BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust Plc - Submission of Document
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, September 23
BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust plc
(LEI: UK9OG5Q0CYUDFGRX4151)
SUBMISSION OF DOCUMENTS: Half Yearly Financial Report for the period ended 30 June 2025
Copies of the following documents have been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism:
- Half Yearly Financial Report for the period ended 30 June 2025
- Currency election form
These documents will shortly be available for inspection at:
https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism
The Half Yearly Financial report for the period ended 30 June 2025 may also be viewed at:
www.blackrock.com/uk/brla
23 September 2025
Release
© 2025 PR Newswire