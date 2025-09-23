SIPPIO Expands Global Team to Accelerate Partner Success and Meet Growing Demand for Unified Communications

New Appointments to Drive Partner Growth and Strengthen Alliances across North America and Europe

ANNAPOLIS, MD / ACCESS Newswire / September 23, 2025 / SIPPIO, the leading global communications enablement platform, has today announced a significant expansion of its team. This strategic investment is a direct response to the explosive demand for unified communications solutions in the modern workplace and reinforces SIPPIO's unwavering commitment to its channel partners and carrier ecosystem.

With the market for integrated voice, text messaging, and AI solutions in platforms like Microsoft Teams, Zoom, and Webex growing exponentially, SIPPIO is empowering its partners to capitalize on this opportunity. The new team members will provide dedicated, localized expertise, helping partners turn market potential into profitable, sustainable business through co-selling, marketing assistance, and technical guidance.

"Our platform is widely recognized as a market-leading solution for communications in Teams, Zoom, and Webex," said Steve Forcum, Channel Chief. "This team expansion is a direct reflection of our rapid growth and the trust our partners place in us. We are assembling a market-leading team to help partners build a sustainable, profitable business by tapping into the ongoing growth in enabling communications in Microsoft Teams, Zoom, and Webex. We empower partners to deliver exceptional value and support to their customers with generous margins and incentives."

The newly appointed team members are:

Chris Powers, Partner Development Manager - North America West, has extensive channel leadership experience from previous roles at Zoom and Vonage. He will be leading the SIPPIO partner ecosystem across the Western US and Canada, leveraging his expertise to accelerate partner growth and success.

Renee Rogers, Partner Development Manager - North America East, joins SIPPIO from Avaya. She will specialize in building and nurturing strategic partnerships that drive growth and innovation across the channel ecosystem across Eastern US & Canada.

Ashton Wong, National Partner Manager, joins with over 17 years of experience at Verizon. She most recently worked at Claro and will focus on deepening relationships with national distributors.

Anna Skolasinska-Barnett, National Partner Manager, brings extensive experience from Nuvias UC. She will focus on working with partners across the UK to build and nurture strategic partnerships that drive growth and innovation.

Virginia Lill, Partner Development Representative - North America West, will work with partners on the West Coast. With a background as an IT consultant, Lill specializes in developing go-to-market opportunities for channel partners.

Jasmine Williams, Partner Development Representative - North America East, will focus on the East Coast. With experience in Channel Sales, including five years at Avaya, Williams is skilled at collaborating with channel partners to enhance their communication solutions and identify quick-win opportunities.

This expansion marks a significant step in SIPPIO's ongoing mission to empower its partners with the resources and support needed to deliver best-in-class unified communications solutions.

About SIPPIO

SIPPIO is the leading global communications enablement platform, offering a comprehensive solution that integrates enterprise-grade voice, text messaging, AI, and analytics within Microsoft Teams, Zoom, and Cisco Webex.

