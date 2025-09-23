International WELL Building Institute: Global Commission on Healthy Indoor Air Launches at the United Nations To Drive Action To Improve Indoor Air

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / September 23, 2025 / Bringing together nearly 170 global leaders from more than 30 countries, the Commission unites global health luminaries, including a former U.S. Surgeon General, Deans and Senior Scientists from top universities; CEOs, CMOs and CSOs from across real estate, technology and manufacturing sectors; and leaders in architecture, engineering and building science to improve public health and boost human performance.

Commission will create a Global Framework for Action, drive coordinated solutions and build sustained awareness through a multi-year effort.

In an unprecedented step toward safeguarding public health and planetary well-being, the International WELL Building Institute (IWBI), alongside nearly 170 global leaders from public health, academia, civil society, building science, real estate and industry-representing over 30 countries-announced today at the United Nations during Climate Week the formation of the Global Commission on Healthy Indoor Air. This landmark initiative unites the world's foremost alliance of global leaders working together to address one of the most overlooked public health challenges of our time: the air we breathe indoors.

Indoor air pollution represents a major public health crisis, not only accounting for more than three million premature deaths each year, but also exacerbating a wide range of chronic and acute health conditions, from respiratory illness and cardiovascular disease to cognitive decline and impaired learning outcomes. Despite these risks and the fact that people spend about 90% of their lives indoors, progress on indoor air quality has lagged far behind advances in other environmental issues, including even outdoor air protections. The new Commission seeks to fill that gap by charting a bold, globally coordinated pathway to healthier indoor environments-made possible through an unprecedented collaboration of commissioners whose collective commitment drives this initiative.

The Commission, announced at the inaugural United Nations Side Event, "Healthy Indoor Air: A Global Call to Action," brings together a remarkable roster of experts and changemakers, including global health authorities, a former U.S. Surgeon General, deans, senior researchers and scientists from top universities; chief executive officers, chief medical officers and chief sustainability officers across the real estate, technology, and manufacturing sectors; and leaders in architecture, engineering and building science. Spanning nearly 170 leaders from over 30 countries, the Commission represents every corner of the health and buildings ecosystem.

"This extraordinary first-of-its-kind group brings together chief executives, chief medical and sustainability officers, world-renowned scientists, public health leaders and built environment innovators from dozens of countries," said Rachel Hodgdon, President and CEO, IWBI. "Uniting to give a voice to this critical public health imperative, the Global Commission on Healthy Indoor Air is positioned to chart both a global framework for action alongside national blueprints and deliver the sustained drumbeat of attention and awareness necessary to elevate this issue worldwide."

By working together and delivering a transdisciplinary strategy, the Commission seeks to inform decision-makers, accelerate innovation, unlock new sources of funding, shape policy and raise public awareness so that the health, economic and societal benefits of healthy indoor air can be recognized, prioritized and realized at scale.

"I am proud to co-chair this unparalleled group, helping unite leaders from medicine, science, policy, design and industry, including former U.S. Surgeons General, scientists and researchers of leading universities, and CEOs, CMOs and CSOs from top organizations across nearly 30 countries in the full spectrum of health and the built environment," said Dr. Lidia Morawska, Distinguished Professor and Director of the International Laboratory for Air Quality and Health, Queensland University of Technology, and Co-Chair of the Commission. "I've spent a career building the science behind solutions to improve indoor air, and the evidence is clear-we know the solutions, and we have the technologies. Now, through the Global Commission, we are charting the path and building the awareness to bring those solutions into our homes, workplaces and every type of building, so that people everywhere can finally breathe free in all the places and spaces where life happens."

By advancing indoor air quality, the Commission also reinforces the foundation of the larger healthy building movement, expanding its impact on how we design spaces and places that nurture health. "Indoor air quality is often the front door to the healthy building movement, reminding us that our well-being is shaped not only by the air we breathe, but also by the water we drink, the light we see and the ways our spaces are designed to help us recover, perform and live our best lives," added Hodgdon.

The Global Commission on Healthy Indoor Air aims to:

Elevate a global call to action that places healthy indoor air at the forefront of public health and policy priorities.

Build global awareness by highlighting the urgent human and economic costs of unhealthy indoor air.

Establish a Global Framework for Action that sets out clear prescriptions across the major pillars of market transformation, designed to accelerate coordinated progress and drive measurable impact.

