller report

NEW YORK, Sept. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Marex Group plc ("Marex"; NASDAQ: MRX), the diversified global financial services platform, today announced that S&P Global Ratings has affirmed Marex's rating at BBB- and stable outlook, while assigning a first-time long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of BBB to its US-based subsidiary, Marex Capital Markets Inc. ("MCMI").

S&P said that it had taken into consideration recent short-seller allegations in its ratings analysis, as well as the management's response, and that its analysis of Marex remains the same and is unaffected. S&P said it expects the allegations are unlikely to have material impact on Marex's franchise.

S&P stated that its affirmation of Marex's overall rating was based on its robust performance and strong capitalisation. The new rating for MCMI reflects its status as core to Marex Group, representing the importance of this business to the performance of the overall Group. S&P also affirmed its BBB rating and stable outlook for Marex Financial.

Ian Lowitt, Chief Executive Officer of Marex, commented: "The affirmation of our overall rating validates our strategy of and success in building a resilient and strongly capitalised business. The addition of MCMI recognises the growth of Marex's US operations and their significance to the Group. We are also pleased to note that S&P assessed the recent short seller report and dismissed the allegations."

About Marex

Marex Group plc (NASDAQ: MRX) is a diversified global financial services platform providing essential liquidity, market access and infrastructure services to clients across energy, commodities and financial markets. The Group provides comprehensive breadth and depth of coverage across four core services: Clearing, Agency and Execution, Market Making and Hedging and Investment Solutions. It has a leading franchise in many major metals, energy and agricultural products, with access to 60 exchanges. The Group provides access to the world's major commodity markets, covering a broad range of clients that include some of the largest commodity producers, consumers and traders, banks, hedge funds and asset managers. With more than 40 offices worldwide, the Group has over 2,400 employees across Europe, Asia and the Americas. For more information visit www.marex.com.

Enquiries please contact:

Marex: Nicola Ratchford / Adam Strachan

+44 778 654 8889 / +1 914 200 2508

nratchford@marex.com / astrachan@marex.com

FTI Consulting US / UK

+1 716 525 7239 / +44 7976870961

marex@fticonsulting.com