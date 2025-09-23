Volvo Trucks North America: Sales start for new Volvo Trucks regional hauler

Greensboro, N.C., Sept. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Volvo Trucks North America officially opened orders for the all-new Volvo VNR, a Class 8 truck designed for regional and urban haul. The new VNR delivers greater fuel efficiency, safety and connectivity. The truck is now available for order at Volvo Trucks dealerships across the U.S. and Canada, with production on track to begin in February 2026 at the New River Valley Plant in Virginia.

The new Volvo VNR features a 90 percent redesign compared to the previous generation and delivers up to 7.5 percent improved fuel economy through enhanced aerodynamics, advanced powertrain features, and idle-shutdown systems. It also incorporates industry-first safety innovations including integrated side curtain airbags, making it the safest regional truck ever produced by Volvo Trucks North America.

"The street smart VNR is a true workhorse, designed specifically for the demanding nature of regional and urban delivery where tight corners, traffic and safety risks and fuel costs matter more than ever," said Peter Voorhoeve, president, Volvo Trucks North America. "With this model, we are raising the bar on safety, delivering measurable fuel savings, and giving fleets real choices to match their routing needs. We are excited to open the order books and start getting trucks slotted for production."

The all-new Volvo VNR was first announced in March 2025 and was engineered for the unique demands of regional haul applications with a tighter turning radius for navigating congested urban routes, while maintaining the versatility to perform longer haul operations when called upon. The truck will be built at Volvo Trucks' New River Valley Assembly Operations in Dublin, Virginia, the largest Volvo Trucks manufacturing facility in the United States, which also produces the all-new Volvo VNL.

Regional haul on the rise

According to the North American Council for Freight Efficiency (NACFE), nearly 45 percent of Class 8 tractors produced today are day cabs, and a high percentage of those are used in regional haul operations. Regional and urban haul segments are growing in importance due to rising e-commerce demand, tight delivery windows, and increasing regulations in urban areas.

Connectivity and Driver Experience

Connectivity is at the core of the all-new Volvo VNR. Fleets gain real-time insights through the Volvo Connect portal and drivers can access vehicle data remotely via the My Truck app. Inside, drivers benefit from an ergonomically designed interior, upgraded sleeper options, and intuitive controls that improve safety and productivity on the road.

Configurable for Every Operation

To maximize versatility, the all-new Volvo VNR is available in a wide range of configurations, including 4x2, 6x2, and 6x4 tractors, as well as straight trucks with multiple body types. Fleets can further customize their VNR trucks through Volvo's new state-of-the-art configurator, selecting the cab model, trim level, and technology and driver amenity packages.

All-new Volvo VNR Facts:

Delivers up to a 7.5 percent increase in fuel efficiency compared to the legacy model.

Offers a tighter turning radius for improved maneuverability in regional and urban environments.

Available with the Volvo Active Safety Platform with Volvo Active Driver Assist Plus

Available with a Camera Monitor System option that provides superior visibility compared to traditional mirrors. The system enhances safety during lane changes and backing maneuvers, features infrared technology for sharper low-light views to support night driving, and offers reference lines that indicate the rear of the trailer (including doubles) along with cameras that track the rear corners.

Provides multiple axle options, including Adaptive Loading, Electronically Controlled Suspension, and Global Rear Air Suspension.

Available in a variety of Class 8 configurations, including 4x2, 6x2, and 6x4 tractors, as well as straight trucks with multiple body types.

Available in two trim levels - the Core trim delivers a practical and durable interior for regional haul applications, while the Edge trim offers additional driver comfort and premium features for fleets seeking an enhanced in-cab experience.

Built on a 24-volt electrical architecture to support advanced safety and connectivity features.

Engine ratings include the VGT engine, ranging from 405-455 HP and 1450-1850 lb-ft of torque and the D13 Turbo Compound engine, which harnesses a waste heat recovery system to capture lost energy in order to maximize engine efficiency. Two additional low-NOx engine ratings are available for the D13.