Recognize the unique needs and opportunities of different regions by catalyzing the development of tailored National Blueprints , country-specific recommendations and solutions created in partnership with local stakeholders to ensure collaboration, relevance, adoption and impact.

Spur multi-sector investment aimed at accelerating the scaling-up of solutions that are affordable, effective and equitable.

The Commission will release its Global Framework for Action by the end of 2026, while simultaneously supporting the development of national Blueprints for Healthy Indoor Air in countries in every region of the world, which will be published as they are completed.

"Indoor air quality is more than a necessity, it's a fundamental human right and a springboard for a new era of healthy buildings," said Dr. Richard Carmona, 17th Surgeon General of the United States, and Co-Chair of the Commission. "Through the Global Commission's work to deliver cleaner indoor air and publish a Global Framework for Action, we create a path for all buildings to enhance health and well-being in every way possible."

This year's Climate Week marked a seismic shift, placing a major spotlight on the critical issue of advancing healthy indoor air for the first time. Today, leaders also came together at the United Nations to launch the Global Pledge for Healthy Indoor Air with over 160 organizations and two nations (France and Montenegro) signing this historic pledge, declaring clean indoor air "a fundamental human right for protecting health and safeguarding well-being." The Global Commission on Healthy Indoor Air will serve as a complementary action-oriented effort, focused on charting a global framework, driving coordinated action, building global awareness and ensuring that these commitments translate into impact and progress.

"The impacts of polluted indoor air-worsened by wildfires and climate change-are not felt equally. Vulnerable communities, especially children, bear the heaviest burden. Poor air quality doesn't just reduce performance; it harms health, development, and opportunity," said Dr. Yele Aluko, MD, MBA, Health Industry Strategist at the Harvard Business Review and former Chief Medical Officer at EY, and Co-Chair of the Commission. "That's why I'm honored to serve as co-chair of the Global Commission on Healthy Indoor Air, working with international partners to elevate this overlooked determinant of global health and health equity. Together, we aim to make clean, safe indoor air a universal right and a global standard of care."

The Commission will convene its first meeting later this year to set priorities and outline its agenda.

"Representing a rare convergence of global public health authorities, academic pioneers, industry CEOs, design visionaries and sustainability champions, this unprecedented Commission spans over 30 countries and every sector shaping human health and planetary well-being," said Dr. Jason Hartke, EVP of Global Advocacy, IWBI, who is serving as Co-Secretariat to the Commission. "What's most important is that each member of the Global Commission is ready to roll up their sleeves and carry this issue forward. This effort is about doing the hard work together, in a coordinated way that makes us stronger and more effective than we could ever be alone."

"The time has come for a global effort to make our indoor spaces healthier - we cannot continue to accept the status quo of poor indoor air quality," said Dr. Georgia Lagoudas, Senior Fellow at the Brown University School of Public Health, Co-Secretariat to the Commission and Co-founder of the Global Pledge for Healthy Indoor Air. "Global leaders coming together from across fields and sectors will create a unified voice, louder and stronger than ever, that will make change the only option - and with the Global Pledge for Healthy Indoor Air, governments from across the world will be primed for action."

What Commissioners Are Saying

Commissioners from across the globe emphasized both the urgency of this work and the unique opportunity of coming together across disciplines and regions:

"The places where we live and work are among the most powerful determinants of our health," said Alessandro Miani, President, SIMA, Società Italiana di Medicina Ambientale, and Co-Chair of the Commission . "The launch of the Global Commission on Healthy Indoor Air marks an historic step in placing indoor air at the center of the global health agenda. By bringing together leaders across science, medicine, policy and industry, we now have the chance to build a united framework that protects health, advances resilience, and ensures that clean, safe air is a right for all."

"Indoor air is our main exposure pathway. However, it is not sufficiently recognized as such. We compete with clean water, healthy food, and an active life, and we must raise awareness of the possible risk, but most importantly, the possible benefits of ensuring that the quality of air in buildings, especially homes, is as important. We do not compromise the quality of water, so we should not compromise the quality of air (we consume much more air than water, actually). This Global initiative will hopefully bring the proper balance and appreciation of the importance of indoor air quality." - Pawel Wargocki, PhD, Professor, Technical University of Denmark, and Co-Chair of the Commission

"At The Safer Air Project, we've championed indoor air quality as an accessibility and inclusion issue, informed by the experiences of people with chronic health conditions who face increased risks from the air we share indoors," said Plum Stone, Founder and CEO, The Safer Air Project, and Co-Chair of the Commission . "I'm honoured that this issue has been recognised and will be included through the Global Commission, to help ensure clean air is treated as a human right, so everyone can breathe safely indoors."

"At its core, the Global Commission on Healthy Indoor Air is about people--their health, their safety and their ability to thrive in the indoor spaces where we live our lives," said Rick Fedrizzi, Executive Chairman of IWBI and Governance Council Member . "I couldn't be more honored to be part of this Commission, working alongside such an unprecedented group of global leaders. By doing the hard work to coordinate and drive action to improve indoor air, we have an opportunity to deliver one of the most profound public health advances of our time and, in doing so, create even more momentum for healthier buildings for everyone."

"Clean indoor air is of paramount importance for our health, and I'm proud to be part of the effort to elevate it from an afterthought to a global priority. When my first paper on indoor air quality was published in 1998, the field was largely overlooked; today, I'm thrilled to see it recognized as a critical public health issue." - Linsey Marr, University Distinguished Professor, Virginia Tech

"We know that healthy indoor air quality reduces illness and promotes long-term health. With the rise of wildfires and other extreme weather events, and the significant time most people spend indoors, ensuring healthy indoor air is more important than ever," said Mauro J. Atalla, PhD, SVP, Chief Technology and Sustainability Officer, Trane Technologies. "As an industry leader, Trane Technologies is at the forefront of creating and scaling innovative solutions and setting high standards for healthier indoor environments. We are eager to collaborate with the Global Commission to advance healthy air quality around the world."

"Indoor Air Quality (IAQ) still hasn't achieved the recognition it deserves as a fundamental component of our health. I believe the Commission's cross-cutting and global approach, combined with IWBI's drive, can be a differentiating factor and allow the results to have a significant influence."- Paulino Pastor Pérez, Director General and Owner, Ambisalud

"The air we breathe inside our homes and buildings has major impacts on our health, and those impacts are largely undervalued by the industries and decision-makers that have power to ensure healthy indoor air for all. This commission will sound the alarm on this critical issue, and highlight that healthy indoor air for all is within our grasp today. This will take courage and coordination, and I look forward to joining others in building the momentum we need!" - Lindsay Baker, CEO, International Living Future Institute (ILFI)

"The data is clear - when building owners and operators prioritize healthy indoor air, employees thrive and students achieve more. This is about more than just performance, it's about creating environments that empower people and drive strategic value for organizations. At Johnson Controls, we're proud to bring our expertise to the work of this important commission, collaborating with leaders around the world to turn momentum into action and advance a framework that makes healthy indoor air the standard for all." - Katie McGinty, Vice President and Chief Sustainability and External Relations Officer, Johnson Controls

"Our health is inextricably tied to the health of our buildings - our homes, our schools, the places we work. Buildings represent one of the most powerful tools we have for improving the human condition globally. I am proud to join forces with colleagues around the world to advance a new vision for health indoors, one where healthy buildings are the norm rather than the exception."- Dr. Joseph G. Allen, Associate Professor; Director of Harvard's Healthy Building Program, Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health

"Clean indoor air is a fundamental human right-and a business imperative. Yet capital markets and employers have been slow to recognize how IAQ drives recruiting, retention, and performance. As a member of the Global Commission on Healthy Indoor Air, I will work to align science, policy, and capital so that healthy air becomes a non-negotiable standard in every workplace-and this Commission will accelerate that shift." - Yasushi Kinoshita, Representative Member, Eminence Partners G.K., IWBI Governance Council Member

"I've seen how the air we breathe shapes lives-whether it's a child's ability to learn, a worker's health, or a family's wellbeing. For rapidly developing nations like India-and for the world at large-this Commission is an opportunity to advance solutions that are globally coordinated yet locally relevant, creating healthier and more resilient communities. I am honored to help make clean indoor air a universal standard of health and human dignity." - Deepa Sathiaram, Executive Director, En3 Sustainability Solutions

"The interiors and built environments we create must do more than function; they must nurture, affirm and inspire. Around the world, people seek clarity, community and connection in their spaces. Ensuring healthy indoor air is not simply a design imperative--it is essential to emotional well-being and a profound expression of care for people and their lives. I am honored to join the Global Commission on Healthy Indoor Air, where design, health and humanity intersect." - Cheryl Durst, Executive Vice President and CEO, International Interior Designers Association

"As Chief Innovation Officer of Legence, I am proud to support the Global Commission on Healthy Indoor Air, a transformative initiative led by IWBI to address the urgent public health crisis of poor indoor air quality and drive international progress through bold, actionable solutions. By collaborating with distinguished leaders across sectors, we can ensure that healthy indoor environments become the norm in buildings everywhere, improving lives and advancing global well-being." - Deborah Cloutier, CRE,® Chief Innovation Officer, Legence

"Good indoor air quality is achievable. It is time to prioritise this as a target for achieving better population health." - Rebecca Bentley, PhD, Professor, University of Melbourne

"At uHoo, we've seen how healthy air indoors transforms people's health, wellbeing, and performance. I'm excited to join the Global Commission on Healthy Indoor Air to accelerate this movement and collaborate with leaders around the world in making healthy indoor air a universal right, not a privilege." - Dustin Jefferson S. Onghanseng, Co-founder and CEO, uHoo

"Indoor air quality is a topic that I have been studying, researching and implementing in real-world projects globally over the past three decades. Our indoor environment is increasingly exposed to a plethora of emission sources that impact our quality of life in very complex ways. I am excited to join the Global Commission to engage in the imperative inter-disciplinary discourse and collaboration to tackle the IAQ challenges." - Dr. Khee Poh Lam, Provost's Chair Professor of Architecture and the Built Environment, National University of Singapore

"Clean indoor air is not a luxury; it is a fundamental human right. By establishing common and open IAQ standards, we are not just creating regulations-we are building a foundation of fairness and shared prosperity, ensuring that every person, everywhere, has a path to thrive in the places they live, work, and learn." - Sotirios Papathanasiou, Founder, Global Open Air Quality Standards (GO AQS)

"Indoor air in the tropics is a constant concern; the humidity and outdoor haze can make our indoor spaces feel like a stagnant box of pollutants. I've personally seen how the buildup of cooking smoke, dust, and mold can trigger allergies and make it harder to breathe. Ensuring good indoor air quality is not just about comfort, it's about protecting an individual's health and well-being." - Gilbert von der Aue, Board Advisor, Airscan.org

"Clean, healthy indoor air is a human right - a basic expectation for the places we live, work, play, and learn. The Commission will help make this a reality." - Chris Pyke, PhD, Chief Innovation Officer, GRESB

"Glad and enthusiastic to join this initiative whilst assisting to transcend the critical economic, social and environmental importance of a healthier built environment globally." - Cesar Ulises Trevino, CEO & Founder, Bioconstruccion y Energia Alternativa (BEA)

"To make healthy indoor air the norm, we must move beyond awareness into action. Through education, collaboration, and innovation, we can ensure future generations live, work, and learn in spaces that truly support their health-while advancing human and planetary well-being across the globe." - Bahar Armaghani, Instructional Associate Professor, University of Florida

"Healthy indoor air remains an aspiration, not a reality, for many across the world today, representing our largest unmet public health vulnerability as well as a major risk to the global economy and international security. I am thrilled to join the Global Commission on Healthy Indoor Air with the world's leading experts and practitioners to raise the floor of indoor air quality with urgency and action." - Erik Malmstrom, CEO, SafeTraces

"At Change the Air Foundation, we see every day how poor indoor air impacts the health and well-being of individuals and families. I'm honored to join the Global Commission on Healthy Indoor Air to help bring this urgent issue to the world stage and work toward making safe, healthy air the standard for people in every home, school and workplace." - Brandon Chappo Cofounder & Director of Public Policy, Change the Air Foundation

"I am honored to be a member of the Global Commission on Healthy Indoor Air and to have the opportunity to contribute, alongside world leaders from different disciplines, to improving the living conditions of our spaces, generating positive impacts on people's physical and mental health and helping to democratize access to healthy interiors." - María Fernanda Aguirre, Executive Director, Chile Green Building Council

"As a physician who has worked at the intersection of health, innovation, and the built environment for more than a decade; I've witnessed how profoundly indoor air affects human health. I am honored to join the Global Commission on Healthy Indoor Air, working with global leaders to create a framework for action that ensures healthier indoor air becomes a worldwide priority." - Dr. John McKeon, CEO, iAIR Healthgroup

"As a health professional, I am excited to partner with design professionals as a Commissioner on the IWBI Commission on Healthy Indoor Air. Healthy indoor spaces are essential, as we spend over 90% of our time indoors. Healthy air is the foundation for physical health in spaces that must also be designed to support emotional wellbeing. Without clean air, there can be no wellbeing! Only with clean air as a starting point can spaces then be designed to help people thrive and flourish." - Esther Sternberg, M.D. Author: Well At Work: Creating Wellbeing In Any Workspace & Founder and Principal, Star Mountain LLC

"We need to make it so that everyone can breathe clean air in every building." - Christhina Candido, PhD, Professor, University of Melbourne

"I am honored to be part of this distinguished group of leaders. Together we can work toward implementing effective strategies and innovative solutions which in turn will produce a healthier workplace-and planet-for us to enjoy. Together." - William Bridge, CEO, Global Green

"My passion to improve human health through evidence-based solutions has led me to a career spanning engineering and public health. I believe a transdisciplinary approach is essential to this type of work, so I'm both excited and honored to join the Global Commission on Healthy Indoor Air alongside a diverse group of experts to advance healthier indoor air for all." - Sandra Dedesko, PhD, Scientist, EPFL

"Clean, healthy air isn't just a sustainability goal-it's fundamental to human well-being. I'm honored to join the Global Commission on Healthy Indoor Air to help turn cutting-edge science and real-world building data into practical standards that make healthier spaces the norm worldwide." - Dave Brown, CEO, WellSta t

"Life and excellent health are of crucial importance to humanity. For this reason, anything that contributes positively towards achieving this objective is worth pursuing. Change does not just happen! It is driven by intent and commitment." - Jojo Ekuban, CEO, ChazahGlobal Ltd

"Healthy air enables people to be at their best, and it's something we all deserve to access. We demand clean water, and we should also demand clean air!" - Jonathan Bunge, Managing Director, Camfil

"The Global Commission takes us one step forward in catalyzing a global approach for indoor air quality. The relationship between air quality and human health is often overlooked. I am pleased to serve as a commissioner to amplify this relationship and normalize policies and practices that prioritize healthy indoor air." - Christopher J. King, Dean, School of Health, Georgetown University

"ISSA is honored to participate in the Global Commission on Healthy Indoor Air to shape actionable frameworks that promote safe, healthy environments worldwide. For the cleaning industry, the pursuit of healthier indoor air is not just a goal-it's a responsibility. By advancing education, advocacy, and innovation, we can create positive change, protect public health, and set new standards for cleanliness and well-being. This initiative is a testament to our commitment to creating a healthier future for all." - John Barrett, Executive Director, ISSA, The Worldwide Cleaning Industry Association

"I would like to think the work we do today will ensure my grandchildren can take a deep breath tomorrow." - Nancy A. Davis, Chief Creative Officer & Executive Director, Global Wellness Institute; Global Wellness Summit

"I'm thrilled to join the Global Commission on Healthy Indoor Air to help spark a worldwide movement that makes clean air a global standard-not a global challenge. Air connects us all, and I'm honored to join this initiative to ensure we can all thrive in healthier spaces." - Serene Almomen, PhD, CEO, Attune

"Clean healthy indoor air should not be a commodity we buy and sell to those who can afford it - it should be a universal human right. Work and communal spaces should not be infection places. We shouldn't need to lockdown or avoid indoor spaces for fear of airborne contaminants. The indoor space is a controllable space and the good news is that we have the technology - both complex and simple - to provide universal access to clean healthy air across the world. We just need to collectively agree to make it happen." - Ian Longley, Director, The Air Quality Collective

"Basic essentials in life include energy, water and shelter as proven during the pandemic. We work hard to provide a healthy home (shelter) for our families and hence it is important to ensure that we are indeed providing a healthy home and indoor environment for our children and families." - Kancheepuram N. Gunalan (Guna), VP | Senior Project Director; Chair WFEO UN Relations Committee, HNTB Corporation / World Federation of Engineering Organizations (WFEO)

"Every person breathes every day (see you just did yourself). And every human on the planet deserves access to clean and healthy air. Unfortunately, human-caused pollution has created unhealthy air for the vast majority of people all over the world. We're pushing to build a future that is air pollution free, and maximizes health for everyone." - Drew Shula, Founder & CEO, Verdical Group / Net Zero Conference

"I am honored to join the Global Commission on Healthy Indoor Air. NEMA members create the products and technologies that are transforming the built environment and accelerating the adoption of energy efficient, resilient, connected, and healthy homes and buildings across the United States. As energy demand increases and workplaces evolve, NEMA will work alongside the commission to ensure codes, standards, and policies reflect the future of building performance." - Debra Phillips, President and CEO, National Electrical Manufacturers Association (NEMA)

"You cannot manage what you do not measure…" - Mark Hernandez, PhD, Professor of Civil Engineering, University of Colorado

"Historically, the indoor environment has been an afterthought in the management of our built spaces. Fortunately, that's changing. We now understand that if we want a better future, the new spaces we build for human occupation must be both healthy and sustainable throughout all phases of its life cycle. Traditional building climate control has focused on achieving indoor thermal comfort regardless of outside weather. The new paradigm, however, demands more: we must now design buildings that provide excellent indoor air quality, no matter the external pollution. Buildings should be a space of health and protection, regardless of what's happening outside." - Paulino Pastor Pérez, Director, Ambisalud Calidad Ambiental S.L.; President, Spanish Federation Of Indoor Air Quality

"Healthy indoor air is essential for public health and quality of life. The Global Commission offers a unique platform to drive science-based, actionable solutions, and I am eager to contribute my expertise to this vital global effort." - Dr. Mukesh Khare, PhD, Professor Emeritus, IIT Delhi and Founding VP & Patron, SIE

"Buildings (shelter) is an essential human need. We also need indoor spaces that accelerate health for all. I'm thrilled to join this much needed global commission to support action in enabling healthy indoor air for all." - Annie Bevan, President, mindful MATERIALs

"Healthy indoor air is a human right, and I'm honoured to serve on the Global Commission to help make it a reality everywhere. We regard poor air quality as the new asbestos - a silent threat to global health that demands urgent action. While more than 90% of the world's population now drinks safe water, only 10% breathe safe indoor air. I'm excited to bring PRS's real-world experience to help turn momentum into action for people, planet, and performance." - Ian Sinclair, Co-Founder and CEO, Pathogen Reduction Solutions Ltd (PRS)

"This commission will be the catalyst towards advancing healthy indoor air as a fundamental human right. I'm excited to be working with an exemplary cross-discipline team towards making this a reality." - Ken Fong, Director of Human-Centred Design, E-LAB Consulting

"I'm excited to join the Global Commission on Healthy Indoor Air. In Nigeria, tens of millions still rely on fuelwood for cooking in poorly ventilated homes, with serious consequences for health, especially for women and children. For me, this Commission is therefore about more than policy - it's about transforming the daily lived experiences of people by ensuring that the spaces where they live, learn, and work truly support health and sustainability." - Danjuma Waniko, President, Green Building Council Nigeria

"I'm honored to join the Global Commission on Healthy Indoor Air and contribute to this vital mission. As a sustainability leader, I've seen firsthand how indoor air quality impacts public health and our quality of life. I'm excited to bring my experience in building science, policy, and finance to help unlock funding, shape global standards, and elevate awareness-so that healthy indoor air becomes a universal priority." - Chris Castro, Founding Director, EVP-Chief Sustainability Officer, Climate First Bank

"It's an honor to serve on IWBI's Global Commission on Healthy Indoor Air with a distinguished group of leaders seeking solutions that support health and well-being in every indoor space. At Mohawk, we are committed to delivering products that enhance the aesthetics and functionality of residential and commercial spaces while also improving the quality of life of everyone in those environments. Since people spend 90% of their time indoors where the air is often more polluted than outside, the commission is an important platform for spotlighting how flooring and other surfaces can contribute to healthier buildings for us all." - Malisa Maynard, Chief, Sustainability Officer, Mohawk Industries

"The earth is our home, and clean air is the foundation of a healthy home. I am so excited to be on the commission since science based networking is the basis for disseminating the right knowledge." - Duygu Erten, PhD, Global Head of Sustainability, TURKECO Construction and Energy Inc.

"I believe the Global Commission on Healthy Indoor Air has the potential to catalyze action and galvanize the global healthy buildings community, and I would like to be part of this effort to create a positive impact on society. The health and well-being of people are fundamental to me, and participating in this Global Commission on health would allow me to contribute to creating healthier and more sustainable environments for future generations. I am passionate about public health and believe that my participation in the Global Commission on Healthy Indoor Air can significantly contribute to improving indoor air quality and, therefore, people's health. As an expert in the field of environmental health, I believe that my experience and knowledge can be valuable in informing and guiding the commission's decisions." - Sohrab Yazdani, Founder, Green Group Sustainability Consulting

"Serving as a commissioner is deeply important to me because I have seen firsthand how critical clean, healthy air is to people's well-being, comfort, and productivity. I'm excited to collaborate with leaders across industries to set higher standards and ensure healthier indoor environments for generations to come." - Amit Gupta, Chief Executive Officer, Aeroseal

"It's striking that we spend around 90% of our lives indoors, yet the air inside is often three to five times more polluted than the air outside. That has huge consequences for our health, our productivity, and even how well our children learn. The Global Commission on Healthy Indoor Air is about shifting that reality, creating a framework that turns healthy air from an afterthought into a global public health priority. By bringing science, policy and industry together, we have the chance to make clean indoor air the norm, not the exception." - Martin Townsend, Growth Director, BSI

"It is a great honor to join the Global Commission on Indoor Healthy Air as a member. This recognition not only affirms the dedicated efforts of both myself and Air Aurora in the field of healthy air but also allows us to work alongside top global experts to advance indoor health as a fundamental human right. The establishment of the Commission elevates indoor air quality from an industry-specific issue to a worldwide health priority, which resonates deeply with our mission to "make healthy buildings the green lungs of cities." I am particularly excited to utilize this international platform to promote the implementation of the "Healthy Fourth Space"-a sustainable solution integrating social and therapeutic functions-along with related low-carbon and innovative technologies. These initiatives will help create safer indoor environments, especially protecting the respiratory health of vulnerable groups such as children and the elderly. In facing this "invisible health threat," we are committed to playing an active role in global collaborative efforts to ensure that everyone can benefit truly from healthy and safe indoor air." - Steven Shuai Tao, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Air Aurora Air Purification Technology

"Thanks to growing knowledge and awareness of indoor air quality, we find ourselves on the brink of a very positive kind of revolution. I'm excited about the opportunity we have to improve people's health, wellbeing and productivity - and to make our shared spaces more inclusive and accessible." - Mark Vender, Advocacy and Policy Manager, AIRAH

"This is an invaluable opportunity to exchange knowledge and contribute to the global conversation on climate action. Also, it will bring perspectives from our region and help drive solutions toward a healthier and more sustainable future." - Guillermo Simon-Padros, Chief Executive Officer, Argentina Green Building Council

As part of today's Global Commission launch, IWBI President and CEO Rachel Hodgdon appeared on "Coffee with Ken," a podcast out of Savills.

About the Global Commission on Healthy Indoor Air

The Global Commission on Healthy Indoor Air is comprised of renowned international leaders and experts spanning public health, science, academia, policy and industry who are banding together to advance a Global Framework for Action for making healthy indoor environments the norm-not the exception-in all buildings everywhere. By charting a bold path forward and delivering a transdisciplinary strategy, the Commission seeks to empower decision-makers, accelerate innovation, unlock new sources of funding, shape policy and raise public awareness so that the health, economic and societal benefits of healthy indoor air are recognized, prioritized and realized at scale. Through a multi-year, collaborative effort, the Commission will accelerate the adoption of proven solutions and strategies, fostering innovation and job creation across sectors. Recognizing the unique needs and opportunities of different regions, the Commission will support the development of country-level Blueprints for Healthy Indoor Air, each articulating a localized set of recommendations on funding, policy, education, public awareness, advocacy and market transformation.

About the International WELL Building Institute

The International WELL Building Institute (IWBI) is a public benefit corporation and the global authority for transforming health and well-being in buildings, organizations and communities. In pursuit of its public-health mission, IWBI mobilizes its community through the development and administration of the WELL Building Standard (WELL), WELL for residential, WELL Community Standard, its WELL ratings and management of the WELL AP credential. IWBI also translates research into practice, develops educational resources and advocates for policies that promote people-first places for everyone, everywhere. More information on WELL can be found here.

International WELL Building Institute, IWBI, the WELL Building Standard, WELL v2, WELL Certified, WELL AP, WELL EP, WELL Score, The WELL Conference, We Are WELL, the WELL Community Standard, WELL Health-Safety Rated, WELL Performance Rated, WELL Equity Rated, WELL Equity, WELL Coworking Rated, WELL Residence, Works with WELL, WELL and others, and their related logos are trademarks or certification marks of International WELL Building Institute pbc in the United States and other countries.

View original content here.



